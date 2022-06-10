jabari-smith-getty.jpg
Getty Images

Jabari Smith remains the betting-market favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — and he might be. We'll see. But there's still been no definitive reporting that states Orlando is 100% settled on the former Auburn star. So I'm keeping Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren at the top of this mock draft (for now) based on the idea that I genuinely believe he should be — not necessarily that he will be, but that he should be — the first player off the board.

I just believe in his upside.

Is the body a concern? Sure, I guess.

But the body didn't prevent Holmgren from being the top-ranked high school player in his class. And it didn't prevent him from being a top-shelf freshman for a team that was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. So I'm going to trust that the body also won't prevent him from being a future NBA All-Star thanks to an incredibly unique skill set that allows him to rim-protect on defense and shot-create on offense. Even most NBA Draft analysts who have Smith projected to go ahead of Holmgren acknowledge they believe Holmgren is the biggest-upside prospect available. I agree with them. And that's why, ultimately, I'll still be a little surprised if the Magic pass on Holmgren when it comes time to announce a pick on June 23.

Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
headshot-image
Chet Holmgren C
Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
14.1
RPG
9.9
APG
1.9
3P%
39%
The concerns about Holmgren's slight frame are legitimate — but he's such a unique prospect that I'd be uncomfortable passing on this 7-foot rim-protector who can also bounce it like a guard and reliably make 3-pointers. He has the highest ceiling in this draft and should be selected first by Orlando.
Round 1 - Pick 2
headshot-image
Jabari Smith PF
Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
16.9
RPG
7.4
APG
2
3P%
42%
Smith still needs to develop in lots of ways but he's already a great shooter and switchable defender who plays with undeniable energy. If he doesn't go first in this draft, it's hard to imagine him slipping past Oklahoma City.
Round 1- Pick 3
headshot-image
Paolo Banchero PF
Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
17.2
RPG
7.8
APG
3.2
3P%
33.8%
Banchero is probably the safest option at the top of this draft . He's a big, strong and skilled forward who could be an incredible building block in Houston alongside Jalen Green.
Round 1 - Pick 4
headshot-image
Jaden Ivey SG
Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
17.3
RPG
4.9
APG
3.1
3P%
35.8%
Ivey is an explosive athlete who plays big and is capable of attacking the rim in a variety of ways. There are questions about whether he's actually going to be a point guard in the NBA, but that shouldn't matter much to a Sacramento franchise that should simply prioritize the best prospect available.
Round 1 - Pick 5
headshot-image
Keegan Murray PF
Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
23.5
RPG
8.7
APG
1.5
3P%
39.8%
Murray is a switchable big who can guard in space and consistently make shots from the perimeter. What he does, at his size, is perfectly suited for the modern NBA and would fit well with a Detroit franchise trying to return to respectability with Cade Cunningham as the centerpiece.
Round 1 - Pick 6
headshot-image
Shaedon Sharpe SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indiana
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Even though he enrolled in January and was eligible to compete, Sharpe never played at Kentucky in part because the people around him wanted to protect his status as a projected top-10 pick. Unless he really bombs in workouts, it's hard to imagine the explosive athlete going much lower than this considering he's a gifted scorer with the physical tools to be a disruptive defender on the wing in Indiana.
Round 1 - Pick 7
headshot-image
Bennedict Mathurin SG
Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
17.7
RPG
5.6
APG
2.5
3P%
36.9%
Mathurin was the star of Arizona's team that won the Pac-12 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-6 wing is an impressive athlete and above-average shooter who would be a nice fit for a Portland franchise still building around Damian Lillard.
  From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 8
headshot-image
AJ Griffin SF
Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
10.4
RPG
3.9
APG
1
3P%
44.7%
It took Griffin a little while to get comfortable at Duke because of a preseason knee injury that seemed to affect his ability to show his athleticism. But the five-star high school recruit, who is the son of NBA assistant coach Adrian Griffin, eventually showed glimpses of why he's a lottery talent, mostly by proving to be a fantastic 3-point shooter who made 44.7% of his 4.1 attempts from beyond the arc per game.
