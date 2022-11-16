|
|
|TENN
|SC
No. 5 Tennessee keeps nose in title chase, eyes on South Carolina
Fifth-ranked Tennessee can secure a 10-win season for the first time since 2007 and keep its nose in the middle of the national championship chase when it battles South Carolina on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Columbia, S.C.
The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 SEC) are even more fixated on the College Football Playoff race as they sit just outside the four semifinal spots.
Tennessee plans to treat South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) the way it did Missouri in last weekend's 66-24 trouncing.
The Volunteers set a school record with 724 yards total offense and established a school mark by topping 50 points for the fifth time in a season.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker bolstered his Heisman Trophy resume, passing for 355 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 50 yards and one score. He has passed for 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns against just two interceptions and also has rushed for 405 yards and five scores.
He is the prime reason why Tennessee leads the nation in scoring offense (47.4 points per game) and total offense (543.7).
"He is in complete command of what we are doing," Volunteers coach Josh Heupel said of Hooker. "You look at the efficiency of how he is playing, the ability to take care of the football, the dynamic plays that he has made with his arm and with his feet. We don't look like we do offensively without him."
Receiver Jalin Hyatt was superb against Missouri with seven receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown. His yardage total sits at 1,116, third most in school history behind Marcus Nash (1,170) and Robert Meachem (1,298 in 2006).
Tennessee's lone loss of the season came on the road against Georgia 27-13 on Nov. 5 in a raucous atmosphere. Heupel and Hooker are expecting another tough environment.
"Honestly, I feel like everyone on the offensive side of the ball is excited to go into this atmosphere," Hooker said. "We've seen what it was like at Georgia and moving forward, we know what to expect. Anytime going into an environment like this, you want to prepare and do different things to get ready for that environment, so crowd noise at practice is a thing."
South Carolina gave up 21 unanswered points in the first quarter last weekend while losing 38-6 at Florida.
Gamecocks coach Shame Beamer was disappointed in the performance.
"Obviously, (the Florida game) wasn't good enough. We need to be better. How are we going to be better this week? That's any position. That's any side of the ball. It's a conversation we had on Sunday. We weren't good enough on offense. We weren't good enough stopping the run, on defense. We weren't good enough protecting the football."
The Florida game was reminiscent of last season's game at Tennessee when the Volunteers scored 28 first-quarter points and rolled to a 45-20 victory over the Gamecocks.
Beamer said he hasn't communicated with the team about last season's debacle.
"I haven't at least in front of the team, haven't talked about the start last year. I think they know," Beamer said. "... Making sure that they understand we have to be able to handle the tempo better earlier, hopefully, than what we did last season."
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,982 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd (556 yards, nine touchdowns) is hopeful of returning after missing the past two games with a bruised thigh.
Safety Nick Emmanwori (team-high 66 tackles) and outside linebacker Gilber Edmond (team-best eight tackles for loss) are having solid seasons for a defense allowing 26.2 points and 386 yards per game.
Tennessee has won the past three meetings.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|17
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|194
|325
|Total Plays
|34
|36
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|79
|Rush Attempts
|15
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|101
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|13-19
|14-19
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|12.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|246
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|194
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|13/19
|101
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|4
|41
|1
|31
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|4
|25
|0
|29
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|7
|5
|35
|1
|11
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|5
|3
|33
|0
|16
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|4
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Turnage 8 DB
|B. Turnage
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hadden 5 DB
|K. Hadden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|13/18
|231
|3
|0
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|39
|0
|34
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|4
|19
|1
|13
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|5
|9
|0
|4
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|1
|60
|1
|60
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|7
|4
|57
|0
|27
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|3
|2
|24
|1
|19
|
T. Kenion 12 TE
|T. Kenion
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|2
|18
|1
|11
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huntley 95 DL
|A. Huntley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Barrett 93 DL
|N. Barrett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 18(2:20 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to TEN 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at TEN 18.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - SC 45(2:37 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 45. Catch made by A.Wells at TEN 45. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at TEN 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 45(2:46 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 45(2:50 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 37 for -8 yards (T.McDonald) PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SC 38(3:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 45 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers at SC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 38(3:37 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 34(4:11 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at SC 38.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - SC 24(4:16 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell. PENALTY on TEN-B.Turnage Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SC 24(4:22 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for X.Legette.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:58 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to SC 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Terry at SC 24.
