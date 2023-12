The NBA's In-Season Tournament final four is almost set. The Milwaukee Bucks rolled over the visiting New York Knicks in Tuesday's first quarterfinal game, 146-122, and will now meet the Indiana Pacers in the East semifinal on Thursday. The New Orleans Pelicans advanced to the other semifinal Monday night, and are now waiting to see if they'll face either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Phoenix Suns.

Pretty much everything went right for the Bucks, who were lethal from 3, shooting 60.5% (23 of 38) and on a high volume to boot. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and added eight rebounds and 10 assists. Damian Lillard shot a whopping 71.1% from 3, connecting on five of seven shots from distance. Julius Randle scored 41 points for New York.

On Monday night, the Pelicans erased a 15-point deficit in the first quarter, and went on to take a 69-61 lead at halftime. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 30 points. "[Ingram] was incredible," said coach Willie Green. "He put us on his shoulders and he carried us. He had big shot after big shot. Whenever we needed a big bucket, we put it in his hands."

In the early game, the Pacers rode MVP candidate Tyrese Haliburton who notched his first career triple double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists. With the score knotted at 105, Haliburton converted a four-play with 93 second left in the game to put Pacers up for good. "The atmosphere was crazy," he said. "We're excited to be [going to Las Vegas], but we want to win."

The In-Season Tournament culminates in Saturday's championship for the NBA Cup. The title game will not count toward the league's 82-game regular season standings, although each winning player will earn $500,000.

Meanwhile, in Friday's matchup of IST quarterfinal losers, the Knicks will visit the Celtics, and the Kings will travel to either Los Angeles or Phoenix.

Here's a quick refresher on how the In-Season Tournament is working. The home teams have debuted this season's city edition uniforms during games that have been played on specially designed courts.

NBA In-Season Tournament bracket

Below is the remaining In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: Suns at Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT

Thursday, Dec. 7

East semifinal: Bucks vs. Pacers, 5 p.m., ESPN/Fubo

West semifinal: Pelicans vs. TBD, 9 p.m., TNT

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ABC/Fubo

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: Bucks 146, Knicks 122

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: Pacers 122, Celtics 112

Quarterfinal: Pelicans 127, Kings 117



Tuesday, Nov. 28

Celtics 124, Bulls 97

Nets 115, Raptors 103

Cavaliers 128, Hawks 105

Bucks 131, Heat 124

Knicks 115, Hornets 91

Thunder 106, Timberwolves 103

Mavericks 121, Rockets 115

Kings 124, Warriors 123

Friday, Nov. 24

Magic 113, Celtics 96

Suns 110, Grizzlies 89

Knicks 100, Heat 98

Raptors 121, Bulls 108

Pacers 136, Pistons 113

Rockets 105, Nuggets 86

Bucks 131, Wizards 128

Kings 124, Timberwolves 111

Warriors 118, Spurs 112

Pelicans 116, Clippers 106

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Magic 126, Raptors 107

Pacers 157, Hawks 152

Cavaliers 122, 76ers 119 (OT)

Suns 120, Trail Blazers 107

Lakers 131, Jazz 99

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks 130, Hornets 99

Knicks 120, Wizards 99

76ers 126, Hawks 116

Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100

Celtics 108, Raptors 105

Kings 129, Spurs 120

Magic 103, Bulls 97

Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110

Suns 131, Jazz 128

Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95

Clippers 104, Rockets 100

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat 111, Hornets 105

Hawks 126, Pistons 120

Pacers 132, 76ers 126

Nets 124, Magic 104

Thunder 123, Spurs 87

Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110

Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99

Nuggets 111, Clippers 108

Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101

Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Eastern Conference Group A standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers A 4 0 546 +39 Cleveland Cavaliers E 3 1 474 +29 Philadelphia 76ers E 2 2 485 +9 Atlanta Hawks E 1 3 499 -32 Detroit Pistons E 0 4 439 -45

Eastern Conference Group B standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Milwaukee Bucks A 3 0 502 +46 New York Knicks W 3 1 440 +42 Miami Heat E 2 2 454 +4 Charlotte Hornets E 1 3 419 -54 Washington Wizards E 0 4 458 -38

Eastern Conference Group C standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics A 3 1 449 +27 Orlando Magic E 3 1 446 +22 Brooklyn Nets E 3 1 455 +20 Toronto Raptors E 1 3 436 -21 Chicago Bulls E 0 4 409 -48

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings

A = advances as group winner

W = advances on wild card berth

E = eliminated