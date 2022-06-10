Jabari Smith remains the betting-market favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — and he might be. We'll see. But there's still been no definitive reporting that states Orlando is 100% settled on the former Auburn star. So I'm keeping Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren at the top of this mock draft (for now) based on the idea that I genuinely believe he should be — not necessarily that he will be, but that he should be — the first player off the board.
I just believe in his upside.
Is the body a concern? Sure, I guess.
But the body didn't prevent Holmgren from being the top-ranked high school player in his class. And it didn't prevent him from being a top-shelf freshman for a team that was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. So I'm going to trust that the body also won't prevent him from being a future NBA All-Star thanks to an incredibly unique skill set that allows him to rim-protect on defense and shot-create on offense. Even most NBA Draft analysts who have Smith projected to go ahead of Holmgren acknowledge they believe Holmgren is the biggest-upside prospect available. I agree with them. And that's why, ultimately, I'll still be a little surprised if the Magic pass on Holmgren when it comes time to announce a pick on June 23.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs
The concerns about Holmgren's slight frame are legitimate — but he's such a unique prospect that I'd be uncomfortable passing on this 7-foot rim-protector who can also bounce it like a guard and reliably make 3-pointers. He has the highest ceiling in this draft and should be selected first by Orlando.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Jabari Smith PF
Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs
Smith still needs to develop in lots of ways but he's already a great shooter and switchable defender who plays with undeniable energy. If he doesn't go first in this draft, it's hard to imagine him slipping past Oklahoma City.
Round 1- Pick 3
Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs
Banchero is probably the safest option at the top of this draft . He's a big, strong and skilled forward who could be an incredible building block in Houston alongside Jalen Green.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jaden Ivey SG
Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Ivey is an explosive athlete who plays big and is capable of attacking the rim in a variety of ways. There are questions about whether he's actually going to be a point guard in the NBA, but that shouldn't matter much to a Sacramento franchise that should simply prioritize the best prospect available.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Murray is a switchable big who can guard in space and consistently make shots from the perimeter. What he does, at his size, is perfectly suited for the modern NBA and would fit well with a Detroit franchise trying to return to respectability with Cade Cunningham as the centerpiece.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Even though he enrolled in January and was eligible to compete, Sharpe never played at Kentucky in part because the people around him wanted to protect his status as a projected top-10 pick. Unless he really bombs in workouts, it's hard to imagine the explosive athlete going much lower than this considering he's a gifted scorer with the physical tools to be a disruptive defender on the wing in Indiana.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Mathurin was the star of Arizona's team that won the Pac-12 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-6 wing is an impressive athlete and above-average shooter who would be a nice fit for a Portland franchise still building around Damian Lillard.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 8
AJ Griffin SF
Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs
It took Griffin a little while to get comfortable at Duke because of a preseason knee injury that seemed to affect his ability to show his athleticism. But the five-star high school recruit, who is the son of NBA assistant coach Adrian Griffin, eventually showed glimpses of why he's a lottery talent, mostly by proving to be a fantastic 3-point shooter who made 44.7% of his 4.1 attempts from beyond the arc per game.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs
Duren isn't really the type of floor-spacing big franchises prefer these days, but he's such a physical specimen and great athlete that there's probably a place for him in the top 10 of this draft. At worst, he should be a terrific rim-running and rim-protecting center who alters shots, dunks everything and is good enough guarding in space.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ochai Agbaji SG
Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
I'm higher on Agbaji than most simply because I don't understand what's not to like about a 6-5 athlete who is a plus-defender on the wing and excellent 3-point shooter. Once you get past the top-tier prospects in this draft, the Kansas All-American makes as much sense as anybody and would provide Bradley Beal with a new teammate equipped to help from Day One.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Johnny Davis SF
Wisconsin • Soph • 6'5" / 194 lbs
Davis went from a mostly anonymous power-conference player to a candidate for national player of the year in his sophomore season at Wisconsin. An ankle injury limited him down the stretch, but he showed enough before that to justify his status as a projected lottery pick.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Daniels isn't quite the prospect previous Ignite stars have been but is still a fascinating guard with size who can play with or without the ball. His jumper, at this point, is the biggest area of concern.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs
