2019 AP All-Pros revealed: Here is the complete list of NFL players to make first and second teams

Lamar Jackson continues to pile up the accolades in what should ultimately lead to an MVP award for the Ravens' second-year signal-caller.

On Friday, Jackson was named to the NFL's 2019 AP All-Pro First Team, earning 47 of a possible 50 votes. The only other quarterback that received votes was the Seahawks' Russell Wilson, who was named second-team All-Pro after helping lead Seattle to 11 regular season wins.

The only two players that earned more votes than Jackson were Saints receiver Michael Thomas, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and Rams' defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Thomas and Gilmore earned a perfect 50 votes, while Donald, the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, received 49 votes.

Here is a look at the NFL's 2019 First and Second Team All-Pro rosters:

2019 NFL first-team All-Pros

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Running back: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

Tight end: George Kittle, 49ers

Receivers: Michael Thomas, Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

Flex: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

Left tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Ravens

Right tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, Saints

Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Colts

Right guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys

Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles

Defense

Edge rushers: Chandler Jones, Cardinals; T.J. Watt, Steelers

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Steelers

Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Seahawks; Demario Davis, Saints; Eric Kendricks, Vikings

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, Patriots; Tre'Davious White, Bills

Safeties: Jamal Adams, Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

Defensive Backs: Marcus Peters, Ravens; Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

Special Teams

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern, Titans

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears

Punt Returner: Deonte Harris, Saints

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots

2019 NFL second-team All-Pros

Offense



Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Running back: Derrick Henry, Titans

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Receivers: Julio Jones, Falcons; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

Flex: Derrick Henry, Titans

Left tackle: David Bakhtiari, Packers

Right tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs

Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Browns; Joe Thuney, Patriots

Right guard: Marshal Yanda, Ravens

Center: Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Defense

Edge rushers: Shaq Barrett, Buccaneers; Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior linemen: Grady Jarrett, Falcons; DeForest Buckner, 49ers

Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Darius Leonard, Colts; T.J. Watt, Steelers

Cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, 49ers; Marcus Peters, Ravens

Safeties: Justin Simmons, Broncos; Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs

Special Teams

Placekicker: Josh Lambo, Jaguars

Punter: Tress Way, Redskins

Kicker returner: Mecole Hardman, Chiefs

Punt returner: Diontae Johnson, Steelers

Jackson, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl in December, is the front-runner to win the NFL's MVP award, an honor that will be announced on the eve of Super Bowl LIV.