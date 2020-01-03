2019 AP All-Pros revealed: Here is the complete list of NFL players to make first and second teams

Jackson received 47 of a possible 50 votes as the NFL's top quarterback

Lamar Jackson continues to pile up the accolades in what should ultimately lead to an MVP award for the Ravens' second-year signal-caller. 

On Friday, Jackson was named to the NFL's 2019 AP All-Pro First Team, earning 47 of a possible 50 votes. The only other quarterback that received votes was the Seahawks' Russell Wilson, who was named second-team All-Pro after helping lead Seattle to 11 regular season wins. 

The only two players that earned more votes than Jackson were Saints receiver Michael Thomas, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and Rams' defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Thomas and Gilmore earned a perfect 50 votes, while Donald, the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, received 49 votes. 

Here is a look at the NFL's 2019 First and Second Team All-Pro rosters:

2019 NFL first-team All-Pros 

Offense 

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Ravens 

Running back: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

Tight end: George Kittle, 49ers

Receivers: Michael Thomas, Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans 

Flex: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

Left tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Ravens 

Right tackle:  Ryan Ramczyk, Saints 

Left guard:  Quenton Nelson, Colts 

Right guard:  Zack Martin, Cowboys 

Center:  Jason Kelce, Eagles 

Defense

Edge rushers:  Chandler Jones, Cardinals; T.J. Watt, Steelers 

Interior linemen:  Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Steelers 

Linebackers:  Bobby Wagner, Seahawks; Demario Davis, Saints; Eric Kendricks, Vikings 

Cornerbacks:  Stephon Gilmore, Patriots; Tre'Davious White, Bills 

Safeties:  Jamal Adams, Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers 

Defensive Backs:  Marcus Peters, Ravens; Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens 

Special Teams 

Placekicker:  Justin Tucker, Ravens 

Punter:  Brett Kern, Titans 

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears 

Punt Returner:  Deonte Harris, Saints 

Special Teamer:  Matthew Slater, Patriots 

2019 NFL second-team All-Pros 

Offense 

Quarterback:  Russell Wilson, Seahawks 

Running back:  Derrick Henry, Titans 

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs 

Receivers: Julio Jones, Falcons; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

Flex: Derrick Henry, Titans

Left tackle: David Bakhtiari, Packers 

Right tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs 

Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Browns; Joe Thuney, Patriots 

Right guard: Marshal Yanda, Ravens 

Center: Rodney Hudson, Raiders 

Defense 

Edge rushers: Shaq Barrett, Buccaneers; Cameron Jordan, Saints 

Interior linemen:  Grady Jarrett, Falcons; DeForest Buckner, 49ers 

Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Darius Leonard, Colts; T.J. Watt, Steelers 

Cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, 49ers; Marcus Peters, Ravens 

Safeties: Justin Simmons, Broncos; Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs 

Special Teams 

Placekicker: Josh Lambo, Jaguars 

Punter: Tress Way, Redskins 

Kicker returner: Mecole Hardman, Chiefs 

Punt returner: Diontae Johnson, Steelers 

Jackson, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl in December, is the front-runner to win the NFL's MVP award, an honor that will be announced on the eve of Super Bowl LIV. 

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories