|
|
|CUSE
|BC
Ailing Orange look to finish strong vs. up-and-down BC
Two long familiar foes clash in Saturday's regular-season finale as Boston College hosts Syracuse for the first time since 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
After fighting through injuries all season, the Big East-turned-Atlantic Coast Conference rivals look to finish strong in their 56th all-time meeting.
The Orange (6-5, 3-4 ACC) have lost five straight since their superb start to the season earned them their first bowl game in five seasons. The Eagles (3-8, 2-5) were shut out last week at Notre Dame, 44-0, a week after they had knocked off then-No. 16 NC State.
Syracuse battled in last Saturday's 45-35 loss to Wake Forest despite missing 12 players from its season-opening depth chart.
"Our goal right now is Boston College, and that's where we have to be at because you only get 12 opportunities to play 13, which we have received," coach Dino Babers said. "To be fair to everyone, we have to stay locked in on that, but ... the numbers are concerning."
Left tackle Matthew Bergeron, who had started 38 consecutive games, was one of three linemen out.
Against Wake, Garrett Shrader threw for a career-best 324 yards, and Sean Tucker scored twice while rushing for 106 yards.
Tucker became the fourth back in 'Cuse history to surpass 3,000 for his career, joining Joe Morris (4,299), Walter Reyes (3,424), and Delone Carter (3,104).
"Eleven explosive plays, seven guys caught the ball," Babers said. "That just shows you guys are getting better and coaches are doing a good job bringing the underbelly along."
BC has a conference-high 34 underclassmen on its two-deep but using nine different starters across the offensive line has been particularly challenging.
Also, quarterback Phil Jurkovec has missed three games due to a concussion and broken rib.
"It's probably not looking good like he'll play in this last game," BC coach Jeff Hafley said.
Emmett Morehead has thrown for seven touchdowns since Jurkovec was injured at UConn. He is one of only two freshman quarterbacks in the country this season have multiple 325-yard, three-touchdown games -- and the other is North Carolina's highly touted Drake Maye.
Zay Flowers has become the Eagles' all-time leader in receiving yards (2,946) and receptions (192). He needs two touchdowns to match Kelvin Martin's school record of 29.
"When he's going out there practicing 100 miles an hour ... and giving everything, it says a lot more than someone yelling and screaming," Hafley said. "There's a lot of guys like that. ...
"It hasn't been perfect, but there's no quit."
BC has been held to a field goal or less three times this season but had not been blanked since 2016 before last week's 44-0 loss.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|6
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|54
|103
|Total Plays
|17
|24
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|34
|40
|Rush Attempts
|13
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|20
|63
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|6-9
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.4
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-20.5
|1-30.0
|Return Yards
|0
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-52
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|20
|PASS YDS
|63
|
|
|34
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|54
|TOTAL YDS
|103
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|2/4
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|8
|53
|0
|19
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|4
|-23
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Adams 85 WR
|D. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Clark 5 DB
|A. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 14 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparrow 12 LB
|A. Sparrow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 20 DB
|I. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 DL
|S. Linton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chestnut 0 DB
|D. Chestnut
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 1 DB
|J. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|6/9
|63
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|12
|44
|0
|6
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|4
|3
|45
|1
|33
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 14 CB
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Steele 2 LB
|B. Steele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ezeiruaku 6 DE
|D. Ezeiruaku
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Kolenge 17 DL
|E. Kolenge
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woodbey 9 DB
|J. Woodbey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|1/2
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|1
|30.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Kolenge 17 DL
|E. Kolenge
|1
|52.0
|52
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - BC 35(9:12 - 2nd) S.Candotti punts 30 yards to SYR 5 Center-BC. Downed by K.Banks.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - BC 30(9:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-I.Henderson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - BC 35(10:02 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by Z.Flowers at SYR 35. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at SYR 30.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BC 25(10:25 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by P.Garwo at SYR 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at SYR 27. PENALTY on BC-O.Trapilo Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BC 24(11:03 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at SYR 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 24(11:37 - 2nd) Z.Flowers rushed to SYR 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at SYR 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - BC 31(12:02 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by J.Gill at SYR 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity at SYR 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - BC 30(12:37 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to SYR 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34(13:16 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 34. Catch made by A.Broome at SYR 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Simmons at SYR 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - BC 38(13:56 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at SYR 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BC 39(14:34 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at SYR 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 45(15:00 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Barron; I.Johnson at SYR 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BC 49(0:32 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at SYR 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BC 47(1:03 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 42(1:34 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at BC 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - CUSE 17(1:45 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 41 yards to BC 42 Center-SYR. Downed by J.Wilson.
