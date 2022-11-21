|
|
|MINN
|WISC
Badgers, Gophers set to renew college football's longest-running rivalry
More than Paul Bunyan's Axe will be at stake when Wisconsin hosts arch-rival Minnesota on Saturday in Madison, Wis.
It is the nation's longest-running football rivalry, covering 131 games dating back to 1890. Wisconsin leads the series 62-61-8 and has won 16 of the last 18.
"It's the longest rivalry in college football," interim Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard said. "If that doesn't mean anything to you, then it's hard. We've talked at length on what I feel about rivalries in college football. It's what makes the game special."
Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) is coming off a 15-14 road victory at Nebraska, rallying with two touchdowns in the final 11 minutes to become bowl eligible for the 21st consecutive season and improve to 4-2 under Leonhard.
Shortly after the Badgers win over Nebraska, Wisconsin publicly posted the job opening for the permanent head coaching position. Leonhard was promoted from defensive coordinator to the interim job after Paul Chryst was fired the day after a 34-10 home loss to Illinois on Oct. 1.
Several Wisconsin players have lobbied on social media for Leonhard to get the permanent job and published reports say he is the front-runner.
Minnesota (7-4, 4-4) lost 13-10 to Iowa on Saturday on a field goal with 28 seconds left to fall a game back of the Hawkeyes and Purdue in the congested Big Ten West.
For Wisconsin, inconsistent quarterback Graham Mertz bounced back from a costly interception to direct the two touchdown drives against Nebraska, throwing for one score and then sneaking in from 1 yard out with 35 seconds left for the game-winner.
Braelon Allen, who leads the Badgers with 1,121 yards rushing, battled through a shoulder issue for 92 yards against Nebraska before leaving in the fourth quarter with an ankle sprain. Chez Mellusi, sidelined for four games after breaking his arm, returned to carry 21 times for 98 yards against the Huskers.
"They're just really athletic at every position," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said of the Badgers. "Whether they're 325 pounds, or they're 180 pounds, the whole team is athletic. Sometimes they're really strong, big, physical -- and they still are that -- but very athletic across the board on both sides of the ball and special teams."
Minnesota lost at Iowa despite Mohamed Ibrahim's career-high 263 rushing yards. He has rushed for a Big Ten-leading 1,524 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis, who made his third start versus Iowa in place of injured Tanner Morgan, has completed just 34 of 73 passes (46.6 percent) for 547 yards with one touchdown and four picks. Morgan's status for Wisconsin has not been announced.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|4
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|144
|47
|Total Plays
|17
|13
|Avg Gain
|8.5
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|22
|Rush Attempts
|10
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|90
|25
|Comp. - Att.
|6-7
|3-6
|Yards Per Pass
|12.9
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-12
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|25
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|144
|TOTAL YDS
|47
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|6/7
|90
|1
|0
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|1/1
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|2
|23
|0
|23
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|5
|18
|0
|12
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|2
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|10
|1
|6
|
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 7 DB
|B. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|3/6
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|5
|20
|0
|13
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Acker 34 RB
|J. Acker
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Wohler 24 S
|H. Wohler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 CB
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MINN 11(15:00 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to WIS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 18(0:07 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to WIS 18. Catch made by L.Brockington at WIS 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 19(0:49 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(1:26 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; K.Benton at WIS 19.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 32(1:56 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 32(2:02 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 26(1:56 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 26. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 26. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 32. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 31(2:26 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 43 yards to MIN 26 Center-P.Bowden. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WISC 31(2:31 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WISC 31(3:08 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at WIS 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(3:45 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 25. Catch made by J.Acker at WIS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at WIS 31.
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 1st) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 6(3:51 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to WIS 6. Catch made by D.Jackson at WIS 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Jackson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 5(4:32 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 6.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 10(5:14 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 5.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 21(5:43 - 1st) B.Williams rushed to WIS 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Latu; D.Peterson at WIS 10.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 38(6:14 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to WIS 38. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at WIS 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(6:55 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to WIS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at WIS 38.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 38(7:33 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to WIS 39 for 23 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at WIS 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 34(8:18 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 34. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at MIN 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(8:56 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MIN 34.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19(9:34 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 19. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; K.Latu at MIN 33.
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 56 yards from WIS 35 to the MIN 9. C.Geary returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Schipper at MIN 19.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - WISC 30(9:43 - 1st) N.Van Zelst 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WISC 22(9:51 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 22(10:30 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to MIN 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 27. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was overturned. G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for I.Guerendo.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 22(11:06 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to MIN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at MIN 22.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - WISC 34(11:12 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike. PENALTY on MIN-B.Bishop Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 36(11:51 - 1st) G.Mertz scrambles to MIN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38(12:21 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to MIN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 49(12:48 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to MIN 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38(13:15 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 38. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at WIS 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 30(13:48 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 30. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at WIS 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 29(14:26 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at WIS 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at WIS 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
-
ECU
TEMPLE
42
46
4th 1:47 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
24
24
4th 0:27 ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
41
9
4th 13:07 ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
14
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
13
2nd 5:12 SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
7
7
1st 2:20 CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
7
2nd 13:23
-
ILL
NWEST
7
0
2nd 11:25 BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
7
7
2nd 13:47 ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
7
3
2nd 15:00 ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
7
10
1st 1:56 ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
3
7
2nd 14:50 BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
7
3
2nd 13:26 ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
3
2nd 13:33 CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
14
0
2nd 15:00
-
WAKE
DUKE
7
10
2nd 12:23 ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
7
1st 10:13 FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
0
1st 12:42 FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
0
1st 12:16 PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
044 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0