|BALLST
|TOLEDO
+5 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 27
2:29
D.Finn rushed to TOL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 32.
BALLST
1 Pass
31 Rush
14 YDS
3:10 POS
Punt
4TH & 21 BALLST 43
2:36
L.Borrow punts 30 yards to TOL 27 Center-BALL. Out of bounds.
Sack
3RD & 9 TOLEDO 45
2:46
J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 43 for -12 yards (D.Johnson)
No Gain
2ND & 9 TOLEDO 45
2:52
J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 46
3:13
V.Pemberton rushed to TOL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 45.
+12 YD
2ND & 8 BALLST 42
3:46
C.Steele rushed to TOL 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 46.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 40
4:25
J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by V.Pemberton at BALL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 42.
+2 YD
3RD & 1 BALLST 38
4:51
C.Steele rushed to BALL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 40.
+4 YD
2ND & 5 BALLST 34
5:09
C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 38.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 29
5:39
C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 34.
Touchdown 8:51
D.Finn pass complete to BALL 48. Catch made by D.Maddox at BALL 48. Gain of 48 yards. D.Maddox for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:18
pos
14
13
Touchdown 10:09
C.Steele rushed to TOL End Zone for 38 yards. C.Steele for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
47
yds
1:24
pos
13
7
Touchdown 0:29
C.Steele rushed to TOL End Zone for 9 yards. C.Steele for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
6
plays
32
yds
2:16
pos
6
7
Touchdown 6:50
D.Finn pass complete to BALL 8. Catch made by J.Newton at BALL 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Newton for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
49
yds
4:51
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|7
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|0
|4
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|120
|196
|Total Plays
|35
|33
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|53
|Rush Attempts
|21
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|14
|143
|Comp. - Att.
|5-14
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.3
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.3
|4-34.8
|Return Yards
|0
|12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|14
|PASS YDS
|143
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|120
|TOTAL YDS
|196
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|5/14
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|16
|112
|2
|38
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|3
|-19
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 11 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|6
|42.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|2
|16.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|10/17
|143
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|6
|16
|0
|10
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|3
|11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|4
|3
|72
|1
|48
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|3
|3
|46
|0
|30
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|7
|4
|36
|1
|16
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Kuhl 40 TE
|L. Kuhl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|4
|34.8
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(2:29 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 32.
|Punt
4 & 21 - BALLST 43(2:36 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 30 yards to TOL 27 Center-BALL. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 9 - BALLST 45(2:46 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 43 for -12 yards (D.Johnson)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BALLST 45(2:52 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(3:13 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to TOL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 42(3:46 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to TOL 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(4:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by V.Pemberton at BALL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 38(4:51 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 34(5:09 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(5:39 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 37(5:43 - 2nd) T.Cluckey 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TOL Holder-J.Batzke.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - TOLEDO 38(6:17 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 38. Catch made by J.Turner at BALL 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 25 - TOLEDO 45(6:55 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by J.Turner at BALL 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - TOLEDO 45(7:03 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(7:14 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 30. PENALTY on TOL-M.Berg Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 40(7:36 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 40. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 40. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(8:04 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 29(8:10 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 36 yards to TOL 35 Center-BALL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 29(8:13 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:45 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:51 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 57 yards from TOL 35 to the BALL 8. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+48 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 48(8:57 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 48. Catch made by D.Maddox at BALL 48. Gain of 48 yards. D.Maddox for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(9:27 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 48.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 30(9:45 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 30. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at TOL 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(10:09 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 30.
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 56 yards from BALL 35 to the TOL 9. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|+38 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 38(10:18 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to TOL End Zone for 38 yards. C.Steele for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 46(10:58 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to TOL 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(11:33 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to TOL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 11(11:39 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 36 yards to TOL 47 Center-TOL. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 11(11:42 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(12:12 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(12:18 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 38(12:18 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 43 yards to TOL 19 Center-BALL. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 19. Tackled by BALL at TOL 31. PENALTY on TOL-A.Fuller Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 38(12:34 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 40(13:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(13:44 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 31(13:49 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 32 yards to BALL 37 Center-TOL. Downed by TOL.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 32(14:30 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 28(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 28. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23(0:15 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 23. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 28.
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 55 yards from BALL 35 to the TOL 10. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at TOL 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 1st) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 9(0:29 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to TOL End Zone for 9 yards. C.Steele for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(1:02 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to TOL 9 for 15 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 9.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BALLST 34(1:07 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol. PENALTY on TOL-D.Johnson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(1:52 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to TOL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 34.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - BALLST 44(1:58 - 1st) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 20. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at TOL 20. Tackled by BALL at TOL 20. PENALTY on TOL-A.Woliver Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - BALLST 49(1:58 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-R.Delancy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 49(2:01 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 49(2:06 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(2:36 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to TOL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 12(2:47 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 40 yards to BALL 48 Center-TOL. Downed by TOL.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 12(2:52 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for L.Kuhl.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 12(2:59 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 7(3:31 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - BALLST 45(3:37 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 38 yards to TOL 7 Center-BALL. Downed by BALL.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - BALLST 48(4:15 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to TOL 48. Catch made by B.Hunt at TOL 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - BALLST 50(4:55 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to TOL 50. Catch made by C.Steele at TOL 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(5:30 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at TOL 50 for -6 yards (A.Woliver; D.Johnson)
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 44(5:58 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to TOL 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(6:14 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(6:31 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 18. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 27. PENALTY on TOL-D.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 59 yards from TOL 35 to the BALL 6. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at BALL 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 8(6:54 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 8. Catch made by J.Newton at BALL 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Newton for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 18(7:17 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to BALL 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 8.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 18(7:52 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to BALL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(8:08 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Newton at BALL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 30(8:37 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to BALL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(8:58 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to BALL 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(9:02 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 47(9:14 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Finn steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 47. Gain of 16 yards. J.Newton FUMBLES forced by A.Uzodinma. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-J.Newton at BALL 37. Tackled by BALL at BALL 37.
2 & 11 - TOLEDO(9:34 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee. PENALTY on BALL-J.Riley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. PENALTY on TOL-V.Sciury Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(10:10 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(10:16 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton. PENALTY on BALL-A.Uzodinma Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 28(10:34 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 28. Catch made by J.Stuart at TOL 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 27(11:15 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(11:41 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 41(11:49 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 59 yards to TOL End Zone Center-BALL. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 41(11:54 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 41(12:00 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(12:28 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 32(12:35 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 31 yards to BALL 37 Center-TOL. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 32(12:38 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 31(13:08 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(13:37 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 22(13:43 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 48 yards to TOL 30 Center-BALL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BALLST 22(13:48 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Sack
2 & 13 - BALLST 23(14:25 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 22 for -1 yards (Z.Ford)
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(14:56 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 23 for -3 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 23.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 59 yards from TOL 35 to the BALL 6. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at BALL 26.
