Fantasy Football Week 13 Injury Report Update: Jameis Winston and Devonta Freeman set to return, but Antonio Brown has some questions
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before the week kicks off.
With a full slate of games for the first time in several weeks, the injury report is bursting at the seams heading into Week 13. There are a pair of notable returns at the quarterback position, but plenty of running backs and receivers to be concerned with across the league. Without further ado, let's look over the health landscape as we approach Sunday morning:
Quarterbacks
- The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston (shoulder) will make his return to the field against the Packers on Sunday after a three-game absence. He was a full participant in practice this week and was officially named the starter, rendering his questionable designation a mere formality. The fitness of Winston's shoulder will remain an unknown until the bullets start flying, but he'll draw a favorable matchup against a Green Bay defense that's allowed 259.4 passing yards and 19.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats.
- The Dolphins' Jay Cutler (concussion) also jumps back into the fray Sunday after missing the Week 12 loss to the Patriots. Cutler will face the franchise that made him a first-round pick in 2006 in his return, and he'll see a debilitated version of their secondary with Aquib Talib sitting out the contest due to a suspension. Cutler's presence could particularly benefit DeVante Parker, whose deep speed was seemingly neutralized by the limitations of Matt Moore's arm over the six quarters that Cutler missed.
- On the subject of Moore, he's listed as out for Sunday's game with a foot injury, leaving David Fales as Cutler's backup.
- The Broncos' Paxton Lynch will also be out in Week 13 after sustaining an ankle injury in last Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Trevor Siemian, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns after Lynch exited the contest, will make the start against Miami.
Running backs
- The Cardinals' Adrian Peterson (neck) is questionable to face the Rams in Week 13 after failing to practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, he'll be a game-time decision, but team officials are pessimistic about his potential availability. If Peterson ultimately sits, the Cardinals are expected to trot out Kerwynn Williams and D.J. Foster as their top two tailback options against a Rams defense that's allowed the most fantasy points (21.73) to running backs in standard scoring formats this season. Williams dealt with a rib issue earlier in the week, but he was off the final injury report. Given the respective skill sets of Williams and Foster, it's likely that the former will see the bulk of early-down work, making him an intriguing streaming option – albeit with a healthy dose of risk attached – for those desperate at the position.
- The Falcons' Devonta Freeman is off the injury report and will return to action against the Vikings after missing the past two-plus games with a concussion. Head coach Dan Quinn has already announced that Freeman won't have any playing time restrictions, hinting at the possibility that he'll go back to outpacing Tevin Coleman in carries moving forward, despite the latter's solid performances in his absence.
- The Packers' Aaron Jones (knee-MCL) is questionable to face the Buccaneers after logging three limited practices this past week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. However, Jamaal Williams, who rushed 21 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 69 yards last Sunday night against the Steelers, is still expected to get the bulk of the work as per those same reports. Ty Montgomery (ribs) is out of the backfield equation after having been placed on injured reserve this past week.
- The Ravens' Alex Collins (calf) is questionable to face the Lions, but he did finish the week with a pair of full practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is officially questionable to tangle with the Saints after finishing off the week with a pair of limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, McCaffrey is expected to suit up and will face a New Orleans defense that's allowed 5.8 receptions and 49.8 receiving yards per contest to running backs in standard scoring formats.
- The Lions' Ameer Abdullah (neck) is questionable against the Ravens after logging no better than a limited practice this past week, which came on Friday. He's not expected to play as per Sunday morning reports, which also indicate that Theo Riddick, who sports a single-game high of 14 carries in his four-plus seasons, will be treated as the starter. However, Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner would presumably also see opportunities in what could amount to a fantasy-adverse timeshare. Ultimately, Matthew Stafford and the Lions' pass catchers could be the biggest beneficiaries if Abdullah is unable to suit up.
- The Buccaneers' Doug Martin (concussion) is out for Sunday's clash with the Packers. A combination of Jacquizz Rodgers, Peyton Barber and Charles Sims is expected to constitute the ground game for the Bucs on Sunday, with Rodgers and Barber projected for early-down carries and Sims slated for his usual pass-catching role. Because of the uncertainty regarding potential snap counts, both Rodgers and Barber carry risk as streaming options, even considering the former was impressive last season while posting back-to-back 100-yard efforts in Martin's stead.
- The Dolphins' Damien Williams (shoulder) is out after failing to practice all week, while backfield mate Senorise Perry (concussion) is questionable despite wrapping up the week with a pair of full practices. Kenyan Drake will handle lead-back duties against the Broncos irrespective of Perry's status, but Denver's 3.3 yards per carry allowed on the ground puts somewhat of a damper on the fantasy prospects of any opposing runner.
- The Jets' Matt Forte (knee) is officially questionable to face the Chiefs after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited practices. If he's ultimately unable to go, the New York backfield will once again be in the hands of Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire against a Kansas City defense that's allowed 104.4 rushing yards per game on 4.2 yards per carry to running backs.
- The Bills' Mike Tolbert (hamstring) is out once again in Week 13 against the Patriots, opening the door for Travaris Cadet to serve as the primary backup to LeSean McCoy for a third consecutive game. The versatile pass-catching back has logged 23 and 21 snaps, respectively, in that same role over the last two weeks.
- The Chiefs' Charcandrick West (personal) is out against the Jets in Week 13. Akeem Hunt will serve as the primary backup to Kareem Hunt in West's absence.
- The Rams' Malcolm Brown (knee-MCL) is questionable to face the Cardinals despite finishing the week with a full practice on Friday. Fellow reserve tailback Lance Dunbar is questionable with his own knee ailment despite finishing the week with a pair of full sessions.
