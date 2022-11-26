Drive Chart
|
|
|AF
|SDGST
Preview not available
Preview not available
AF
0 Pass
15 Rush
21 YDS
2:15 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 SDGST 48
3:21
C.Bay punts 27 yards to SDSU 21 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by T.Blackmon.
-1 YD
3RD & 2 SDGST 47
4:02
B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
+3 YD
2ND & 5 AF 50
4:37
B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 47.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 AF 45
4:55
B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at AF 50.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 AF 31
5:24
B.Roberts rushed to AF 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by N.Tumblin at AF 45.
SDGST
3 Pass
3 Rush
24 YDS
3:19 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 SDGST 25
5:30
J.Browning punts 44 yards to AF 31 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by A.Terry.
-2 YD
3RD & 1 SDGST 27
6:06
K.Christon rushed to SDSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at SDSU 25.
+6 YD
2ND & 7 SDGST 21
6:47
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 21. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; T.Taylor at SDSU 27.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 18
7:31
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 18. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goff; J.Goodwin at SDSU 21.
+13 YD
2ND & 7 SDGST 5
8:06
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 5. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 5. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bellamy at SDSU 18.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|3
|Rushing
|6
|0
|Passing
|0
|3
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|172
|81
|Total Plays
|31
|14
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|17
|Rush Attempts
|31
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|0
|64
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|5-34
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-33.5
|2-50.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|64
|
|
|172
|RUSH YDS
|17
|
|
|172
|TOTAL YDS
|81
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|19
|120
|1
|63
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|3
|27
|0
|10
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|7
|17
|0
|6
|
D. Hughes 8 WR
|D. Hughes
|2
|8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Goodwin 16 S
|J. Goodwin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bellamy 25 DB
|J. Bellamy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 11 S
|C. Goff
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|6/8
|64
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|6
|0
|8
|
M. Blake 35 RB
|M. Blake
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|2
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|3
|2
|26
|0
|13
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Fiaseu 51 LB
|Z. Fiaseu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Avinger 17 CB
|N. Avinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Kaho 44 LB
|V. Kaho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tumblin 10 CB
|N. Tumblin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 19 S
|K. White
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|2
|50.5
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - AF 48(3:21 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 27 yards to SDSU 21 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by T.Blackmon.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - AF 47(4:02 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 50(4:37 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 45(4:55 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at AF 50.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(5:24 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by N.Tumblin at AF 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 25(5:30 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 44 yards to AF 31 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 27(6:06 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at SDSU 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 21(6:47 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 21. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; T.Taylor at SDSU 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(7:31 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 18. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goff; J.Goodwin at SDSU 21.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 5(8:06 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 5. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 5. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bellamy at SDSU 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 11 - SDGST 1(8:43 - 2nd) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; A.Mock at SDSU 5.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(8:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - AF 2(8:49 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho at SDSU 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - AF 2(9:25 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; J.Tavai at SDSU 2.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - AF 8(9:43 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 2.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11(10:16 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; J.Tavai at SDSU 8.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - AF 29(10:32 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to SDSU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at SDSU 22. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. D.Hughes rushed to SDSU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at SDSU 22. PENALTY on SDSU-Z.Fiaseu Defensive Targeting 11 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - AF 30(11:46 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 29 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Fountain at SDSU 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - AF 31(12:24 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 26(12:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on AF-B.Jefferson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AF 36(13:01 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to SDSU 26 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Malone at SDSU 26.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - AF 49(13:17 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 42 for yards (V.Kaho) PENALTY on SDSU-V.Kaho Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AF 45(14:01 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at AF 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 45(14:33 - 2nd) H.Daniels scrambles to AF 45 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Barfield at AF 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - AF 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at AF 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33(0:36 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at AF 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 10(0:49 - 1st) J.Browning punts 57 yards to AF 33 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by J.Byrd.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 10(0:54 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - SDGST 2(1:37 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; J.Goodwin at SDSU 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 12 - SDGST 3(2:16 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at SDSU 2.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 5(2:16 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - AF 45(2:23 - 1st) C.Bay punts 40 yards to SDSU 5 Center-B.Bentley. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - AF 46(2:56 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to SDSU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 45.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - AF 41(3:09 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-B.Jefferson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 44(3:59 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(4:37 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.White; P.McMorris at SDSU 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 50(5:16 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - AF 42(5:56 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at AF 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41(6:29 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at AF 42.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - AF 37(7:06 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.White; Z.Fiaseu at AF 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 35(7:35 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at AF 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - AF 29(8:23 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at AF 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28(8:54 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at AF 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - SDGST 35(8:59 - 1st) J.Browning 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 28(9:08 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 27(10:06 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to AF 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; T.Taylor at AF 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 36(10:37 - 1st) J.Mayden scrambles to AF 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Mock; T.Blackmon at AF 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(10:37 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(11:15 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy; T.Taylor at AF 31.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 28(11:47 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at SDSU 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(12:22 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 27. Catch made by J.Byrd at SDSU 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at SDSU 28.
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 56 yards from AF 35 to the SDSU 9. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Fattah at SDSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - AF 2(12:30 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU End Zone for 2 yards. B.Roberts for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AF 3(13:16 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; C.Barfield at SDSU 2.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - AF 6(13:50 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.White; P.McMorris at SDSU 3.
|+63 YD
2 & 4 - AF 31(14:27 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 6 for 63 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SDSU 6.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at AF 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
