|
|
|FLA
|FSU
No. 16 Florida State tries to prioritize beating rival Florida
No. 16 Florida State tries to prioritize beating rival Florida
Through 11 games, Florida State has had a renaissance under third-year coach Mike Norvell, but all of that will be tempered if the No. 16 Seminoles fail to do their job on their home turf on Black Friday.
Their mission: Beat the University of Florida.
On a rare Friday evening matchup on rivalry weekend, the Seminoles will host the Gators in Tallahassee, Fla., in the 66th meeting between the schools.
Following Saturday's 49-17 walloping of Louisiana, Florida State (8-3) sits with a chance at a nine-win regular season, which would be its first since 2016 -- an improvement that represents a major upturn in the program.
After Norvell started his tenure in the state capital with a dismal 3-10 mark in 2020 into the first four games of 2021, the former Memphis coach and his Seminoles have won 13 of the past 19. They finished 5-3 in the ACC's Atlantic Division this season, trailing only 8-0 Clemson.
Across their last four contests against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana, FSU has won the scoring battle 173-39.
Despite the Gators (6-5) being inconsistent in 2022 -- beating then-No. 7 Utah in the season opener and losing last week to SEC East Division doormat Vanderbilt -- Norvell sees a dangerous squad under first-year coach Billy Napier.
"You see talent, this is a talented team," said Norvell, whose group has won four straight games on two occasions. "Great size, speed, athleticism. You've seen them play at very high levels at different spots of the year.
"They're in the first year of a new staff, new schemes, different things like that. It's a talented group we're playing."
Napier opined that hitting on all cylinders isn't happening on a regular basis -- in Gainesville or anywhere else.
"I think we live in a time where you just see a lot of inconsistency," he said Monday.
The Gators lead the all-time series 37-26-2, but that inconsistency was out in full force in Nashville, Tenn., last weekend. Napier's club did the nearly unthinkable in its SEC finale: Losing to the one foe it consistently defeats.
In a mistake-filled showing against Vanderbilt, the Gators dropped a 31-24 decision after trailing almost the entire game, once by as many as 16 points.
The Commodores recovered a muffed punt for a score late in the first half. They then received three touchdown passes from Mike Wright for a 28-12 third-quarter lead that Florida could never equal, much less overcome.
In the Music City, the Gators authored a teary gridiron ballad in front of mostly their fans who had traveled to see an easy win.
They committed 80 yards in penalties, went 4-for-15 on third downs and rushed for 45 yards in losing on the road against the Commodores for the first time since 1988 -- ending a 15-game winning streak.
Said Napier after the ugly showing: "It's a setback, no question ... I saw a lot of Florida beating Florida."
The Gators will be without Ventrell Miller (targeting) for the first half against Florida State. Two of their top wide receivers, Xzavier Henderson and Ricky Pearsall, are questionable to play.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|17
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-8
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|283
|336
|Total Plays
|38
|52
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|168
|Rush Attempts
|26
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|151
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|5-12
|9-24
|Yards Per Pass
|12.6
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-34
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-52.0
|1-50.0
|Return Yards
|4
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|132
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|283
|TOTAL YDS
|336
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|5/12
|151
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|10
|71
|0
|22
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|11
|42
|0
|10
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Kitna 11 QB
|J. Kitna
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|5
|4
|139
|2
|52
|
J. Odom 87 TE
|J. Odom
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
J. Pouncey 86 WR
|J. Pouncey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Reynolds 8 WR
|D. Reynolds
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Douglas 12 WR
|C. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Wilson 5 S
|K. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McMillon 13 S
|D. McMillon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wingo 15 LB
|D. Wingo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Summerall III 99 LB
|L. Summerall III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 17 LB
|S. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|1/1
|41
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|1
|52.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|33.5
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|9/24
|168
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|10
|70
|2
|29
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|12
|68
|1
|45
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|4
|25
|0
|17
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|3
|2
|51
|0
|34
|
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|4
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|7
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
P. Daniel 45 TE
|P. Daniel
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Douglas 0 WR
|J. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cooper 13 DB
|O. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 28(9:12 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson (J.Marshall).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 28(9:17 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Douglas (V.Miller).
