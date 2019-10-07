College football schedule, kickoff times for Week 8: Penn State vs. Michigan at night, CBS uses option

There are several big games on the schedule for the Oct. 19 slate of games

Conference races are heating up as the temperatures cool off, and the slate of games the weekend of Oct. 19 are sizzling. No. 16 Michigan will visit No. 10 Penn State in a key Big Ten East battle, No. 18 Arizona State will travel to Salt Lake City to take on No. 15 Utah in a massive Pac-12 South showdown and No. 13 Oregon will face its toughest conference test of the season at Washington.

The SEC on CBS Game of the Week is yet-to-be-determined. The network has exercised its six-day option that weekend, and will announced final game times Sunday afternoon. What we do know is that the network will show No. 5 LSU's matchup at Mississippi State, No. 7 Florida's road tilt at South Carolina or Kentucky's game at No. 3 Georgia in the 3:30 p.m. time slot.

Check out the Week 8 kickoff times below (all times Eastern): 

SEC

  • Noon -- Auburn at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network
  • TBD -- LSU at MIssissippi State, TV: Noon ESPN or 3:30 p.m. CBS or 6 p.m. ESPN
  • TBD -- Florida at South Carolina, TV: Noon ESPN or 3:30 p.m. CBS or 6 p.m. ESPN
  • TBD -- Kentucky at Georgia, TV: 3:30 p.m. CBS or 6 p.m. ESPN
  • 4 p.m. -- Missouri at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network
  • 9 p.m. -- Tennessee at Alabama, TV: ESPN

ACC

Big Ten

Big 12

Pac-12

AAC

