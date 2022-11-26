Drive Chart
AF
SDGST

Preview not available

Preview not available
AF
0 Pass
15 Rush
21 YDS
2:15 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 SDGST 48
3:21
C.Bay punts 27 yards to SDSU 21 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by T.Blackmon.
-1 YD
3RD & 2 SDGST 47
4:02
B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
+3 YD
2ND & 5 AF 50
4:37
B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 47.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 AF 45
4:55
B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at AF 50.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 AF 31
5:24
B.Roberts rushed to AF 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by N.Tumblin at AF 45.
SDGST
3 Pass
3 Rush
24 YDS
3:19 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 SDGST 25
5:30
J.Browning punts 44 yards to AF 31 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by A.Terry.
-2 YD
3RD & 1 SDGST 27
6:06
K.Christon rushed to SDSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at SDSU 25.
+6 YD
2ND & 7 SDGST 21
6:47
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 21. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; T.Taylor at SDSU 27.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 18
7:31
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 18. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goff; J.Goodwin at SDSU 21.
+13 YD
2ND & 7 SDGST 5
8:06
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 5. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 5. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bellamy at SDSU 18.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 12:27
M.Dapore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:27
B.Roberts rushed to SDSU End Zone for 2 yards. B.Roberts for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:33
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 3
Rushing 6 0
Passing 0 3
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 3-7 0-3
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 172 81
Total Plays 31 14
Avg Gain 5.5 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 172 17
Rush Attempts 31 6
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 2.8
Yards Passing 0 64
Comp. - Att. 0-0 6-8
Yards Per Pass 0.0 8.0
Penalties - Yards 2-10 5-34
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-33.5 2-50.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Air Force 8-3 70--7
San Diego State 7-4 00--0
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, California
 0 PASS YDS 64
172 RUSH YDS 17
172 TOTAL YDS 81
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Roberts  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 120 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
273 1425 14
B. Roberts 19 120 1 63
J. Eldridge III  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 648 4
J. Eldridge III 3 27 0 10
H. Daniels  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 584 7
H. Daniels 7 17 0 6
D. Hughes  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 95 1
D. Hughes 2 8 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Goodwin  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Goodwin 2-2 0.0 0
J. Bellamy  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bellamy 2-1 0.0 0
P. Zdroik  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Zdroik 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mock  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Mock 0-2 0.0 0
T. Taylor  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Taylor 0-3 0.0 0
T. Blackmon  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
T. Blackmon 0-4 0.0 0
C. Goff  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Goff 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Dapore  43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/16 33/33
M. Dapore 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bay  95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
C. Bay 1 40.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Mayden  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 64 0 0 142.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.0% 1533 10 5 158.1
J. Mayden 6/8 64 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mayden  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 209 3
J. Mayden 1 9 0 9
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 376 3
J. Byrd 3 6 0 8
M. Blake  35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
M. Blake 1 4 0 4
K. Christon  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 275 1
K. Christon 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Redman  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 190 1
M. Redman 2 2 34 0 28
T. Shavers  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 540 3
T. Shavers 3 2 26 0 13
J. Matthews  45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 380 3
J. Matthews 1 1 3 0 3
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 1
J. Byrd 1 1 1 0 1
M. Shaw  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 343 3
M. Shaw 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Tavai  66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Tavai 5-2 0.0 0
G. Fountain  39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Fountain 3-0 0.0 0
M. Shawcroft  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Shawcroft 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Fiaseu  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. Fiaseu 3-1 0.0 0
C. Barfield  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Barfield 2-1 0.0 0
P. McMorris  33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. McMorris 1-2 0.0 0
N. Avinger  17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Avinger 1-0 0.0 0
V. Kaho  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Kaho 1-0 0.0 0
N. Tumblin  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Tumblin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Banks  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lakalaka  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Lakalaka 1-1 0.0 0
D. Branch  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Branch 1-0 0.0 0
D. Malone  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Malone 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Tavai 0-2 0.0 0
K. White  19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. White 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
16/19 28/28
J. Browning 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 50.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 0 0
J. Browning 2 50.5 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 95 1
J. Byrd 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 25 2:33 5 75 TD
8:54 AF 28 6:38 10 27 Punt
0:36 AF 33 6:53 12 65 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:24 AF 31 2:15 4 21 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 SDGST 27 3:33 7 45 FG Miss
2:16 SDGST 3 1:40 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:43 SDGST 1 3:19 5 24 Punt

