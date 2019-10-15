NHL Power Rankings: How much worse can things get for the New Jersey Devils?

The New Jersey Devils were widely considered the offseason champs of the NHL in 2019, but that's not an award that actually exists -- mainly because a good offseason doesn't always necessarily translate to a good season.

So far, it certainly hasn't translated for New Jersey.

The Devils have played just six games but they've lost all of them, making them the NHL's last winless team. And it's not just that the Devils have lost, it's how they've lost. We didn't know it at the time, but they sort of set the tone for themselves when they opened the season by blowing a four-goal lead against the Winnipeg Jets to lose in demoralizing fashion. Amazingly, things haven't really gotten much better since then.

Even with some of New Jersey's promising offseason acquisitions -- top overall pick Jack Hughes, former Norris Trophy winner PK Subban, KHL star Nikita Gusev, former All-Star MVP Wayne Simmonds, -- and the return of 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, the Devils have been an unmitigated disaster to start the season.

They've got the league's worst goal differential (minus-16). They've gone 0-for-18 on the power play. They've gone 12-for-21 on the penalty kill (57.1 percent). They've got the league's second-worst collective save percentage. Jack Hughes doesn't have a single point and has largely looked unready.

Again, it's still very early and there are 76 games left for this team to turn it around but, at this rate, you have to wonder how long it might take -- and who might need to be taken out of the equation -- for that turnaround to come. Many projected the Devils to be a bubble team this season but they continue to dig themselves a deeper and deeper hole by leaving so many points on the table right out of the gate.

If things don't reverse course soon -- like, real soon -- it feels inevitable that John Hynes will be out of a job.

But other than that, things are going great!

