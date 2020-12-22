One incomplete pass, a long one at that, could change the fate of two franchises for decades to come.

Think about that.

Faced with a fourth-and-4 from the New York Jets' 37 late in Sunday's game, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay opted to eschew a 55-yard field goal attempt to try and get a first down. But a long pass to Gerald Everett fell incomplete and the Jets won for the first time this season, ending their chances at an 0-16 season.

It also put a damper on their chances of landing the top overall pick in the draft, which means they are now behind in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. By beating the Rams, the Jets dropped behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the race to land the top overall pick.

They really did lose by winning. You can't tell that to the players, but the fans sure have to feel that way and it's a fact.

In Jacksonville, they danced. Two more losses and Lawrence will be theirs. They've tried countless ways to fill their quarterback position for the past 25 years and have failed miserably, but now they have a chance to get a player who most scouts consider generational at the position.

Mark Brunell, who came over in a trade from Green Bay in Jaguars' first season in 1995, is the last legitimate star passer the franchise has had — and he never threw more than 20 touchdown passes in a season. They blew three marquee first-round picks trying to fix the position, but Byron Leftwich, Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles all flamed out.

Compounding the hurt was that the team drafted running back Leonard Fournette fourth overall in 2017 and passed on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. A year later, they took a backup defensive tackle in Taven Bryan in the first round just ahead of Lamar Jackson.

Is it any wonder why the city celebrated in a big way when the Jets won?

They have hope now. There will be a new coach and general manager, but it's now a plum job. They can land the franchise passer, they have a second first-round pick from the Rams thanks to the Jalen Ramsey trade, and they have a ton of cap room.

Here's an early way to fix the franchise:

Draft Lawrence. Find help up front to protect him (Joe Thuney or Trent Williams?). Draft a tight end early or sign Hunter Henry. Spend money on Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams and one other defensive lineman, and I would look at Trey Hendrickson of the Saints. Get a true speed threat outside for Lawrence in the second round. Maybe Rondale Moore of Purdue or Kadarius Toney of Florida.

Think about the potential of the offense. Lawrence behind a good front, throwing to a first-round tight end or Henry and either Moore or Toney as well as current receivers D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson. James Robinson, who has proven to be a star in the making at running back, would be the ball carrier.

It's no wonder this is now an attractive job, with names like Urban Meyer being linked to it. The Jaguars are at the bottom of the Power Rankings this week, and they will likely be there for the next three weeks. But don't expect them there for a long time after that.

That's what Lawrence will mean to the franchise. He will solve the position for the next decade. It's also why that long incomplete pass late Sunday means so much.

Now the Jaguars just can't ruin all that hope by winning either of the next two games.

Don't worry. They won't.