Prepping for SEC title game, LSU faces struggling Texas A&M
LSU has exceeded expectations as much as any team in the country.
Texas A&M has fallen as far short of expectations as any team in the country.
The two surprising teams will conclude the regular season against one another Saturday night in College Station, Texas.
The No. 5 Tigers (9-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) have more football ahead of them, facing No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship on Dec. 3, then moving on to a major bowl game or perhaps even the College Football Playoff.
The Aggies (4-7, 1-6) were No. 6 in the AP preseason poll after landing a historically high-ranked recruiting class but have lost their last six SEC games.
"This is as arguably as talented a football team as we'll see all year," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "They're young in some areas, but it doesn't take away from the talent that they have on the field. ... Certainly this is their game. Last one that they play this year again LSU, their rival, they'll play their absolute best against us, and we'll have to meet and exceed our play."
The Tigers took the lead in the SEC West when they upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Nov. 5. They clinched the division a week later despite not playing their best in a 13-10 win at Arkansas. They bounced back with a strong performance in a 41-10 rout of UAB last Saturday.
"The UAB game might not have been as important to other people outside of the walls, but inside the walls that was a huge game for us. In terms of, you know, doing our job, the way the job needs to be done," Kelly said. "The wins have been nice, the individual achievements have been really neat, the SEC West championship, but I'm most proud of the mental toughness that this group has shown."
The Aggies nearly upset Alabama on the road before losing 24-20 on Oct. 8, but their only win since September was a lackluster 20-3 victory against Massachusetts last Saturday.
"Any time you're not where you want to be you're constantly looking, pushing, challenging, evaluating, changing, thinking," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "It makes you evaluate everything you do.
"You can't let circumstances dictate who you are. That doesn't mean you're content with them. But you can't let it affect your process, whether you're 11-0 or you're having a season like we're having right now. Hopefully it will make you stronger in the future, but it's not fun when it's going on, I promise you that."
Defensive lineman Albert Regis said the team won't approach its last game any differently than other games.
"Our mindset won't change," he said. "Unfortunately, yes, this is our last game. ... We'll have juice regardless because it's a blessing to play this sport at this level. What's not exciting about that? Why not have as much juice as you can?"
Fisher said he's "very, very optimistic" that leading rusher Devon Achane and leading receiver Evan Stewart will be able to return from injuries and be available Saturday.
Their presence would be a boost to an offense that has struggled all season and hasn't scored more than 28 points against an FBS opponent.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|15
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|7-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|147
|220
|Total Plays
|26
|35
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|138
|Rush Attempts
|13
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|83
|82
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|9-12
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-12
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-40.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|83
|PASS YDS
|82
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|147
|TOTAL YDS
|220
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|8/13
|83
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|5
|26
|1
|11
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|4
|25
|0
|16
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|4
|13
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|3
|3
|35
|0
|22
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|3
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 DE
|S. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burns 28 S
|M. Burns
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guillory 90 DT
|J. Guillory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolan 32 LB
|D. Tolan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|1/1
|34
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|9/12
|82
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|18
|119
|1
|29
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|5
|19
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|3
|3
|34
|0
|18
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|3
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|3
|2
|13
|1
|10
|
N. Thomas 9 WR
|N. Thomas
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson 19 TE
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Crownover 24 RB
|E. Crownover
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 45 LB
|E. Cooper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Overton 18 DL
|L. Overton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TXAM 3(1:16 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to LSU 3. Catch made by D.Green at LSU 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Green for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 2(1:24 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; M.Burns at LSU 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 3(2:08 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; J.Foucha at LSU 2.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(2:41 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 3 for 17 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 3.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(3:16 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by E.Stewart at LSU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 20.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - TXAM 45(3:47 - 2nd) C.Weigman scrambles to LSU 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 33.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 43(4:29 - 2nd) C.Weigman rushed to LSU 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(5:06 - 2nd) C.Weigman rushed to LSU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 43.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(5:33 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 43 for 29 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at LSU 43.
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 54 yards from LSU 35 to the TXAM 11. L.Moss returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Carter at TXAM 28.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LSU 24(5:43 - 2nd) D.Ramos 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LSU 16(5:47 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 22(6:30 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 22. Catch made by M.Taylor at TXAM 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(6:57 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to TXAM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 22.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 34(7:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 34. Catch made by M.Nabers at TXAM 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert; J.Jones at TXAM 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 38(7:55 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 38(7:59 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(8:30 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 38.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 27(8:50 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at LSU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(9:23 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at LSU 27.
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXAM 15(9:28 - 2nd) R.Bond 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Choate Holder-N.Constantinou.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXAM 7(9:33 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXAM 7(9:39 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(10:14 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at LSU 7.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 19(10:28 - 2nd) C.Weigman scrambles to LSU 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 22(11:03 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; M.Burns at LSU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(11:09 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Crownover.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 26(11:45 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(12:24 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; M.Baskerville at LSU 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(12:57 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; A.Gaye at LSU 30.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(13:33 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(14:00 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TXAM 47.
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 58 yards from LSU 35 to the TXAM 7. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:00 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 4(14:00 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. J.Emery rushed to TXAM End Zone for 4 yards. J.Emery for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 20(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to TXAM 4 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; A.White at TXAM 4.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 28(0:38 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 28. Catch made by K.Boutte at TXAM 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert; J.Jones at TXAM 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 28(0:44 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bech.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 32(1:11 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by M.Nabers at TXAM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38(1:55 - 1st) N.Cain rushed to TXAM 32 for 6 yards. N.Cain FUMBLES forced by A.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-E.Jones at TXAM 32. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 40(2:25 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 44(3:05 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to TXAM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(3:32 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by K.Boutte at TXAM 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 40(4:06 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; A.White at TXAM 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 40(4:08 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for N.Cain.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LSU 28(4:14 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on TXAM-J.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:54 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at LSU 28.
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 10(5:16 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU End Zone for 10 yards. D.Achane for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(5:40 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to LSU 17. Catch made by E.Stewart at LSU 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; G.Brooks at LSU 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXAM 19(5:48 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at LSU 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(6:22 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU 19 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Brooks; J.Guillory at LSU 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 30(6:55 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at LSU 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 35(7:27 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(8:02 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to LSU 39. Catch made by M.Muhammad at LSU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 43(8:28 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Tolan; M.Wingo at LSU 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 48(9:08 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 48. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(9:19 - 1st) C.Weigman scrambles to TXAM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at TXAM 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(10:01 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at TXAM 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(10:40 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 27. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 27. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Roy at TXAM 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 19(11:15 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TXAM 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 13(11:56 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 13. Catch made by N.Thomas at TXAM 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; H.Perkins at TXAM 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(12:31 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; J.Roy at TXAM 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - LSU 50(12:39 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 40 yards to TXAM 10 Center-LSU. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LSU 50(12:43 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 45(13:20 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 45(13:51 - 1st) N.Cain rushed to LSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at LSU 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 30(14:27 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; D.Richardson at LSU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Cain rushed to LSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; E.Cooper at LSU 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
