2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants use extra first-round pick on Drew Lock, Dolphins trade up for Dwayne Haskins

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

In this scenario, the Cardinals trade Josh Rosen to the Redskins for a second-round pick. The Cardinals then give new coach Kliff Kingsbury what he presumably wants: Murray as his franchise quarterback.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

A no-brainer for the 49ers, who have to be hoping the Cardinals find a way to deal Rosen and take Murray No. 1 overall, which would leave Bosa for them.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

It's a tossup between Allen and Quinnen Williams, but the Jets value an edge rusher more than an interior lineman here, so they make Allen, the second-best edge rusher in the draft, their pick.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

The Buccaneers would love for Williams to fall to them. This is a team with whole host of issues on the defensive side of the ball. They should be taking the best player available. That's Williams, who is a monster on the interior of the defensive line. Yes, the Buccaneers could use a pass rusher. If Sweat is available, they should take him. But Williams did generate eight sacks this past season.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

After trading Olivier Vernon to the Browns, the Giants have a need on their defensive line. Truth be told, the Giants have a ton of needs at nearly every position (except running back), but the Giants could do a whole lot worse than Ferrell, who had 21 sacks over his final two college seasons. The Giants could still be in the market for a quarterback even with Eli Manning returning, but they might also decide to wait another year to draft Manning's successor.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

After signing Nick Foles to a big contract, the Jaguars aren't likely to use their top-10 pick on a quarterback. They could, however, use their pick on an offensive lineman. Taylor might be the best tackle in the draft and should be an upgrade for the Jaguars.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Lions are one of the most interesting teams in this draft. They could go in a number of different ways. Edge rusher was a priority before free agency, but the team signed Trey Flowers to a big deal. They should still try to upgrade up front, but Williams is the best cornerback in the draft and the Lions have a need in the secondary even after signing Justin Coleman.

Mock trade with the Bills Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to be their bridge starter. Now they just need to make sure that bridge leads somewhere. I have them trading up with the Bills to get ahead of the Broncos and Bengals, two teams that could be in the market for a quarterback, in order to get Haskins, who can sit behind Fitzpatrick until he's ready. I'd be willing to guess that process would take less than a full season.

Devin White, LB, LSU

Vic Fangio got the Broncos' coaching job because of his outstanding work as the defensive coordinator with the Bears and 49ers. Fangio's linebackers for those teams? Danny Trevathan and Jerrell Freeman / Roquan Smith, and Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman. After parting ways with Brandon Marshall, the Broncos have a need at linebacker. And Fangio's defenses typically rely on good linebackers.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The Bengals have finally cut Vontaze Burfict. Time to get his replacement in Bush. They'd prefer White, but the Bengals need to upgrade at linebacker somehow and there might not be a worthy Day 1 starter available after Round 1.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The Packers give Aaron Rodgers the dynamic pass-catching tight end he's never had. Hockenson might be considered a luxury pick, but considering the Packers already filled some of their biggest needs in free agency and also own a second first-round pick, they can afford to get a luxury at No. 12. He's the best tight end in the draft due to his ability to both block and catch.

Mock trade with the Dolphins Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

After trading back, the Bills still get a player who is often considered a top-10 pick. Before free agency, I figured receiver would make the most sense for the Bills after failing to trade for Antonio Brown. But they did sign John Brown and Cole Beasley in free agency, giving them two competent receivers a year after having none. By taking Gary, who didn't produce much in college but has the skills to dominate at the next level, the Bills make the strength of their team even stronger. Last year, the Bills' defense ranked second in DVOA.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Grady Jarrett should be back, even if he has to play the year under the franchise tag. But a long-term deal could be tricky. Oliver would give them insurance in the event Jarrett holds out or leaves after the coming season. If Jarrett signs a long-term deal, the Falcons would have a monster tandem inside for the foreseeable future.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

After trading for Rosen, the Redskins are no longer in the market for a quarterback. After losing Jamison Crowder in free agency, the Redskins could be in the market for a receiver. After an explosive performance at the combine, Metcalf has jumped to the top of many receiver boards. The Redskins grab the incredibly athletic Metcalf, who joins Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson in Washington. That'd make for an explosive -- though somewhat unreliable -- receiver group.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Offensive tackle was the Panthers' biggest need entering the offseason. They re-signed Daryl Williams, who should play on the right side, but cut Matt Kalil, who has started on the left side. Williams should step in and fill the void created by Kalil's departure.

