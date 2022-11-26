Drive Chart
|
|
|ODU
|SALA
Preview not available
Preview not available
ODU
5 Pass
63 Rush
78 YDS
2:52 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 1 SALA 8
0:03
E.Sanchez 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
+1 YD
3RD & Goal SALA 2
0:25
B.Watson rushed to SAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 1.
-1 YD
2ND & Goal SALA 1
0:29
B.Watson rushed to SAB 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Voisin; Y.Banks at SAB 2.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal SALA 2
0:53
H.Wolff rushed to SAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; T.Kiser at SAB 1.
+8 YD
3RD & 3 SALA 10
0:58
H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 10. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 10. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Kiser at SAB 2.
No Gain
2ND & 3 SALA 10
0:58
H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 10. Catch made by A.Granger at SAB 10. Gain of yards. A.Granger for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 17
1:12
H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 17. Catch made by A.Granger at SAB 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at SAB 10.
+7 YD
3RD & 5 SALA 24
1:23
B.Watson rushed to SAB 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Jacobs at SAB 17.
No Gain
2ND & 5 SALA 24
1:28
H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 29
1:50
H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; T.Kiser at SAB 24.
Field Goal 0:00
E.Sanchez 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
14
plays
78
yds
2:52
pos
20
13
Field Goal 2:52
D.Guajardo 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
11
plays
52
yds
5:41
pos
17
13
Touchdown 8:33
H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 6. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 6. Gain of 6 yards. B.Watson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
70
yds
3:48
pos
16
10
Field Goal 12:21
D.Guajardo 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
11
plays
62
yds
4:10
pos
10
10
Field Goal 3:27
E.Sanchez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
10
plays
60
yds
2:42
pos
10
7
Touchdown 6:09
C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 10. Catch made by C.Lacy at ODU 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Lacy for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
80
yds
6:25
pos
7
6
Touchdown 12:34
H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by J.Harvey at SAB 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Harvey for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:26
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|13
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|283
|216
|Total Plays
|38
|38
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|107
|Rush Attempts
|16
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|184
|109
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|1-53.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|109
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|283
|TOTAL YDS
|216
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|11/22
|184
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|6
|5
|79
|1
|36
|
L. Wentz 84 WR
|L. Wentz
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|4
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|3
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Dietz 13 WR
|M. Dietz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 10 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Anthony Jr. 9 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 25 LB
|S. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culbreath 94 LB
|J. Culbreath
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|2-8
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caine 41 DE
|K. Caine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|2/2
|33
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|10/16
|109
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|7
|39
|0
|14
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|5
|31
|0
|11
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|7
|15
|0
|5
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|4
|4
|40
|1
|16
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|3
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jordan 1 CB
|J. Jordan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith IV 45 DL
|E. Smith IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor Jr. 3 LB
|A. DeShazor Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jacobs 25 LB
|K. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 7 CB
|M. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 9 LB
|K. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|2/2
|46
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - ODU 8(0:03 - 2nd) E.Sanchez 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ODU 2(0:25 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ODU 1(0:29 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Voisin; Y.Banks at SAB 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 2(0:53 - 2nd) H.Wolff rushed to SAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; T.Kiser at SAB 1.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 10(0:58 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 10. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 10. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Kiser at SAB 2.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ODU 10(0:58 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 10. Catch made by A.Granger at SAB 10. Gain of yards. A.Granger for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 17(1:12 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 17. Catch made by A.Granger at SAB 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at SAB 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 24(1:23 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Jacobs at SAB 17.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ODU 24(1:28 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 29(1:50 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; T.Kiser at SAB 24.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - ODU 39(1:55 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer. PENALTY on SAB-D.Voisin Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45(2:16 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by I.Paige at SAB 45. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Y.Banks at SAB 39.
|+42 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 13(2:37 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 13. Catch made by L.Wentz at ODU 13. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 12(2:41 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.DeShazor at ODU 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 11(2:45 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at ODU 12.
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by Y.Banks at ODU 21. PENALTY on ODU-M.Dietz Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SALA 36(2:57 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SALA 28(3:36 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ODU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Culbreath at ODU 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 33(4:04 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ODU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 33(4:38 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ODU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at ODU 33.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 49(5:08 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 49. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Harris at ODU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 45(5:42 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; E.Green at SAB 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 38(6:13 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at SAB 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 33(6:48 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Green at SAB 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 28(7:22 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 28. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at SAB 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 27(7:52 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 28 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Johnson at SAB 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(8:26 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at SAB 27.
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 2nd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the SAB End Zone. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Ra-El; W.Matthews at SAB 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 2nd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 6(8:39 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 6. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 6. Gain of 6 yards. B.Watson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
4 & 1 - ODU 16(9:12 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 6 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Kiser at SAB 6.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 26(9:55 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by I.Paige at SAB 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 16.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ODU 26(10:04 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:43 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at SAB 26.
|+24 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 49(11:04 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 49. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 49. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Kiser at SAB 25.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ODU 46(11:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-M.Strong Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 43(11:52 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman; K.Brown at ODU 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(12:21 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at ODU 43.
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SALA 13(12:26 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SALA 5(12:32 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 7(13:14 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ODU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; A.Ford at ODU 5.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10(13:52 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ODU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 7.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 24(14:26 - 2nd) D.Trotter scrambles to ODU 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at ODU 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 24(14:33 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for B.Crum.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 25(15:00 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ODU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34(0:08 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ODU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 25.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(0:40 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to ODU 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 41(1:04 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ODU 48 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hawkins at ODU 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 33(1:31 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; K.Caine at SAB 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 20(1:42 - 1st) E.Duane punts 47 yards to SAB 33 Center-B.Hatcher. C.Lacy MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-C.Lacy at SAB 33.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 20(1:47 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly. PENALTY on ODU-ODU Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 20(1:52 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 20(1:56 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 47(2:03 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 53 yards to ODU End Zone Center-T.Drosos. Touchback.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 43(2:44 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 43. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at SAB 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 43(2:49 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for B.Crum.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 43(2:53 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:27 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Harris at SAB 43.
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the SAB End Zone. Fair catch by B.McReynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ODU 23(3:32 - 1st) E.Sanchez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 16(3:42 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Dietz.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 16(3:46 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 16(3:51 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 18(4:13 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to SAB 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; Y.Banks at SAB 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 27(4:58 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to SAB 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 27(5:06 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 41(5:30 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by A.Granger at SAB 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 41(5:32 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24(6:03 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to SAB 41 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jordan at SAB 41.
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Kiser at ODU 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 10(6:15 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 10. Catch made by C.Lacy at ODU 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Lacy for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 10(6:22 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 13(6:53 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to ODU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 10.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 18(7:27 - 1st) C.Bradley scrambles to ODU 13 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 27(8:08 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by C.Lacy at ODU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Green; T.Hawkins at ODU 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - SALA 30(8:42 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to ODU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; E.Green at ODU 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 31(9:13 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to ODU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Culbreath at ODU 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 26(9:29 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 42(9:53 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 42. Catch made by C.Lacy at ODU 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; J.Henderson at ODU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SALA 42(10:00 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(10:33 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to ODU 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 41(10:57 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at ODU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(11:31 - 1st) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 41 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 27(12:05 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at SAB 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(12:34 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at SAB 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+26 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 26(12:43 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by J.Harvey at SAB 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Harvey for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 31(13:26 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to SAB 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas at SAB 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33(13:59 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to SAB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at SAB 31.
|+36 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 31(14:32 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 31. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 31. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sheriff at SAB 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Wolff rushed to ODU 31 for 6 yards. H.Wolff ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