|Sack
3 & 12 - CUSE 27(2:28 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 17 for -10 yards (D.Ezeiruaku)
|Sack
2 & 9 - CUSE 30(3:12 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 27 for -3 yards (E.Kolenge)
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 33(3:33 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 40 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at SYR 40. PENALTY on SYR-D.Alford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(3:57 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at SYR 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - BC 36(4:03 - 1st) C.Lytton 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BC Holder-D.Longman.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BC 29(4:11 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - BC 26(4:51 - 1st) Z.Flowers rushed to SYR 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 29(5:34 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at SYR 26.
|+33 YD
1 & 5 - BC 38(5:46 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 38. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 38. Gain of 33 yards. Z.Flowers ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SYR-D.Chestnut Defensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 33(6:00 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-S.Linton Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - BC 26(6:27 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 26. Catch made by S.Witter at BC 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Linton at BC 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22(6:50 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at BC 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - CUSE 30(6:57 - 1st) A.Szmyt 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SYR Holder-M.Von Marburg.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - CUSE 30(7:33 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to BC 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Steele at BC 22.
|Sack
2 & 6 - CUSE 23(8:17 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at BC 30 for -7 yards (K.Arnold)
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(8:45 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to BC 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Valdez at BC 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 37(9:15 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to BC 27 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(9:47 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to BC 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(10:19 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to BC 42 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at BC 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BC at SYR 39.
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 1st) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - BC 7(10:53 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 7. Catch made by Z.Flowers at SYR 7. Gain of 7 yards. Z.Flowers for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BC 9(11:26 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 7.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 15(12:00 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at SYR 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - CUSE 33(12:06 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts yards to BC 33 Center-SYR. E.Kolenge blocked the kick. BC recovered the blocked kick.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - CUSE 38(12:06 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-G.Delaine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CUSE 38(12:11 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Adams.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - CUSE 32(12:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 32. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at SYR 38.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(13:24 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at SYR 32.
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the SYR End Zone. L.Allen returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wilson at SYR 35.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BC 18(13:34 - 1st) C.Lytton 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BC Holder-D.Longman.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BC 11(13:46 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BC 17(14:11 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Clark J.Carter at SYR 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 17(14:16 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for X.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 7 - CUSE 20(14:20 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 17 for -3 yards (BC) G.Shrader FUMBLES forced by B.Steele. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-B.Steele at SYR 17.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CUSE 20(14:23 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 17(15:00 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre M.Valdez at SYR 20.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the SYR End Zone. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at SYR 17.
-
APLST
GAS
31
31
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
27
21
3rd 6:05 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
16
17
3rd 0:51
-
5LSU
TXAM
10
10
2nd 1:16 ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
28
0
2nd 1:50 ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
10
2nd 9:12
-
15ND
6USC
0
10
2nd 14:22 ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
14
0
2nd 15:00 FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
14
0
2nd 13:37 SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
3
14
2nd 12:50 ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
7
7
1st 7:49 FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
7
0
1st 8:41 ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
27
49
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
Final
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
31
34
Final ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
23
16
Final ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
34
38
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
30
16
Final BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
48
19
Final ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
27
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
34
Final
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
34
Final ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
14
62
Final FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
16
35
Final FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
63
21
Final PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
41
13
Final ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
20
10
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0