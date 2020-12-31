CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech once told me that picking NFL games in Week 17 is basically a drunken crapshoot, and I couldn't agree more. This shouldn't be a week where you're hoping to ride a successful Sunday into being able to cover the rent, but that's what we are going to try to do for you anyways. I wasn't able to build on my 10-4-2 record in Week 15, as I went just 8-7-1 in Week 16. I made the mistake of riding the hot team in the Miami Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts let everyone down against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals completely embarrassed themselves against the shorthanded San Francisco 49ers. However, we did call double-digit victories coming for the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills.

It was a pleasure doing this column for another year and I thank you for reading. Below I will give you my top five picks of Week 17, followed by the rest of the bunch. Let's jump in.

All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Top five picks record: 34-43-3

Overall ATS record: 121-109-8

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: New England Patriots -3 Bet Now

The Jets have lost out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so they decided to win a couple of games in a row. With the Patriots next up on the docket, I think they will end the season on a three-game win streak. The situation is absolutely dire in New England at this point, as the Patriots have scored a total of one touchdown over the last 12 quarters. Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham combined for 56 passing yards against the Bills on Monday night, and they allowed Stefon Diggs to explode for 145 yards and three touchdowns. The Jets look excited to play the game of football while the Patriots look like they can't wait for the season to be over.

Projected score: Jets 27-17

The pick: Jets +3

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Latest Odds: Dallas Cowboys -1.5 Bet Now

The Cowboys have won and covered the spread in three straight games, which makes them 5-2 against the spread since starting 0-8. Most recently, they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 37-17, and Andy Dalton put together his best performance as a Cowboy. The former Bengal got whatever he wanted against Philly's secondary, as he completed 22 of 30 passes for 377 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and his top three wide receivers in Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb combined for 307 receiving yards and three touchdowns. As for the Giants, they have lost three straight games. Give me the Cowboys to close out the regular season on a four-game win streak, but will it be enough to claim the NFC East? Read on to find out.

Projected score: Cowboys 30-21

The pick: Cowboys -2.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -9 Bet Now

It's been established that the Steelers will be resting their starters for the season finale against the Browns, but does that mean that Cleveland will win by double digits? The Browns have won just three games all season by double digits, and since this is a rivalry game, Mason Rudolph and Co. are likely going to be giving their all in this matchup. Additionally, the Browns were forced to shut down their facilities earlier this week after another two positive COVID-19 tests. They reopened again late on Wednesday, but could this be something that ends up affecting Sunday's game? Remember, it wasn't until late in the week last week when we found out Baker Mayfield was going to have no receivers to throw to against the Jets. I'll take the Browns to win this game, but I think it's going to be much closer than people expect.

Projected score: Browns 28-24

The pick: Steelers +10

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Tennessee Titans -7.5 Bet Now

The Titans need to win this game while it holds no meaning for the Texans. In Week 6, Tennessee defeated Houston, 42-36, in overtime. Both Ryan Tannehill and Deshaun Watson threw four passing touchdowns each, while Derrick Henry ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Much has changed since then, however. The Texans haven't won a game in over a month and most recently fell to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. It caused All-Pro pass-rusher J.J. Watt to unleash a lengthy commentary on players who don't care about winning, while also apologizing to Texans fans for the club's "trash" season. The Titans are also coming off of an embarrassing 40-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in snowy Lambeau, and while a win on Sunday is likely necessary for a spot in the playoffs, they would also like to build some momentum for themselves entering the postseason as well. I'll take the Titans.

Projected score: Titans 38-28

The pick: Titans -7.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -14 Bet Now

The Jaguars did a great job embracing the tank this past week, as they fell to the Bears by a score of 41-17. There are a couple of reasons I'm taking the Colts to cover this big spread: revenge, and necessity. For one, the Jaguars' lone win came in the season opener against the Colts. That's a very embarrassing mark for an Indy team hoping to make the postseason. To make matters worse, that loss is likely why the Colts will miss the playoffs this year. There are five 10-5 teams in the AFC entering the final week of the regular season, including the Colts, and one club is going to be on the outside looking in when the playoff bracket is finally established. If the Colts, Titans, Browns, Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens all win this Sunday, then it will be the Colts who miss the playoffs. They would become just the third 11-win team in NFL history to miss the playoffs. All they can do is take care of business against the Jaguars and hope one of the other AFC playoff hopefuls loses, and I think the Colts take out their frustration on the team that handed them that first loss of the season.

Projected score: Colts 35-10

The pick: Colts -14

Other Week 17 picks

Dolphins (+2) 26-24 over Bills

Ravens 27-21 over Bengals (+13)

Falcons (+6.5) 28-27 over Buccaneers

Vikings (-7) 30-14 over Lions

Cardinals (-3) 24-20 over Rams

Packers 28-27 over Bears (+5.5)

Saints (-6.5) 30-20 over Panthers

Seahawks (-6) 27-20 over 49ers

Chargers (-3.5) 27-21 over Chiefs

Raiders (-2.5) 35-30 over Broncos

Washington (-1.5) 27-24 over Eagles