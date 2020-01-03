2019 AP All-Pros revealed: Here is the complete list of NFL players to make first and second teams
Jackson received 47 of a possible 50 votes as the NFL's top quarterback
Lamar Jackson continues to pile up the accolades in what should ultimately lead to an MVP award for the Ravens' second-year signal-caller.
On Friday, Jackson was named to the NFL's 2019 AP All-Pro First Team, earning 47 of a possible 50 votes. The only other quarterback that received votes was the Seahawks' Russell Wilson, who was named second-team All-Pro after helping lead Seattle to 11 regular season wins.
The only two players that earned more votes than Jackson were Saints receiver Michael Thomas, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and Rams' defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Thomas and Gilmore earned a perfect 50 votes, while Donald, the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, received 49 votes.
Here is a look at the NFL's 2019 First and Second Team All-Pro rosters:
2019 NFL first-team All-Pros
Offense
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Running back: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
Tight end: George Kittle, 49ers
Receivers: Michael Thomas, Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Flex: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
Left tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Ravens
Right tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, Saints
Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Colts
Right guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys
Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles
Defense
Edge rushers: Chandler Jones, Cardinals; T.J. Watt, Steelers
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Steelers
Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Seahawks; Demario Davis, Saints; Eric Kendricks, Vikings
Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, Patriots; Tre'Davious White, Bills
Safeties: Jamal Adams, Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
Defensive Backs: Marcus Peters, Ravens; Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
Special Teams
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens
Punter: Brett Kern, Titans
Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears
Punt Returner: Deonte Harris, Saints
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots
2019 NFL second-team All-Pros
Offense
Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Running back: Derrick Henry, Titans
Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Receivers: Julio Jones, Falcons; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Flex: Derrick Henry, Titans
Left tackle: David Bakhtiari, Packers
Right tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs
Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Browns; Joe Thuney, Patriots
Right guard: Marshal Yanda, Ravens
Center: Rodney Hudson, Raiders
Defense
Edge rushers: Shaq Barrett, Buccaneers; Cameron Jordan, Saints
Interior linemen: Grady Jarrett, Falcons; DeForest Buckner, 49ers
Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Darius Leonard, Colts; T.J. Watt, Steelers
Cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, 49ers; Marcus Peters, Ravens
Safeties: Justin Simmons, Broncos; Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs
Special Teams
Placekicker: Josh Lambo, Jaguars
Kicker returner: Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
Punt returner: Diontae Johnson, Steelers
Jackson, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl in December, is the front-runner to win the NFL's MVP award, an honor that will be announced on the eve of Super Bowl LIV.
