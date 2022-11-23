|
|
|ND
|USC
CFP berth, Heisman could be on line as No. 6 USC faces No. 15 Irish
Sixth-ranked Southern California looks to close out its best regular season since 2008 and stay alive for the College Football Playoff when it hosts No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday in Los Angeles.
The Trojans (10-1) capped their Pac-12 Conference slate with a dramatic, 48-45 win at crosstown rival UCLA last Saturday. The back-and-forth contest likely bolstered the Heisman Trophy candidacy of USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who finished with more than 500 total yards in the win.
Williams heads into the final regular-season week ranked sixth in the nation in total passing yards (3,480) and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (33) while having been intercepted just three times.
His 345.1 yards of total offense per game ranks fourth nationally. Statistics alone do not tell the full story of Williams' importance to USC's success, however, which Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman touched upon in his weekly press conference.
"He's one of the few guys I've seen continuously break tackles," Freeman said. "Guys have their hands on him and he continues to stay up. That can be devastating to a defense. That can make you try to do something outside of what your responsibility is on defense -- 'I want to make a play and I'm going try to rush around this guy instead of staying on him.'
"You have to stay in the rush lanes, but you can't play cautious."
The Fighting Irish (8-3) have surged on the back half of the schedule thanks primarily to their defense.
After opening the season 0-2, which included a confounding home loss to Marshall, then falling against a down Stanford team on Oct. 15, Notre Dame has mounted a five-game winning streak that includes a 35-14 rout of Clemson on Nov. 5.
The Fighting Irish defense is holding opponents to 20.2 points per game, tied for No. 27 in the nation, and has been especially good against the pass. Opponents have thrown for 186.8 yards per game against Notre Dame (16th in the nation) and have just 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions.
Although exactly even in the turnover battle on the season, the Fighting Irish are a combined plus-7 over the past four games. They may need to continue that trend against the nation's best team in regard to turnover margin.
At a whopping plus-21 for the season -- including plus-3 last week at UCLA -- the Trojans have a season-long margin that is seven better than the next-most productive team (Duke at plus-14).
USC can expect a challenge to that turnover success, particularly trying to move the ball on a Notre Dame defense yet to allow an opponent 400 yards of offense in a game this season.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said, "They've got good players at all levels. You can tell they've recruited there for many years and they've built a talent base. I don't see a ton of weaknesses with that group. They've got guys who can rush the passer, they play well in the secondary. ... The margins are thin with a group like that."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|6
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|59
|127
|Total Plays
|11
|16
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|41
|Rush Attempts
|9
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|35
|86
|Comp. - Att.
|2-2
|5-6
|Yards Per Pass
|17.5
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-8
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|35
|PASS YDS
|86
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|59
|TOTAL YDS
|127
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|2/2
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Watts 26 S
|X. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mickey 21 CB
|J. Mickey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|17.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|5/6
|86
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|6
|30
|0
|12
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|2
|1
|0
|7
|
D. Barlow 22 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McRee 87 TE
|L. McRee
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ND 28(14:22 - 2nd) D.Pyne rushed to USC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ND 31(15:00 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to USC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at USC 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36(0:06 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to USC 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 31.
|+30 YD
2 & 6 - ND 34(0:56 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 34. Catch made by A.Estime at ND 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(1:42 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at ND 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ND 27(2:15 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni; T.Tuipulotu at ND 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ND 24(3:05 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at ND 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 19(3:23 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 19. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at ND 24.
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 61 yards from USC 35 to the ND 4. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Moore; G.Madden at ND 19.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - USC 21(3:35 - 1st) D.Lynch 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|+12 YD
3 & 26 - USC 26(4:40 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ND 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at ND 14.
|Sack
2 & 20 - USC 20(4:57 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at ND 26 for -6 yards (I.Foskey)
|Penalty
2 & Goal - USC 5(5:04 - 1st) M.Williams steps back to pass. M.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Williams. PENALTY on USC-C.Williams Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
2 & 5 - USC(5:04 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison. PENALTY on ND-ND Defensive Pass Interference 0 yards offset. PENALTY on USC-USC Ineligible Downfield Pass 0 yards offset. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(6:18 - 1st) D.Barlow rushed to ND 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 5.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - USC 18(7:04 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ND 18. Catch made by A.Jones at ND 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 2.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 23(7:34 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ND 23. Catch made by K.Ford at ND 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at ND 18.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - USC 46(7:36 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ND 46. Catch made by J.Addison at ND 46. Gain of 23 yards. J.Addison FUMBLES forced by I.Foskey. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-J.Addison at ND 23. Tackled by ND at ND 23.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USC 46(7:54 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49(8:20 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ND 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ND 12(8:43 - 1st) J.Sot punts 39 yards to USC 49 Center-ND. Fair catch by M.Jackson.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - ND 16(9:34 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at ND 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ND 14(10:00 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock; S.Ta'ufo'ou at ND 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 8(10:30 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at ND 14.
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the ND 1. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Shaw at ND 20. PENALTY on ND-ND Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good. PENALTY on ND-ND Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(10:44 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ND 11. Catch made by T.Washington at ND 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Washington for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - USC 14(11:36 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ND 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - USC 16(12:22 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ND 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at ND 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 23(12:45 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to ND 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 16.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(13:10 - 1st) J.Addison rushed to ND 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Mickey at ND 23.
|+31 YD
3 & 2 - USC 33(13:47 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 33. Catch made by L.McREE at USC 33. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - USC 32(14:28 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at USC 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at USC 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
