Drive Chart
ECU
TEMPLE

PAT Good
Kickoff
10:18
A.Conrad extra point is good.
ECU
3 Pass
31 Rush
70 YDS
4:02 POS
+14 YD
3RD & 8 TEMPLE 14
10:22
H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 14. Catch made by I.Winstead at TEM 14. Gain of 14 yards. I.Winstead for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2ND & 9 TEMPLE 15
11:05
K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill; K.Wilson at TEM 14.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 16
11:36
H.Ahlers rushed to TEM 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins; Y.Rigby at TEM 15.
+9 YD
2ND & 9 TEMPLE 25
12:15
H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at TEM 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Deravil at TEM 16.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 26
12:47
H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by S.Calhoun at TEM 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Scott at TEM 25.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 37
13:20
K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; D.Woodbury at TEM 26.
+24 YD
2ND & 1 ECU 39
13:48
K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 37 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odom at TEM 37.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 ECU 30
14:15
K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at ECU 39.
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:20
R.Bell kicks 42 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 23. M.Donald returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hill at ECU 30.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 10:18
A.Conrad extra point is good.
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 9
Rushing 4 0
Passing 3 9
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-4 3-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 160 146
Total Plays 20 24
Avg Gain 8.0 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 113 10
Rush Attempts 12 7
Avg Rush Yards 9.4 1.4
Yards Passing 47 136
Comp. - Att. 6-8 13-17
Yards Per Pass 5.9 8.0
Penalties - Yards 1-15 0-0
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-38.0 1-44.0
Return Yards 2 0
Punts - Returns 1-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
East Carolina
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Ahlers  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 47 1 0 165.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.0% 3101 20 5 147.3
H. Ahlers 6/8 47 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mitchell  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 108 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 1096 10
K. Mitchell 10 108 1 49
H. Ahlers  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 126 5
H. Ahlers 2 5 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 873 9
C. Johnson 3 3 22 0 9
I. Winstead  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 945 3
I. Winstead 1 1 14 1 14
S. Calhoun  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 149 1
S. Calhoun 2 2 11 0 10
R. Jones  4 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 413 4
R. Jones 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wilson  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Wilson 3-4 0.0 0
T. Wilk  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Wilk 2-2 0.0 0
D. Johnson  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Washington  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Washington 1-1 0.0 0
J. Wood  32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Wood 1-4 0.0 0
M. Fleming  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Fleming 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bates  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bates 1-0 0.0 0
X. Smith  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
X. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
J. Lampley  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lampley 0-1 0.0 0
J. Powell  0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Powell 0-1 0.0 0
M. Berry  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Berry 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Conrad  95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/10 13/13
A. Conrad 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Larsen  1 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
L. Larsen 2 38.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hatfield  88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 43.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
J. Hatfield 1 43.0 43 0
M. Donald  14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
M. Donald 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Fleming 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 8.1 129 0
M. Fleming 1 2.0 2 0
Temple
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Warner  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.5% 136 1 0 163.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 2501 13 11 119.5
E. Warner 13/17 136 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Saydee  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 594 5
E. Saydee 6 7 0 5
Z. Baines  80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
Z. Baines 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Barbon  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 750 2
J. Barbon 4 4 55 0 19
Z. Baines  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 153 1
Z. Baines 4 2 36 0 24
D. Martin-Robinson  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 273 1
D. Martin-Robinson 5 4 31 0 14
E. Saydee  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 246 0
E. Saydee 2 2 8 0 7
A. Anderson Jr.  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 388 3
A. Anderson Jr. 1 1 6 1 6
S. Martin  48 S
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Martin 1 1 4 0 4
J. Smith  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 261 2
J. Smith 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Odom  25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Odom 3-1 0.0 0
J. Ware  38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Ware 2-1 0.0 0
Y. Rigby  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Y. Rigby 2-1 0.0 0
J. Magee  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Magee 1-0 0.0 0
E. Deravil  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Deravil 1-0 0.0 0
B. Scott  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
E. Clark  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
X. Gill  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Gill 1-1 0.0 0
D. Woodbury  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Woodbury 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hollins  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hollins 0-1 0.0 0
J. McMurray  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McMurray 0-1 0.0 0
K. Wilson  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Price  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/13 13/14
C. Price 1/1 21 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Morgan  94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 0 0
M. Morgan 1 44.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Stewart  18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
I. Stewart 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 46 1:54 3 9 Punt
10:29 ECU 11 0:54 3 6 Punt
5:00 ECU 25 3:09 6 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 ECU 30 4:02 8 70 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 TEMPLE 11 2:37 6 36 Punt
9:35 TEMPLE 41 4:35 11 56 FG
1:51 TEMPLE 46 2:31 8 54 TD