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 49 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 16. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TENN 17(5:03 - 2nd) C.McGrath 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 8(5:47 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 8. Catch made by D.Sampson at SC 8. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SC 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 10(6:28 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to SC 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Barrett; S.Greene at SC 8.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 14(6:53 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to SC 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; N.Barrett at SC 10.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 44(7:22 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by P.Fant at SC 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori; S.Greene at SC 28. PENALTY on SC-N.Emmanwori Defensive Targeting 14 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 49(7:45 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to SC 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 49(7:51 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 50(8:09 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to SC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley at SC 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 44(8:26 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at TEN 50.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TENN 44(8:34 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(8:51 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; G.Edmond at TEN 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(9:06 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Emmanwori at TEN 41.
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SC 1(9:11 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to TEN End Zone for 1 yards. D.Joyner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SC 4(9:56 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to TEN 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at TEN 1.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(10:34 - 2nd) D.Joyner pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by S.Rattler at TEN 19. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 4.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(11:11 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to TEN 19 for 34 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - SC 45(11:44 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Page; J.Mitchell at SC 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 37(12:03 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 37. Catch made by N.Adkins at SC 37. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hadden; S.Page at SC 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26(12:24 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Turnage at SC 37.
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 39 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 26. Fair catch by A.Stogner.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:24 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TENN 3(12:29 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 3. Catch made by C.Tillman at SC 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Tillman for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TENN 3(12:34 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TENN 3(12:39 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 4(13:07 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to SC 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 3.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 8(13:16 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to SC 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; N.Emmanwori at SC 4.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 17(13:32 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 17. Catch made by C.Tillman at SC 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 8.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 17(13:50 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to SC 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders at SC 17.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 29(14:05 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by J.Hyatt at SC 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Smith; S.Greene at SC 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 38(14:43 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to SC 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(15:00 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by C.Tillman at SC 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 49(0:14 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by S.White at TEN 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(0:30 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at TEN 49.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TENN 30(0:34 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for S.White. PENALTY on SC-D.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TENN 30(0:41 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(1:15 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at TEN 30.
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - SC 11(1:24 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 11. Catch made by J.McDowell at TEN 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.McDowell for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SC 16(2:07 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 16. Catch made by J.Bell at TEN 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; W.Walker at TEN 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 16(2:13 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48(2:53 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 48. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by B.Turnage at TEN 16.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - SC 41(3:31 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 41. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; W.Walker at SC 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - SC 35(4:13 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at SC 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(4:33 - 1st) X.Legette rushed to SC 35 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Young at SC 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 28 - TENN 20(4:42 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 44 yards to SC 36 Center-TEN. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|No Gain
3 & 28 - TENN 20(4:46 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Sack
2 & 18 - TENN 30(5:19 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TEN 20 for -10 yards (T.Hemingway)
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TENN 40(5:38 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 32. PENALTY on TEN-J.Spraggins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(5:56 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens; N.Emmanwori at TEN 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 30(6:09 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at TEN 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(6:25 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at TEN 30.
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+60 YD
1 & 15 - SC 40(6:35 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 40. Gain of 60 yards. J.Vann for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 45(7:04 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 45. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 31. PENALTY on SC-J.Gwyn Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - SC 44(7:39 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at SC 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SC 44(8:19 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at SC 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SC 42(8:57 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at SC 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(9:24 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at SC 42.
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 56 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 9. J.Vann returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Perry at SC 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 31(9:38 - 1st) J.Small rushed to SC End Zone for 31 yards. J.Small for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 40(9:59 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to SC 31 for 29 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 29(10:20 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Dial; J.Burch at TEN 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(10:34 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Smith at TEN 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(10:41 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by J.Bell at TEN 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Bell for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
4 & 6 - SC 32(11:14 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to TEN 32. Catch made by A.Wells at TEN 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 19.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - SC 27(11:33 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - SC 34(12:08 - 1st) S.Rattler scrambles to TEN 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at TEN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 34(12:11 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(12:43 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to TEN 34 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald at TEN 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SC 49(13:11 - 1st) D.Joyner rushed to TEN 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 36.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - SC 30(13:46 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 30. Catch made by T.Kenion at SC 30. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Slaughter at TEN 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - SC 24(14:28 - 1st) D.Joyner rushed to SC 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; A.Beasley at SC 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Young at SC 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 47 yards from TEN 35 to the SC 18. Fair catch by T.Kenion.