Round 1 - Pick 9
headshot-image
Jalen Duren C
Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
12
RPG
8.1
APG
1.3
FG%
59.7%
Duren isn't really the type of floor-spacing big franchises prefer these days, but he's such a physical specimen and great athlete that there's probably a place for him in the top 10 of this draft. At worst, he should be a terrific rim-running and rim-protecting center who alters shots, dunks everything and is good enough guarding in space.
Round 1 - Pick 10
headshot-image
Ochai Agbaji SG
Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
18.8
RPG
5.1
APG
1.6
3P%
40.9%
I'm higher on Agbaji than most simply because I don't understand what's not to like about a 6-5 athlete who is a plus-defender on the wing and excellent 3-point shooter. Once you get past the top-tier prospects in this draft, the Kansas All-American makes as much sense as anybody and would provide Bradley Beal with a new teammate equipped to help from Day One.
Round 1 - Pick 11
headshot-image
Johnny Davis SF
Wisconsin • Soph • 6'5" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
19.7
RPG
8.2
APG
2.1
3P%
30.6%
Davis went from a mostly anonymous power-conference player to a candidate for national player of the year in his sophomore season at Wisconsin. An ankle injury limited him down the stretch, but he showed enough before that to justify his status as a projected lottery pick.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 12
headshot-image
Dyson Daniels SG
G League Ignite • 6'6" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
11.3
RPG
5.9
APG
4.4
3P%
25.5
Daniels isn't quite the prospect previous Ignite stars have been but is still a fascinating guard with size who can play with or without the ball. His jumper, at this point, is the biggest area of concern.
Round 1 - Pick 13
headshot-image
Mark Williams C
Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
11.2
RPG
7.4
APG
0.9
FG%
72.1%
Williams, like fellow projected lottery pick Duren, is more of a traditional big than a modern big. But any franchise in need of a rim-protector and lob-catcher — like Charlotte — would have to consider him at this point in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 14
headshot-image
Malaki Branham SF
Ohio State • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
13.7
RPG
3.6
APG
2
3P%
41.6%
Branham is a shooting guard with good size and great length who really flourished in the second half of the season. While shooting 41.6% from the 3-point line, the one-and-done standout became the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year and a legitimate lottery option for his home-state franchise.
  From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 15
headshot-image
Jeremy Sochan PF
Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
9.2
RPG
6.4
APG
1.8
3P%
29.6%
Sochan is the rare sub-100 high school recruit who should be a one-and-done lottery pick. His ability to guard multiple positions — and his potential as a shooter — is among the reasons he's a tantalizing prospect and one of the most versatile players available in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 16
headshot-image
Jalen Williams SG
Santa Clara • Jr • 6'6" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
18
RPG
4.4
APG
4.2
3P%
39.6%
Williams has probably helped himself more in the pre-draft process than any other prospect. He's a 6-6 wing who shot 39.6% from 3-point range for a Santa Clara team that finished third in the West Coast Conference.
  From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 17
headshot-image
Ousmane Dieng SF
France • 6'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Dieng is a long and skilled prospect who still needs to develop but is worth a serious look anywhere outside of the lottery. He might not contribute immediately but definitely projects as an interesting long-term investment.
Round 1 - Pick 18
headshot-image
Walker Kessler C
Auburn • Soph • 7'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
11.4
RPG
8.1
APG
0.9
3P%
20%
Kessler was arguably the best defensive player in college basketball this season while averaging 4.6 blocks per game. He's an incredible rim-protector with the potential to develop into a comfortable perimeter shooter.
Round 1 - Pick 19
headshot-image
TyTy Washington Jr. PG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
12.5
RPG
3.5
APG
3.9
3P%
35%
Washington mostly played off the ball in his one season at Kentucky but projects as a lead guard in the NBA. Ankle injuries limited him in the second half of the season — but the one-and-done Wildcat showed enough before he was hampered to solidify his status as a top-20 pick.
  From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 20