From the Browns Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

This works out nicely for the Giants, who use the first-round pick acquired in the Beckham trade to take their quarterback of the future, who will start the season behind Eli Manning.

Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

The Vikings need to get better up front as they enter Year 2 with Kirk Cousins. Offensive line was already a need before free agency and then the Vikings parted ways with Mike Remmers and Nick Easton. In Ford, the Vikings are getting an immediate starter at guard.

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

With Bennie Logan still unsigned, the Titans need another interior lineman to pair with Jurrell Casey. Over his final two college seasons, Wilkins racked up 23 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

The Steelers should be focused on fixing their problem at linebacker or at cornerback. With White and Bush off the table, the Steelers won't find a linebacker worthy of the 20th overall pick. So, they take Murphy, a cornerback who checks in at No. 18 on Chris Trapasso's post-combine big board

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Even after franchise tagging Frank Clark, the Seahawks need to get better up front on defense. They've parted ways with Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson, and Malik McDowell over the past year, and Dion Jordan is still unsigned.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

The Ravens need receivers, but they've talked about building an offense starting with the offensive line. Bradbury would start immediately on the interior of their line.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

The Texans need to pick an offensive lineman after nearly getting Deshaun Watson killed.

From the Bears Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

They already went edge with their first first-round pick. They have another first-round pick coming up shortly. So, the Raiders can afford to take a bit of a luxury in Jacobs, the best running back in the draft. Suddenly, with an offense featuring Brown, Williams, and Jacobs, the Raiders are loaded at the skill positions.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

It's all about fixing a leaky secondary in Philadelphia after acquiring Malik Jackson to bolster the defense up front and trading for DeSean Jackson to give Carson Wentz another weapon on offense. Baker might be the third-best cornerback in the draft, but he's worthy of a first-round pick.

Mock trade with the Colts Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Even if Gronk returns, the Patriots need to get younger at the position. There's a very good chance Fant will be off the board well before the mid-20s. But if he's around, the Patriots can use their bevy of picks to move up for a tight end who can impact the game immediately as a pass catcher, though he still needs to hone his blocking. In that sense, he's not the perfect Gronk replacement considering Gronk is one of the best blockers at his position group.

From the Cowboys Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State If Simmons were healthy, he might be a top-15 pick. Unfortunately, Simmons tore his ACL in February. That means, he'll miss a portion of the 2019 season. The Raiders, though, could get tremendous value if they're willing to be patient. Even after their free-agency spree, the Raiders are unlikely to unseat the Chiefs or Chargers in 2019. Why not get a top-15 talent in Simmons at the end of the first round? He's unlikely to miss the entire season and most importantly, he should be ready to break out by the time the Raiders arrive in Las Vegas.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Corey Liuget is a free agent. Brandon Mebane is coming back, but he's 34. The inside of the defensive line is a need. Tillery would start immediately alongside Mebane. The Chargers' defensive front with Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, Tillery, and Mebane would be among the best in football in 2019.



Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

The Chiefs got rid of their two best edge rushers, Justin Houston and Dee Ford. It's time to reload at the position. Polite would start immediately at defensive end in the team's new 4-3 scheme.

From the Saints Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

The Packers could use an edge rusher, but they also need a new free safety. Recently signed Adrian Amos is a box safety. In Chicago, he played alongside the great and rangy Eddie Jackson. Adderley has good enough speed to be the team's new single-high safety.

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Re-signing Dante Fowler addressed their need for an edge rusher. Lawrence can slot in on the interior of their line where Ndamukong Suh lined up a year ago.