ECU
Pirates
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 70 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:18 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
+14 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 14
(10:22 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 14. Catch made by I.Winstead at TEM 14. Gain of 14 yards. I.Winstead for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 15
(11:05 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill; K.Wilson at TEM 14.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 16
(11:36 - 2nd) H.Ahlers rushed to TEM 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins; Y.Rigby at TEM 15.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 25
(12:15 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at TEM 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Deravil at TEM 16.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 26
(12:47 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by S.Calhoun at TEM 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Scott at TEM 25.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 37
(13:20 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; D.Woodbury at TEM 26.
+24 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 39
(13:48 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 37 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odom at TEM 37.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30
(14:15 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at ECU 39.
Kickoff
(14:20 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 42 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 23. M.Donald returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hill at ECU 30.

TEMP
Owls
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 54 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:20 - 2nd) C.Price extra point is good.
+6 YD
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 6
(14:24 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 6. Catch made by A.Anderson at ECU 6. Gain of 6 yards. A.Anderson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 11
(15:00 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 11. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Smith; J.Wood at ECU 6.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13
(0:20 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to ECU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 11.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 27
(0:40 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 27. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; T.Wilk at ECU 13.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 27
(0:46 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30
(1:14 - 1st) Z.Baines rushed to ECU 27 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Wilk at ECU 27.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(1:39 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(1:43 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
Kickoff
(1:51 - 1st) L.Marjan kicks 61 yards from ECU 35 to the TEM 4. I.Stewart returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at TEM 31. PENALTY on ECU-J.Powell Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.

ECU
Pirates
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:51 - 1st) A.Conrad extra point is good.
+49 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49
(2:01 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM End Zone for 49 yards. K.Mitchell for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+10 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 41
(2:37 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 41. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 49.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 39
(3:15 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at ECU 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35
(3:57 - 1st) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at ECU 39.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 32
(4:32 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at ECU 35.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(5:00 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at ECU 32.
Kickoff
(5:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.

TEMP
Owls
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 56 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 11
(5:02 - 1st) C.Price 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.McIlquham Holder-M.Morgan.
-1 YD
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 2
(5:46 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to ECU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 3.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 1
(6:15 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to ECU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 2.
+8 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 9
(6:45 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 9. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 9. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wilson; J.Wood at ECU 1.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19
(7:17 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 19. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; J.Wilson at ECU 9.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38
(7:48 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 38. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Powell; T.Wilk at ECU 19.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(8:02 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(8:07 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 47
(8:34 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at ECU 49.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 42
(9:05 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TEM 47.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41
(9:35 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TEM 42.

ECU
Pirates
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - ECU 17
(9:42 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 42 yards to TEM 41 Center-A.Harper. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
No Gain
3 & 4 - ECU 17
(9:48 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 11
(10:25 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 11. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 11. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray; J.Ware at ECU 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 11
(10:29 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.

TEMP
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 36 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 47
(10:41 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 44 yards to ECU 9 Center-A.McIlquham. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 9. Tackled by C.Ruiz at ECU 11.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 47
(10:44 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 45
(11:19 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson; M.Berry at TEM 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45
(11:46 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at TEM 45.
+15 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 30
(12:05 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson; J.Wood at TEM 45.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23
(12:42 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Berry; J.Lampley at TEM 30.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11
(13:06 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 11. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 11. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at TEM 23.

ECU
Pirates
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - ECU 45
(13:13 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 34 yards to TEM 11 Center-A.Harper. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 46
(13:46 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at TEM 45.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 47
(14:17 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 47. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ware at TEM 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 46
(14:50 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at ECU 47.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 3. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Bell at ECU 46.
