2019 NFL Mock Draft: D.K. Metcalf goes to Falcons, Giants pick big quarterback in Round 2
The Falcons give Metcalf the ideal mentor in Julio Jones, and the G-Men wait to take a QB in this two-round mock
Antonio Brown won't be going to the Bufalo Bills after all, but there are still mock drafts to be read, people.
We haven't heard a peep about the Cardinals trading Josh Rosen. I still think they pick Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall based on everything I heard while in Indianapolis at the combine.
Here you're getting our first two-round mock of draft season.
Enjoy.
|1
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
At this point, I'd be surprised if this was not the prospect-team pairing at the top of the draft. Imagine the regret Kliff Kingsbury would have if he passes on Murray and the quarterback goes on to star for another team.
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
Like last year's first-round selection of Mike McGlinchey, the 49ers go with a franchise foundation up front who's not necessarily flashy but NFL-ready with All-Pro upside.
|3
|Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
Surprise! Instead of loading up on talented defensive tackles with the last name Williams, the Jets pick Josh Allen to get after Josh Allen in the AFC East.
|4
|Devin White, LB, LSU
The edge rusher class is ridiculously loaded. The off-ball linebacker group isn't. Jon Gruden picks a player with Derrick Brooks like speed at linebacker to quarterback his defense.
|5
|Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
The Buccaneers can't pass on Williams' talent here and are happy to pair him with 2018 first-round pick Vita Vea in the middle with Gerald McCoy likely to play elsewhere in 2019.
|6
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
A decently large portion of the Giants fan base would erupt in anger if the team didn't pick Dwayne Haskins here. Instead, GM Dave Gettleman picks an overpowering right tackle to help fortify the line.
|7
|Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
This selection is presuming Nick Foles lands in Jacksonville in free agency. With Fant, clearly the most athletic tight end prospect in this class, the Jaguars envision a Zach Ertz-type pass catcher for their new quarterback.
|8
|Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Sweat is likely to land inside the top half of the first round after the outrageous performance he put on in Indianapolis. The Lions have a gigantic hole on the edge of their defensive line. Pretty easy pick here.
|9
|Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
Yes, receiver is a huge need in Buffalo. And so is offensive line. But they should address the latter in free agency. With Oliver, Buffalo would get an immediate replacement for Kyle Williams, and the former Houston star has the ability to be a double-digit-sack defensive tackle.
|10
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Just because the Broncos traded for Joe Flacco doesn't mean they shouldn't plan for the future at quarterback. Haskins is very talented but would greatly benefit from a redshirt year.
|11
|Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Dillard had the most impressive combine effort of any offensive tackle, and he locked down the right side of Washington State's offensive line for years. He'd be an instant starter in Cincinnati.
|12
|Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
Landing with a 3-4 base team would probably be the best thing for Gary, because he can rush from defensive end, inside at tackle, or even stand up as an outside linebacker. He's that type of athlete.
|13
|Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
It seems like the Dolphins are more interested in 2020 or 2021 quarterback prospects than anyone from this class. In this scenario, they'd have signed Teddy Bridgwater in free agency and turn their attention to the edge rusher spot. Ferrell isn't a freak athlete but has a stunning combination of length and power.
|14
|D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
RIC FLAIR WOOOOOO. Yeah, the Falcons just picked Calvin Ridley in the first round in 2018. But it's also true that Julio Jones is only signed through 2020, and he'll be 31 then. He's the perfect mentor for the uber-talented but decently raw Metcalf.
|15
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
Two Iowa tight ends going in the top 15 would be glorious. Hockenson is a multi-tooled tight end with All-Pro upside as a receiver and blocker.
|16
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
I get a feeling Williams is liked more by draft analysts and fans than the NFL. However, Panthers GM Marty Hurney would be ecstatic if he got to pick the Jordan Gross-like tackle at No. 16 overall.
|17
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Williams is a lot like Cleveland's 2018 first-round pick Denzel Ward. He's feisty in man and has sub 4.40 speed. Williams is longer though. Fun cornerback duo for the Browns if they land Greedy here.
