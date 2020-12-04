The 2020-21 NBA season is just a couple weeks away as the league is set to return on Dec. 22 with Warriors vs. Nets and Clippers vs. Lakers playing a doubleheader on Opening Night. Bucks vs. Celtics and Mavericks vs. Suns play on Dec. 23 and there's a loaded five-game Christmas Day NBA schedule a couple days later. There's plenty of attention already on those early-season showdowns, but NBA bettors are also eyeing season-long NBA win totals.

With the NBA aiming to play 72 games, 10 fewer than normal, the NBA odds have been adjusted. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucks at 51 projected wins, followed closely by the Lakers (47.5), Clippers (47) and Celtics (46.5). Before making any 2020-21 NBA win total picks on those teams or others, be sure to see what SportsLine's elite NBA expert, Mike Barner, has to say.

A nationally acclaimed NBA expert, Barner uses in-depth knowledge of every roster to find betting advantages against the spread and in the futures market. Last season, Barner crushed sportsbooks with a 156-107-5 record, returning $3,864 to $100 bettors.

Now Barner, who digs deep into the data to discern every team's true strength, has broken down the latest 2021 NBA win totals from William Hill and has uncovered five best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top NBA win total predictions



One of Barner's top NBA win total predictions: The Bucks go over 51 wins. Barner notes that Milwaukee played 73 games in last-year's shortened campaign. The Bucks won 56, so he tells SportsLine, "it is surprising to see this line set this low."

Barner views Jrue Holiday as a significant upgrade over Eric Bledsoe. The former New Orleans Pelicans guard gives Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton a reliable third option on the offensive end who can also defend at a high level.

He also likes the depth additions of D.J. Augustin, Bryn Forbes, Torrey Craig and Bobby Portis. "They are still primed to finish with the best record in the NBA again," Barner said, so confidently lock them in to hit the over 51 with some room to spare.

How to make 2021 NBA win total picks

Barner has found four other teams that provide value at their projected NBA win totals. One of those teams didn't make the postseason last year, but "could very well make their way into the playoffs" this season. He's sharing those picks only at SportsLine.

Which surprising team smashes its win total and makes a strong run for the postseason? And which five NBA win totals should you jump on now? Check out the latest NBA win totals from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see Barner's picks, all from the proven NBA expert who crushed his NBA picks last year.

2020-21 NBA win totals

Milwaukee Bucks 51

Los Angeles Lakers 47.5

Los Angeles Clippers 47

Boston Celtics 46.5

Philadelphia 76ers 44.5

Miami Heat 44.5

Denver Nuggets 44.5

Dallas Mavericks 43

Toronto Raptors 42.5

Utah Jazz 41.0

Portland Trail Blazers 40.5

Indiana Pacers 40

Phoenix Suns 38

New Orleans Pelicans 36

Atlanta Hawks 35.5

Memphis Grizzlies 32.0

Orlando Magic 32

San Antonio Spurs 29.5

Chicago Bulls 29

Washington Wizards 29

Sacramento Kings 28.5

Minnesota Timberwolves 28

Charlotte Hornets 24.5

Oklahoma City Thunder 24.5

New York Knicks 23.5

Detroit Pistons 22.5

Cleveland Cavaliers 22

Brooklyn Nets N/A

Houston Rockets N/A

Golden State Warriors N/A