Drive Chart
|
|
|ECU
|TEMPLE
Preview not available
Preview not available
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:18
A.Conrad extra point is good.
ECU
3 Pass
31 Rush
70 YDS
4:02 POS
+14 YD
3RD & 8 TEMPLE 14
10:22
H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 14. Catch made by I.Winstead at TEM 14. Gain of 14 yards. I.Winstead for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2ND & 9 TEMPLE 15
11:05
K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill; K.Wilson at TEM 14.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 16
11:36
H.Ahlers rushed to TEM 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins; Y.Rigby at TEM 15.
+9 YD
2ND & 9 TEMPLE 25
12:15
H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at TEM 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Deravil at TEM 16.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 26
12:47
H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by S.Calhoun at TEM 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Scott at TEM 25.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 37
13:20
K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; D.Woodbury at TEM 26.
+24 YD
2ND & 1 ECU 39
13:48
K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 37 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odom at TEM 37.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 ECU 30
14:15
K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at ECU 39.
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:20
R.Bell kicks 42 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 23. M.Donald returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hill at ECU 30.
Touchdown 10:18
H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 14. Catch made by I.Winstead at TEM 14. Gain of 14 yards. I.Winstead for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
70
yds
4:02
pos
13
10
Touchdown 14:16
E.Warner pass complete to ECU 6. Catch made by A.Anderson at ECU 6. Gain of 6 yards. A.Anderson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
54
yds
2:31
pos
7
9
Touchdown 1:51
K.Mitchell rushed to TEM End Zone for 49 yards. K.Mitchell for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
3:09
pos
6
3
Field Goal 4:55
C.Price 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.McIlquham Holder-M.Morgan.
11
plays
56
yds
4:35
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|9
|Rushing
|4
|0
|Passing
|3
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|160
|146
|Total Plays
|20
|24
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|10
|Rush Attempts
|12
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.4
|1.4
|Yards Passing
|47
|136
|Comp. - Att.
|6-8
|13-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|47
|PASS YDS
|136
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|10
|
|
|160
|TOTAL YDS
|146
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|6/8
|47
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|10
|108
|1
|49
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wilson 5 S
|J. Wilson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilk 9 S
|T. Wilk
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 56 DL
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 22 CB
|A. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 10 LB
|X. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lampley 99 DL
|J. Lampley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 0 CB
|J. Powell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Conrad 95 K
|A. Conrad
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|2
|38.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|43.0
|43
|0
|
M. Donald 14 WR
|M. Donald
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|13/17
|136
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|4
|4
|55
|0
|19
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|4
|2
|36
|0
|24
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|5
|4
|31
|0
|14
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|2
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
S. Martin 48 S
|S. Martin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Deravil 27 S
|E. Deravil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 26 S
|B. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 91 DL
|X. Gill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Woodbury 40 LB
|D. Woodbury
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 35 K
|C. Price
|1/1
|21
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Stewart 18 WR
|I. Stewart
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 14(10:22 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 14. Catch made by I.Winstead at TEM 14. Gain of 14 yards. I.Winstead for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 15(11:05 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill; K.Wilson at TEM 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 16(11:36 - 2nd) H.Ahlers rushed to TEM 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins; Y.Rigby at TEM 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 25(12:15 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at TEM 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Deravil at TEM 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 26(12:47 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by S.Calhoun at TEM 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Scott at TEM 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 37(13:20 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; D.Woodbury at TEM 26.
|+24 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 39(13:48 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 37 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odom at TEM 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30(14:15 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at ECU 39.
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 42 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 23. M.Donald returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hill at ECU 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) C.Price extra point is good.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 6(14:24 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 6. Catch made by A.Anderson at ECU 6. Gain of 6 yards. A.Anderson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 11(15:00 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 11. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Smith; J.Wood at ECU 6.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(0:20 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to ECU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 11.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 27(0:40 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 27. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; T.Wilk at ECU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 27(0:46 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(1:14 - 1st) Z.Baines rushed to ECU 27 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Wilk at ECU 27.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(1:39 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(1:43 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 1st) L.Marjan kicks 61 yards from ECU 35 to the TEM 4. I.Stewart returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at TEM 31. PENALTY on ECU-J.Powell Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 1st) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49(2:01 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM End Zone for 49 yards. K.Mitchell for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 41(2:37 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 41. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 39(3:15 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at ECU 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(3:57 - 1st) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at ECU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 32(4:32 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at ECU 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(5:00 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at ECU 32.
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 11(5:02 - 1st) C.Price 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.McIlquham Holder-M.Morgan.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 2(5:46 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to ECU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 1(6:15 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to ECU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 2.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 9(6:45 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 9. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 9. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wilson; J.Wood at ECU 1.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(7:17 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 19. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; J.Wilson at ECU 9.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(7:48 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 38. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Powell; T.Wilk at ECU 19.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(8:02 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(8:07 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 47(8:34 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at ECU 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 42(9:05 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TEM 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(9:35 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TEM 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ECU 17(9:42 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 42 yards to TEM 41 Center-A.Harper. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ECU 17(9:48 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 11(10:25 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 11. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 11. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray; J.Ware at ECU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 11(10:29 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 47(10:41 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 44 yards to ECU 9 Center-A.McIlquham. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 9. Tackled by C.Ruiz at ECU 11.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 47(10:44 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(11:19 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson; M.Berry at TEM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(11:46 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at TEM 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 30(12:05 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson; J.Wood at TEM 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(12:42 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Berry; J.Lampley at TEM 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11(13:06 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 11. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 11. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at TEM 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - ECU 45(13:13 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 34 yards to TEM 11 Center-A.Harper. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 46(13:46 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at TEM 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 47(14:17 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 47. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ware at TEM 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 46(14:50 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at ECU 47.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 3. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Bell at ECU 46.
