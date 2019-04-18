2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders wait for Daniel Jones, Bengals trade up for Andy Dalton's replacement

Only seven days remain until this year's draft, which means this will be my final mock of the year. And so, we've arrived at the end of mock draft season. If I've learned anything over the past few months, it's this: Much like Jon Snow, we know nothing.

Exactly one week remains and according to general manager Steve Keim, the Cardinals still don't know how they're going to use the top-overall pick. The lack of clarity at the top of the table has made mock drafting a more difficult exercise than usual this draft season, for obvious reasons. In year's past, we at least knew the position of the first-selected player ahead of time.

Last year we knew the Browns would take a quarterback, we just weren't sure if it'd be Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold. The year prior, we knew the Browns would almost assuredly take Myles Garrett. Three years ago, after the Rams and Eagles traded up to No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, we knew the top two picks would be Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, we just didn't know the order in which they'd be taken.

As for the actual draft, you'll be able to stream our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device) breaking down all the picks and everything you need to know during draft weekend. But before that, you should join us for our live mock draft show on CBS Sports HQ from 4-6 p.m. ET today -- yes, today, Thursday! -- where all your favorite NFL personalities will run through the first round playing general manager, with trades, analysis and plenty more. You can find that from 4-6 p.m. ET on Thursday at this link.

The mystery surrounding the Cardinals and the top pick might not make mock drafting easy, but it has made it that much more interesting. When I wrote my first mock back in February, this wasn't really even a point of discussion seeing that Murray still hadn't committed to a career in football. I had him falling all the way to No. 9, something that seems outside the realm of possibility today. But ever since Murray picked football over baseball and ever since the Cardinals didn't really deny their interest in him, I've almost always had him going to the Cardinals at No. 1.

There's no way to know for sure it'll happen, but it should come as no real surprise to hear that once again, with my final mock draft, I have the Cardinals taking Murray after trading Rosen to the Redskins for the No. 46 pick. I might not know anything, but at least I'm consistent. To me, Washington continues to make the most sense. They're in desperate need of a new quarterback after the Alex Smith injury that will likely prevent him from playing in 2019. Even if Smith somehow does return to play at some point this season, he'll be a 35-year-old quarterback. The Redskins never should've traded for Smith and given him that extension -- even before he suffered the injury -- but they might just get bailed out by the Cardinals' desire for Murray, which could allow the Redskins to obtain Rosen for a relatively cheap price one year after Rosen cost the Cardinals a trade up to the No. 10 pick.

Other notable aspects of my last mock include:

Four quarterbacks going in the first round.

The Patriots getting a speedy receiver they so desperately need.

The Bengals trading up for a quarterback.

The Giants getting their quarterback with their second first-round pick.

The Raiders waiting until the 20s to take their quarterback.

Finally, remember to keep an eye out for Ryan Wilson's seven-round mock draft on Thursday. And be sure to check out the Pick-Six Podcast, a daily NFL podcast where we'll continue to discuss the draft in addition to Wednesday's schedule release. OK, let's get to all the picks.