AF
Falcons
 - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - AF 48
(3:21 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 27 yards to SDSU 21 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by T.Blackmon.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - AF 47
(4:02 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 50
(4:37 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 45
(4:55 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at AF 50.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31
(5:24 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by N.Tumblin at AF 45.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 25
(5:30 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 44 yards to AF 31 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by A.Terry.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 27
(6:06 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at SDSU 25.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 21
(6:47 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 21. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; T.Taylor at SDSU 27.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18
(7:31 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 18. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goff; J.Goodwin at SDSU 21.
+13 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 5
(8:06 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 5. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 5. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bellamy at SDSU 18.
+4 YD
1 & 11 - SDGST 1
(8:43 - 2nd) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; A.Mock at SDSU 5.

AF
Falcons
 - Downs (12 plays, 65 yards, 6:53 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 2
(8:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
4 & Goal - AF 2
(8:49 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho at SDSU 2.
No Gain
3 & Goal - AF 2
(9:25 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; J.Tavai at SDSU 2.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - AF 8
(9:43 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 2.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11
(10:16 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; J.Tavai at SDSU 8.
+7 YD
3 & 13 - AF 29
(10:32 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to SDSU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at SDSU 22. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. D.Hughes rushed to SDSU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at SDSU 22. PENALTY on SDSU-Z.Fiaseu Defensive Targeting 11 yards accepted.
+1 YD
2 & 14 - AF 30
(11:46 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 29 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Fountain at SDSU 29.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - AF 31
(12:24 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 30.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 26
(12:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on AF-B.Jefferson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AF 36
(13:01 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to SDSU 26 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Malone at SDSU 26.
Penalty
3 & 6 - AF 49
(13:17 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 42 for yards (V.Kaho) PENALTY on SDSU-V.Kaho Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - AF 45
(14:01 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at AF 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 45
(14:33 - 2nd) H.Daniels scrambles to AF 45 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Barfield at AF 45.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - AF 36
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at AF 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33
(0:36 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at AF 36.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 10
(0:49 - 1st) J.Browning punts 57 yards to AF 33 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by J.Byrd.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 10
(0:54 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
+8 YD
2 & 13 - SDGST 2
(1:37 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; J.Goodwin at SDSU 10.
-1 YD
1 & 12 - SDGST 3
(2:16 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at SDSU 2.

AF
Falcons
 - Punt (10 plays, 27 yards, 6:38 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 5
(2:16 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - AF 45
(2:23 - 1st) C.Bay punts 40 yards to SDSU 5 Center-B.Bentley. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - AF 46
(2:56 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to SDSU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 45.
Penalty
3 & 3 - AF 41
(3:09 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-B.Jefferson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 44
(3:59 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48
(4:37 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.White; P.McMorris at SDSU 44.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 50
(5:16 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - AF 42
(5:56 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at AF 50.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41
(6:29 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at AF 42.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - AF 37
(7:06 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.White; Z.Fiaseu at AF 41.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 35
(7:35 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at AF 37.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - AF 29
(8:23 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at AF 35.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28
(8:54 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at AF 29.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Missed FG (7 plays, 45 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 7 - SDGST 35
(8:59 - 1st) J.Browning 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 28
(9:08 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 27
(10:06 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to AF 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; T.Taylor at AF 28.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 36
(10:37 - 1st) J.Mayden scrambles to AF 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Mock; T.Blackmon at AF 27.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(10:37 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(11:15 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy; T.Taylor at AF 31.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 28
(11:47 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at SDSU 41.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27
(12:22 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 27. Catch made by J.Byrd at SDSU 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at SDSU 28.
Kickoff
(12:27 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 56 yards from AF 35 to the SDSU 9. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Fattah at SDSU 27.

AF
Falcons
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:27 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - AF 2
(12:30 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU End Zone for 2 yards. B.Roberts for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - AF 3
(13:16 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; C.Barfield at SDSU 2.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - AF 6
(13:50 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.White; P.McMorris at SDSU 3.
+63 YD
2 & 4 - AF 31
(14:27 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 6 for 63 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SDSU 6.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(15:00 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at AF 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores