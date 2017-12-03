Fantasy Football Week 13 Injury Report Update: Jameis Winston and Devonta Freeman set to return, but Antonio Brown has some questions

With a full slate of games for the first time in several weeks, the injury report is bursting at the seams heading into Week 13. There are a pair of notable returns at the quarterback position, but plenty of running backs and receivers to be concerned with across the league. Without further ado, let's look over the health landscape as we approach Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks

The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston (shoulder) will make his return to the field against the Packers on Sunday after a three-game absence. He was a full participant in practice this week and was officially named the starter, rendering his questionable designation a mere formality. The fitness of Winston's shoulder will remain an unknown until the bullets start flying, but he'll draw a favorable matchup against a Green Bay defense that's allowed 259.4 passing yards and 19.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats.



The Dolphins' Jay Cutler (concussion) also jumps back into the fray Sunday after missing the Week 12 loss to the Patriots. Cutler will face the franchise that made him a first-round pick in 2006 in his return, and he'll see a debilitated version of their secondary with Aquib Talib sitting out the contest due to a suspension. Cutler's presence could particularly benefit DeVante Parker, whose deep speed was seemingly neutralized by the limitations of Matt Moore's arm over the six quarters that Cutler missed.



On the subject of Moore, he's listed as out for Sunday's game with a foot injury, leaving David Fales as Cutler's backup.



The Broncos' Paxton Lynch will also be out in Week 13 after sustaining an ankle injury in last Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Trevor Siemian, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns after Lynch exited the contest, will make the start against Miami.



Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

The Bills' Charles Clay (knee) is questionable for Week 13 versus the Patriots after three limited practices, but he's expected to play this week. He played 45 snaps against the Chiefs in Week 12 despite the injury. Backup Nick O'Leary (back) is also questionable after turning in no better than a single limited practice this week.



The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) is officially listed as questionable after not having practiced this past week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play against the Saints. Olsen lasted 24 snaps against the Jets in Week 12 before apparently aggravating the injury that had kept him out the prior eight contests. While reports indicate there is no structural damage, the team is apparently considering limiting his risk by not having him take the field on the Superdome turf.



Meanwhile, Olsen's would-be counterpart in the contest, the Saints' Coby Fleener (concussion), is out after being placed on injured reserve this week. Josh Hill will assume No. 1 tight end duties for New Orleans, with Michael Hoomanawanui and Garrett Griffin providing depth.



The Seahawks' Jimmy Graham (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 13 after having only turned in one full practice for the second straight week, but as with Week 12 prep, that unrestricted session came on Friday. Graham has yet to miss a game this season, and barring any setbacks, he's expected to start against the Eagles on Sunday night.



The Steelers' Vance McDonald is out once again for the Week 13 clash against the Bengals, leaving Jesse James as the top option at the position.



The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers after having turned in two limited practices to finish the week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. Brate has only managed one reception apiece in each of the last four games, but the return of Jameis Winston against Green Bay could certainly prompt a revival in his production.



Kickers

The Chargers placed Nick Novak on injured reserve Saturday after his back issues apparently led to too much uncertainty about both his Week 13 availability and the season's remaining games as well. Travis Coons, who made 28 of 32 field-goal attempts for the Browns over 16 games in 2015, was called up from the practice squad in a corresponding move.



Key defensive players