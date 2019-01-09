NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights jump into top five as Flyers approach league's cellar

New year, new movement. A little over a week into 2019, we've got some significant shifts in our NHL pecking order, even if the top spot firmly belongs to the Tampa Bay Lightning (stop us if you've heard that before).

A handful of anticipated contenders are on the mend thanks to the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators getting some key pieces back on the ice just in time for a serious second-half run. But the biggest changes this week come from further below in our power rankings, where the once-slumping Vegas Golden Knights are really putting things together behind former Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury. Meanwhile, the Bill Peters-led Calgary Flames are legitimate Pacific Division favorites and the Gritty-fied Philadelphia Flyers are creeping toward the NHL's basement in full-out rebuild mode.

Neither Calgary nor Vegas has been a consistent presence in the top 10 of our NHL power rankings this season, but the tides have since turned, with both the Flames and Golden Knights moving up in the top five this week. The Flyers, meanwhile, are bested in incompetence by only one other team (the Ottawa Senators) now that they've embraced new management and figure to shake up their core moving forward.

Other teams rising and falling in this week's rundown include the Carolina Hurricanes, who are streaking upward; and the Winnipeg Jets, who haven't exactly had a major slip but remain a step behind the league's elite: