2019 NFL Mock Draft: D.K. Metcalf goes to Falcons, Giants pick big quarterback in Round 2

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

At this point, I'd be surprised if this was not the prospect-team pairing at the top of the draft. Imagine the regret Kliff Kingsbury would have if he passes on Murray and the quarterback goes on to star for another team.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Like last year's first-round selection of Mike McGlinchey, the 49ers go with a franchise foundation up front who's not necessarily flashy but NFL-ready with All-Pro upside.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Surprise! Instead of loading up on talented defensive tackles with the last name Williams, the Jets pick Josh Allen to get after Josh Allen in the AFC East.

Devin White, LB, LSU

The edge rusher class is ridiculously loaded. The off-ball linebacker group isn't. Jon Gruden picks a player with Derrick Brooks like speed at linebacker to quarterback his defense.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

The Buccaneers can't pass on Williams' talent here and are happy to pair him with 2018 first-round pick Vita Vea in the middle with Gerald McCoy likely to play elsewhere in 2019.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

A decently large portion of the Giants fan base would erupt in anger if the team didn't pick Dwayne Haskins here. Instead, GM Dave Gettleman picks an overpowering right tackle to help fortify the line.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

This selection is presuming Nick Foles lands in Jacksonville in free agency. With Fant, clearly the most athletic tight end prospect in this class, the Jaguars envision a Zach Ertz-type pass catcher for their new quarterback.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat is likely to land inside the top half of the first round after the outrageous performance he put on in Indianapolis. The Lions have a gigantic hole on the edge of their defensive line. Pretty easy pick here.

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

Yes, receiver is a huge need in Buffalo. And so is offensive line. But they should address the latter in free agency. With Oliver, Buffalo would get an immediate replacement for Kyle Williams, and the former Houston star has the ability to be a double-digit-sack defensive tackle.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Just because the Broncos traded for Joe Flacco doesn't mean they shouldn't plan for the future at quarterback. Haskins is very talented but would greatly benefit from a redshirt year.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard had the most impressive combine effort of any offensive tackle, and he locked down the right side of Washington State's offensive line for years. He'd be an instant starter in Cincinnati.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Landing with a 3-4 base team would probably be the best thing for Gary, because he can rush from defensive end, inside at tackle, or even stand up as an outside linebacker. He's that type of athlete.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

It seems like the Dolphins are more interested in 2020 or 2021 quarterback prospects than anyone from this class. In this scenario, they'd have signed Teddy Bridgwater in free agency and turn their attention to the edge rusher spot. Ferrell isn't a freak athlete but has a stunning combination of length and power.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

RIC FLAIR WOOOOOO. Yeah, the Falcons just picked Calvin Ridley in the first round in 2018. But it's also true that Julio Jones is only signed through 2020, and he'll be 31 then. He's the perfect mentor for the uber-talented but decently raw Metcalf.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Two Iowa tight ends going in the top 15 would be glorious. Hockenson is a multi-tooled tight end with All-Pro upside as a receiver and blocker.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

I get a feeling Williams is liked more by draft analysts and fans than the NFL. However, Panthers GM Marty Hurney would be ecstatic if he got to pick the Jordan Gross-like tackle at No. 16 overall.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Williams is a lot like Cleveland's 2018 first-round pick Denzel Ward. He's feisty in man and has sub 4.40 speed. Williams is longer though. Fun cornerback duo for the Browns if they land Greedy here.

Garrett Bradbury, OC, NC State

The Vikings have to get better in front of Kirk Cousins, and Bradbury's the most athletic center prospect in some time.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

This isn't the first time I've mocked Burns to Tennessee, and it won't be the last. He's a long, bendy pass rusher who'd pair awesomely with 2018 second-round pick Harold Landry.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Everything about Bush screams Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker. Anything he lacks in height he makes up for with twitch, speed, and an ultra-aggressive nature on the field.

Mock trade with Seahawks Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

The Seahawks need more picks, so they move down with the Chiefs, a team with a wide-open Super Bowl window and a major need at corner. Murphy doesn't have typical first-round cornerback speed but was blessed with significant springiness in his step.

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

The Ravens have to get Lamar Jackson serious receiving weapons on the outside, and Butler is a freaky specimen at nearly 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds with sub 4.50 speed and outstanding ball skills in traffic.

Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

The Texans could use an upgrade at basically any one of their offensive line positions. Risner has extreme versatility but an lock down the right side from Day One.

From the Bears Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College

With Allen, the Raiders would get a strong edge setter with flashes of brilliance around the corner and the size and strength to rush from the inside.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker plays the football aggressively as its arriving, is athletic and fast enough to run with most receivers and has multiple years of high-level production in the SEC on his resume.

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Brown is well-built, has 4.49 speed, can win in contested catch situations and is a running back after the catch. Ideal fit in Frank Reich's system to complement T.Y. Hilton.

From the Cowboys JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

Whiteside is the best rounder in this class at receiver. Instant chain-mover, deep threat, and red zone option for Derek Carr.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Everybody has the Chargers going interior defensive line in Round 1. Tillery is a tall, springy athlete with heavy hands and a high motor.

Mock trade with Chiefs Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

No team places a higher priority on athleticism than the Seahawks. Earl Thomas is set to play for another team in 2018. Thornhill showed off elite explosiveness at the combine and has tremendous range.

From the Saints Cody Ford, OT/OG, Oklahoma

Ford would be a nice addition to the Packers front. He could play guard to begin his career, then jump to Bryan Bulaga's right tackle spot in 2020.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Another defensive lineman for the Rams? With Ndamukong Suh likely to bolt in free agency ... sure, why not?