headshot-image
Jaden Hardy SG
G League Ignite • 6'4" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
17.7
RPG
4.6
APG
3.2
3P%
26.9%
Hardy didn't do much over the past year to help his draft stock — but he's still a likely first-round talent capable of developing into a special player. Being drafted by a franchise like San Antonio would probably be the best thing for the trajectory of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 21
headshot-image
Blake Wesley SG
Notre Dame • Fr • 6'5" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
14.4
RPG
3.7
APG
2.4
3P%
30.3%
Adding a young athlete to the backcourt wouldn't be the worst idea for a Denver franchise that needs to provide two-time MVP Nikola Jokic with more help. Wesley didn't finish his one season at Notre Dame with consistently good performances but his upside is such that he's worth a selection somewhere in the 20s.
  From Utah Jazz
Round 1 - Pick 22
headshot-image
Kennedy Chandler PG
Tennessee • Fr • 6'0" / 171 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
13.9
RPG
3.2
APG
4.7
3P%
38.3%
The possibility of Tyus Jones leaving via free agency might have Memphis in the market for a point guard. At this point in the draft, the best option would be Chandler — the Memphis-raised product who has won at every level and already possesses a close relationship with Grizzlies' star Ja Morant.
Round 1 - Pick 23
headshot-image
Tari Eason PF
LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
16.9
RPG
6.6
APG
1
3P%
35.9%
Eason was a breakout star at LSU after transferring following a so-so first season at Cincinnati. He's a versatile frontcourt option who can guard multiple positions and punish defenses in transition opportunities.
Round 1 - Pick 24
headshot-image
E.J. Liddell PF
Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Milwaukee
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
19.4
RPG
7.9
APG
2.5
3P%
37.4%
Liddell is the type of player who could help Milwaukee's core — a core highlighted, of course, by Giannis Antetokounmpo — theoretically compete for another title next season. He's undersized but effective and ready to contribute.
  From Boston Celtics
Round 1 - Pick 25
headshot-image
Christian Braun SG
Kansas • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
13th
PPG
14.1
RPG
6.5
APG
2.8
3P%
38.6%
Braun is a wing with size who can guard his position, reliably make jumpers and finish in transition. He's the type of prospect who could flourish in the culture San Antonio has established.
Round 1 - Pick 26
headshot-image
Dalen Terry SF
Arizona • Soph • 6'7" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
8
RPG
4.8
APG
3.9
3P%
36.4%
Dalen Terry wasn't overwhelmingly productive in his two seasons at Arizona — but he showed enough, as a guard with great size, to place himself on NBA radars. He needs to develop in a lot of ways but would be an interesting fit for a Dallas franchise that just advanced to the Western Conference Finals.
Round 1 - Pick 27
headshot-image
MarJon Beauchamp SF
G League Ignite • 6'6" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
13th
PPG
15.1
RPG
7.3
APG
2.3
3P%
24.2%
Beauchamp is a 6-6 wing with a 6-11 wingspan who should be the third player from the G-League Ignite taken in the first round of this draft. The fact that he only shot 24.2% from 3 this season is a concern, but he does enough other things that impact winning to make him worthy of a pick in the 20s.
Round 1 - Pick 28
headshot-image
Caleb Houstan SF
Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Golden St.
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
10.1
RPG
4
APG
1.4
3P%
35.5%
Houstan declined an invitation to the NBA Combine, at which point speculation grew that he might have a first-round promise. His lone season at Michigan was largely underwhelming — but he's still a talented wing with size in possession of an encouraging jumper, which automatically makes him an interesting prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 29
headshot-image
Kendall Brown SF
Baylor • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
9.7
RPG
4.9
APG
1.9
3P%
34.1%
Brown never really became more than a role player in his one season at Baylor, which is notable and somewhat concerning. But the 6-8 wing still has the physical tools to make him worthy of a first-round pick from a Memphis franchise with so much young talent it can afford to take a big swing this deep in the 20s.
  From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 30
headshot-image
Nikola Jovic SF
Serbia • 6'10" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
5th
Oklahoma City remains very much in rebuild mode with a young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Josh Giddey. Adding an 18-year-old international prospect like Jovic to the franchise could be a nice long-term move.