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - FSU 32(9:39 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - FSU 39(10:21 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FLA 39. Catch made by P.Daniel at FLA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; J.Marshall at FLA 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 40(10:56 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FLA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 40(11:01 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for T.Benson (T.Johnson).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 41(11:42 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FLA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - FSU 43(12:08 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to FLA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; T.Dean at FLA 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 50(12:36 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 43.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 23(13:05 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; D.McMillon at FSU 35. PENALTY on FLA-A.Powell-Ryland Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 22(13:30 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen; G.Dexter at FSU 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20(14:05 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FSU 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - FLA 27(14:18 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 52 yards to FSU 21 Center-FLA. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 21. Tackled by J.Weston; D.McMillon at FSU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FLA 27(14:21 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FLA 27(14:26 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; J.Verse at FLA 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Chiumento kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - FSU 25(0:28 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 50 yards to FLA 25 Center-FSU. R.Pearsall returned punt from the FLA 25. Tackled by W.Rector; J.Robinson at FLA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FSU 25(0:34 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 25(0:38 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(0:42 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - FLA 31(0:47 - 2nd) A.Mihalek 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FLA Holder-FLA.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 24(0:53 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Pouncey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 24(0:58 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 24(1:04 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 26(1:23 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at FSU 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 27(1:58 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at FSU 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 35(2:32 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Green; J.Robinson at FSU 27.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - FLA 45(3:09 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 48(3:53 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 48(4:00 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 39(4:37 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 36(5:09 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 39 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lundy at FLA 39.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20(5:38 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FLA 36.
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 64 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA 1. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gant; T.Bethune at FLA 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 1(5:56 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FLA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Travis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 11(6:31 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 11(6:35 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 11(6:42 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for D.Spann.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 15(7:14 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 11 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Dean at FLA 11.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 24(7:46 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FLA 15 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Johnson at FLA 15.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34(8:17 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 24 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Wilson at FLA 24.
|+34 YD
1 & 3 - FSU 32(8:54 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 32. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 32. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; J.Hill at FLA 34.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(9:25 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon at FSU 42. PENALTY on FSU-M.McClain Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 43(9:33 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FSU 43. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FSU 43. Gain of 43 yards. R.Pearsall for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+32 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 25(10:09 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 25. Gain of 32 yards. R.Pearsall ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - FLA 29(10:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-R.Gouraige False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 23(11:01 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FLA 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20(11:35 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; J.Robinson at FLA 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - FSU 27(11:39 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FSU Holder-FSU.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FSU 19(11:48 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|Sack
2 & 9 - FSU 16(12:21 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FLA 19 for -3 yards (S.James)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 17(12:52 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FLA 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at FLA 16.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 34(13:21 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FLA 17 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Dean; T.Johnson at FLA 17.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FSU 34(13:29 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(14:07 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to FLA 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at FLA 34.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - FSU 48(14:11 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson. PENALTY on FLA-J.Marshall Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FSU 48(14:18 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 49(14:53 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FSU 48.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 4 - FLA 44(15:00 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at FSU 49. Intercepted by J.Jones at FSU 49. Tackled by FLA at FSU 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38(0:28 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; J.Verse at FLA 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 26(0:56 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 38. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Vance at FLA 38. PENALTY on FSU-G.Vance Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:28 - 1st) R.Pearsall rushed to FLA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FLA 26.
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 29(1:37 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to FLA End Zone for 29 yards. J.Travis for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 44(1:55 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FLA 44. Catch made by K.Poitier at FLA 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon at FLA 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(2:36 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FLA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo at FLA 44.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 30(2:59 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 27(3:29 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; L.Summerall at FSU 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(4:06 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dean; D.Wingo at FSU 27.
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:06 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 12(4:13 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FSU 12. Catch made by J.Odom at FSU 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Odom for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 16(5:05 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 12.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 21(5:19 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper; J.Verse at FSU 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 24(5:43 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30(6:21 - 1st) J.Kitna rushed to FSU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 35(7:01 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 37(7:43 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; K.DeLoach at FSU 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 41(8:06 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Ray at FSU 37.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37(8:27 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 41 for 22 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 12 - FSU 36(8:33 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FSU 36(8:39 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain. PENALTY on FSU-FSU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 34(9:16 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FLA 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 34(9:26 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 44(9:55 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to FLA 34 for 10 yards. J.Travis ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 46(10:21 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FLA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(10:49 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 41. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 46.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 25(11:09 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by K.Poitier at FSU 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FSU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(11:14 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 48(11:21 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 48. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 48. Gain of 52 yards. R.Pearsall for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Fitzgerald at FLA 48.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 9(11:34 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FLA End Zone for 9 yards. T.Benson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 46(12:04 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FLA 9 for 45 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 9.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - FLA 46(12:10 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Green; T.Bethune at FSU 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - FLA 48(12:58 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at FSU 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 46(13:34 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; J.Verse at FLA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 46(13:40 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 25(13:40 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 25. Gain of 29 yards. O.Wilson FUMBLES forced by S.James. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-T.Johnson at FLA 46. Tackled by FSU at FLA 46.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 27(14:31 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to FSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FSU 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen; A.Powell-Ryland at FSU 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
-
FLA
16FSU
24
21
3rd 9:12 ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
050.5 O/U
-14
Fri 10:00pm FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
0
045 O/U
+20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
0
049 O/U
-35.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
0
055.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
050.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
048.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
0
053 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WKY
FAU
0
062 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
052 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 1:30pm ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
0
050.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
-
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+14.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
0
036.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
0
053.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
0
045 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
056.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
066.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
053 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
045 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-12
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043 O/U
+1.5
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0