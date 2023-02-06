Purdue narrowly held on to its spot atop the Coaches Poll on Monday as the Boilermakers edged Houston in first-place votes by a 15-13 margin after suffering their second loss of the season on Saturday at Indiana. In terms of total points, Purdue's edge on the Cougars is just 780-765 as the teams sport an identical 22-2 record.

Alabama, Tennessee and Texas also received first-place votes this week as the 32 Coaches Poll voters combined to vote for five different teams in the top spot. Ultimately, Alabama, Arizona and Tennessee rounded out the top five behind Purdue and Houston.

Among the biggest risers this week were Duke, which cracked the poll at No. 24, NC State, which went from unranked to No. 22, and Indiana, which jumped four spots to No. 18 after knocking off Purdue. Reaching the top-10 for the first time this season was Marquette at No. 10 as the Golden Eagles climbed two spots following their fifth straight victory.

No. 9 Virginia and No. 11 Kansas State both dropped five spots in this week's poll, as did Clemson, which is tied for No. 24 with Duke in the poll. FAU, Auburn and Illinois were the teams who dropped out this week while Creighton finished first in the "others receiving votes" category after improving to 15-8 with its sixth straight win on Saturday.

Coaches Poll

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Alabama

4. Arizona

5. Tennessee

6. Texas

7. UCLA

8. Kansas

9. Virginia

10. Marquette

11. Kansas State

12. Baylor

13. Iowa State

14. Saint Mary's

15. Xavier

16. Gonzaga

17. Providence

18. Indiana

19. TCU

20. Miami

21. UConn

22. NC State

23. San Diego State

24. Duke

24. Clemson

Also receiving votes: Creighton 66; FAU 61; Rutgers 56; Auburn 43; Illinois 21; USC 19; Pittsburgh 16; Maryland 16; Texas A&M 11; Kentucky 11; Iowa 10; Missouri 4; Nevada 3; Northwestern 2; Charleston 2; Utah St. 1; Oklahoma State 1; New Mexico 1.



Dropped out: No. 20 FAU, No. 23 Auburn, No. 25 Illinois.