|18
|Garrett Bradbury, OC, NC State
The Vikings have to get better in front of Kirk Cousins, and Bradbury's the most athletic center prospect in some time.
|19
|Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
This isn't the first time I've mocked Burns to Tennessee, and it won't be the last. He's a long, bendy pass rusher who'd pair awesomely with 2018 second-round pick Harold Landry.
|20
|Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Everything about Bush screams Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker. Anything he lacks in height he makes up for with twitch, speed, and an ultra-aggressive nature on the field.
|21
Mock trade with SeahawksByron Murphy, CB, Washington
The Seahawks need more picks, so they move down with the Chiefs, a team with a wide-open Super Bowl window and a major need at corner. Murphy doesn't have typical first-round cornerback speed but was blessed with significant springiness in his step.
|22
|Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
The Ravens have to get Lamar Jackson serious receiving weapons on the outside, and Butler is a freaky specimen at nearly 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds with sub 4.50 speed and outstanding ball skills in traffic.
|23
|Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
The Texans could use an upgrade at basically any one of their offensive line positions. Risner has extreme versatility but an lock down the right side from Day One.
|24
From the BearsZach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College
With Allen, the Raiders would get a strong edge setter with flashes of brilliance around the corner and the size and strength to rush from the inside.
|25
|Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Baker plays the football aggressively as its arriving, is athletic and fast enough to run with most receivers and has multiple years of high-level production in the SEC on his resume.
|26
|A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Brown is well-built, has 4.49 speed, can win in contested catch situations and is a running back after the catch. Ideal fit in Frank Reich's system to complement T.Y. Hilton.
|27
From the CowboysJJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Whiteside is the best rounder in this class at receiver. Instant chain-mover, deep threat, and red zone option for Derek Carr.
|28
|Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Everybody has the Chargers going interior defensive line in Round 1. Tillery is a tall, springy athlete with heavy hands and a high motor.
|29
Mock trade with ChiefsJuan Thornhill, S, Virginia
No team places a higher priority on athleticism than the Seahawks. Earl Thomas is set to play for another team in 2018. Thornhill showed off elite explosiveness at the combine and has tremendous range.
|30
From the SaintsCody Ford, OT/OG, Oklahoma
Ford would be a nice addition to the Packers front. He could play guard to begin his career, then jump to Bryan Bulaga's right tackle spot in 2020.
|31
|Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Another defensive lineman for the Rams? With Ndamukong Suh likely to bolt in free agency ... sure, why not?
|32
|Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Not only is Isabella a nifty slot receiver, he can play on the outside and be a scary downfield option with his 4.31 speed.
Round 2
|33
|Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
After drafting Murray at No. 1 overall, the Cardinals invest in a powerful and decently nimble center to be the quarterback of the offensive line in Arizona. Jenkins is rock solid.
|34
|Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
The Colts invested in receiver in Round 1 and get a long, athletic cornerback in the second to bolster the secondary.
|35
|Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
The Raiders give Gareon Conley a running mate opposite him on the perimeter. Layne is long, feisty, and proved to be a top-end athlete at the combine.
|36
|N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for teams that featured Andre Johnson and Julio Jones. While Harry isn't identical to the future Hall of Famers as a prospect, he's a large, perimeter wideout with dominant ball skills.
|37
|Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
Jackson was the biggest quarterback in combine history, and he was one of the most athletic ever at the position. You know who that also sounds like? Cam Newton, who Gettleman spent years with in Carolina. Yes, Jackson needs much more polish than Cam did, but he's the Eli successor the Giants GM would love to pick.
|38
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Lock's slide ends with the Jaguars, who plan to give him a season on the sidelines before potentially taking over for Nick Foles.
|39
|Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
Johnson is a huge, lengthy, man-to-man corner with 4.52 speed and upper-end explosiveness. He's the prototype Tampa needs in its secondary.
|40
|Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
With the Antonio Brown situation never fully materializing, the Bills still have a huge need at receiver. Harmon's stock dipped after a slower-than-expected combine. He's an NFL-ready perimeter wideout with a complete skill set.