Williams, like fellow projected lottery pick Duren, is more of a traditional big than a modern big. But any franchise in need of a rim-protector and lob-catcher — like Charlotte — would have to consider him at this point in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ohio State • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
Branham is a shooting guard with good size and great length who really flourished in the second half of the season. While shooting 41.6% from the 3-point line, the one-and-done standout became the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year and a legitimate lottery option for his home-state franchise.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 15
Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs
Sochan is the rare sub-100 high school recruit who should be a one-and-done lottery pick. His ability to guard multiple positions — and his potential as a shooter — is among the reasons he's a tantalizing prospect and one of the most versatile players available in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Santa Clara • Jr • 6'6" / 195 lbs
Williams has probably helped himself more in the pre-draft process than any other prospect. He's a 6-6 wing who shot 39.6% from 3-point range for a Santa Clara team that finished third in the West Coast Conference.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 17
Dieng is a long and skilled prospect who still needs to develop but is worth a serious look anywhere outside of the lottery. He might not contribute immediately but definitely projects as an interesting long-term investment.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Auburn • Soph • 7'1" / 245 lbs
Kessler was arguably the best defensive player in college basketball this season while averaging 4.6 blocks per game. He's an incredible rim-protector with the potential to develop into a comfortable perimeter shooter.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
Washington mostly played off the ball in his one season at Kentucky but projects as a lead guard in the NBA. Ankle injuries limited him in the second half of the season — but the one-and-done Wildcat showed enough before he was hampered to solidify his status as a top-20 pick.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 20
Hardy didn't do much over the past year to help his draft stock — but he's still a likely first-round talent capable of developing into a special player. Being drafted by a franchise like San Antonio would probably be the best thing for the trajectory of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Blake Wesley SG
Notre Dame • Fr • 6'5" / 181 lbs
Adding a young athlete to the backcourt wouldn't be the worst idea for a Denver franchise that needs to provide two-time MVP Nikola Jokic with more help. Wesley didn't finish his one season at Notre Dame with consistently good performances but his upside is such that he's worth a selection somewhere in the 20s.
From Utah Jazz
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tennessee • Fr • 6'0" / 171 lbs
The possibility of Tyus Jones leaving via free agency might have Memphis in the market for a point guard. At this point in the draft, the best option would be Chandler — the Memphis-raised product who has won at every level and already possesses a close relationship with Grizzlies' star Ja Morant.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tari Eason PF
LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
Eason was a breakout star at LSU after transferring following a so-so first season at Cincinnati. He's a versatile frontcourt option who can guard multiple positions and punish defenses in transition opportunities.
Round 1 - Pick 24
E.J. Liddell PF
Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs
Liddell is the type of player who could help Milwaukee's core — a core highlighted, of course, by Giannis Antetokounmpo — theoretically compete for another title next season. He's undersized but effective and ready to contribute.
From Boston Celtics
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kansas • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
Braun is a wing with size who can guard his position, reliably make jumpers and finish in transition. He's the type of prospect who could flourish in the culture San Antonio has established.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dalen Terry SF
Arizona • Soph • 6'7" / 195 lbs
Dalen Terry wasn't overwhelmingly productive in his two seasons at Arizona — but he showed enough, as a guard with great size, to place himself on NBA radars. He needs to develop in a lot of ways but would be an interesting fit for a Dallas franchise that just advanced to the Western Conference Finals.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Beauchamp is a 6-6 wing with a 6-11 wingspan who should be the third player from the G-League Ignite taken in the first round of this draft. The fact that he only shot 24.2% from 3 this season is a concern, but he does enough other things that impact winning to make him worthy of a pick in the 20s.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Houstan declined an invitation to the NBA Combine, at which point speculation grew that he might have a first-round promise. His lone season at Michigan was largely underwhelming — but he's still a talented wing with size in possession of an encouraging jumper, which automatically makes him an interesting prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Baylor • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Brown never really became more than a role player in his one season at Baylor, which is notable and somewhat concerning. But the 6-8 wing still has the physical tools to make him worthy of a first-round pick from a Memphis franchise with so much young talent it can afford to take a big swing this deep in the 20s.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma City remains very much in rebuild mode with a young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Josh Giddey. Adding an 18-year-old international prospect like Jovic to the franchise could be a nice long-term move.