|41
|Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
The Broncos spent a 2017 first-round pick on Garret Bolles, and he's been disappointing on the left side. Little has All-Pro ability if he adds more power to his game.
|42
|Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
The Bengals linebacker group is in shambles, and after many believed Cashman was a quality, well-rounded prospect without requisite athleticism, the Minnesota star crushed his combine workout.
|43
|Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
The Alabama safety wasn't very productive in the passing game for the Crimson Tide, but he has tremendous range and is a reliable run-support player.
|44
|Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
With Randall Cobb likely done in Green Bay, the Packers give Aaron Rodgers a major downfield threat who's small but an intricate route runner.
|45
|Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Lawrence falls simply due to his mammoth size and the fact that many see him as someone more impactful on first down than on second and third. The gigantic defensive tackle can push the pocket and has a nice collection of pass-rushing moves.
|46
|Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Campbell made a living running the shallow cross at Ohio State, and he'd do much of the same in Jay Gruden's West Coast Offense.
|47
|Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
Polite's strange combine sinks him well into Round 2. The Panthers get an explosive, bendy, decently refined edge rusher, a big need on their defense.
|48
|Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
The Dolphins could theoretically upgrade each and every one of their offensive line spots. Lindstrom is an underrated guard prospect with power, balance, and tackle feet.
|49
|Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
While a receiver would be enticing in the second round, the Browns stay patient, and the patience pays off with Simmons, a top 10 talent who's knee-ligament tear is the only reason he's available here.
|50
|Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
How about another pass-catching option to pair with the ultra-slippery Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen?
|51
|Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
The Titans could use some youth in their secondary. Not many were expecting Love to have as good of a combine as he did, and he cemented himself as one of college football's most disruptive corners over the past two seasons in South Bend.
|52
| Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Hall was the go-to deep threat for Lock at Missouri, and he showed off 4.39 speed at the combine to go along with one of the longest broad jumps in event history. Not to mention a 43.5-inch vertical. Tall, field-stretcher for Big Ben.
|53
|Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
A running back! The Eagles could go elsewhere but can't pass on the chance to pair this powerful runner with Jay Ajayi in Philly.
|54
|Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
Yes, Risner was picked in Round 1. The Texans need multiple offensive linemen in this draft. Cajuste is a very powerful left tackle who needs to get a little quicker in his kick slide.
|55
|Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
The Texans could use a wideout here but instead land a safety prospect similar to Tyrann Mathieu, who's expected to leave in free agency.
|56
|Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Set to lose Trey Flowers on the free-agent market, the Patriots replace him with a similar inside rusher who knows how to use his hands to beat interior blockers.
|57
|Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
Wren is a bulky but long and explosive defensive tackle who wins with burst-to-power and by controlling offensive linemen at the point of attack.
|58
|Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
With Jason Witten back in the mix, the veteran can teach the talented Sternberger how to sell his routes and proper blocking technique. Remember, Dallas had its eyes on Dallas Goedert last year.
|59
|Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas
Omenihu is one of the largest, longest defensive linemen to ever enter the league, and he really came on as a senior in a more attacking role.
|60
|Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
McGary can be a waist-bender at times but has significantly athletic flashes and plays with immense power. Nice future replacement for Russell Okung.
|61
|Erik McCoy, OC, Texas A&M
If the Chiefs can't retain Mitch Morse, they'll have a big need at the center spot. McCoy is a high-end athlete who's mostly reliable in battles against powerful defensive tackles and when he needs to get on the move.
|62
|Irv Smith Jr.
Smith Jr. was one of the most productive yards-after-the-catch tight ends in the country last season. Ideal fit with Drew Brees. Saints need a tight end.
|63
|Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
Ferguson isn't as NFL-ready as his status as the NCAA's all-time leader in sacks would indicate. He's certainly not a major project either.
|64
|Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
Bill Belichick loves taking supremely athletic offensive linemen, and Howard is certainly one of those. He has the natural talent to be a Pro Bowl caliber left tackle.