Wide receivers
- The Steelers' Antonio Brown (toe) is questionable to face the Bengals on Monday night after failing to practice Friday and Saturday. While it's currently believed he's likely to suit up, the fact that Pittsburgh plays on Monday night does present somewhat of a conundrum for fantasy owners. Juju Smith-Schuster, who's gotten past his hamstring injury, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers would serve as the top three Steelers wideouts if Brown was unable to go. With Schuster likely unavailable in the overwhelming majority of leagues and Rogers providing only modest upside, Brown owners who are lucky enough to have Bryant available on their league's wire would be advised to make that move as insurance.
- The Browns will commemorate the return of Josh Gordon to the field Sunday against the Chargers in what will be his first regular-season game action since Dec. 21, 2014. The former supplemental draft selection provided a glimpse at his upside with an 87-reception, 1,646-yard, nine-touchdown tally in 2013, before a multitude of off-the-field issues derailed his career. Gordon has reportedly looked sharp in practices the past two weeks and has already been announced as the starter against a tough Chargers secondary, making him a speculative but intriguing prospect in both season-long and daily formats.
- The Cardinals' John Brown (toe) will be out for a second consecutive game after once again missing practice for the entire week. His absence should result in extra snaps for J.J. Nelson, Jaron Brown and Chad Williams.
- The Bills' Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is also declared out for Week 13 against the Patriots, while position mate Jordan Matthews (knee) is questionable after three limited practices. Matthews entered the Week 12 contest against the Chiefs with the same designation and ultimately posted two receptions for 15 yards over 42 snaps.
- The Raiders will face off against the Giants in Week 13 with a makeshift receiving corps, as both Amari Cooper (concussion, ankle) and Michael Crabtree (suspension) will be out of action. Meanwhile, Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) is listed as questionable after having logged a trio of limited practices this week. Patterson's availability doesn't seem to be in question as of early Sunday morning, making it likely that he and Seth Roberts will lead the Oakland receiving corps, with Johnny Holton serving as the third wideout. Tight end Jared Cook also stands to see an uptick in targets against a Giants defense that's allowed the most fantasy points (11.09) to the position.
- The Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson (foot) is listed as questionable to face the Packers in Week 13 after finishing out the week with a pair of limited practices. Although he's somewhat hobbled by the injury, he's expected to play as per early Sunday morning reports. If he suffers any setbacks and is unable to suit up, Mike Evans would presumably see a slight uptick in his already robust target share, while rookie Chris Godwin, who brought in five of 10 targets for 68 yards in his one career start against the Dolphins in Week 11, could line up opposite Evans in the Buccaneers' base offense.
- The Jaguars' Allen Hurns (ankle) remains out in Week 13, leaving the trio of Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook as the top three wideouts versus the Colts. The Jaguars only threw for 160 yards in Week 12, but they could be in for a more prolific day through the air against an Indianapolis defense that's allowed the seventh-most fantasy points (22.45) to wide receivers in standard scoring formats.
- The Titans' Rishard Matthews (hamstring) is officially questionable to face the Texans in Week 13 after turning in no better than a single limited practice this past week. As was the case heading into Week 12, Eric Decker, rookie Corey Davis, and tight end Delanie Walker should once again be in line to benefit the most if Matthews misses.
- The Rams' Robert Woods (shoulder) is out once again in Week 13 against the Cardinals, leaving Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins to lead the Los Angeles receiving corps for a second consecutive week. Both players thrived in that scenario in Week 12, combining for 12 receptions, 198 yards and one touchdown on 20 targets. Rookie Josh Reynolds logged a career-high 61 snaps against the Saints in that contest as well, corralling four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown.
- The Patriots' Chris Hogan (shoulder) will miss an opportunity to take on his old Bills teammates Sunday, marking his fourth consecutive absence. Brandin Cooks – who's seen between seven and 11 targets in the games Hogan has missed – and Danny Amendola will head up the New England receiving corps, while Phillip Dorsett will once again serve as the third wideout.
- The Texans' Will Fuller (ribs) will miss a third consecutive game in Week 13, leaving Bruce Ellington, who's seen between seven and eight targets in the last four contests, to once again serve as the No. 2 wideout alongside DeAndre Hopkins.
- The Chiefs' Albert Wilson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's battle with the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. He played with the same designation in Week 12, bringing in three of seven targets for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Bills over 46 snaps.
- The Colts' Donte Moncrief (groin) is questionable to face the Jaguars despite finishing the week with a full practice. Chester Rogers, who posted six receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown two games ago against the Steelers, would move up to the No. 2 role alongside T.Y. Hilton against a stingy Jacksonville secondary that's allowed a minuscule 11.1 fantasy points per game to wide receivers in standard scoring formats.
- The Chargers' Mike Williams (knee) will be out against the Browns in Week 13 after missing practice entirely this past week. The rookie sustained the bone bruise on his right knee in the Thanksgiving win over the Cowboys, and his absence will leave the top two wideout spots behind Keenan Allen in the familiar hands of Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.
Tight ends
- The Bills' Charles Clay (knee) is questionable for Week 13 versus the Patriots after three limited practices, but he's expected to play this week. He played 45 snaps against the Chiefs in Week 12 despite the injury. Backup Nick O'Leary (back) is also questionable after turning in no better than a single limited practice this week.
- The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) is officially listed as questionable after not having practiced this past week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play against the Saints. Olsen lasted 24 snaps against the Jets in Week 12 before apparently aggravating the injury that had kept him out the prior eight contests. While reports indicate there is no structural damage, the team is apparently considering limiting his risk by not having him take the field on the Superdome turf.
- Meanwhile, Olsen's would-be counterpart in the contest, the Saints' Coby Fleener (concussion), is out after being placed on injured reserve this week. Josh Hill will assume No. 1 tight end duties for New Orleans, with Michael Hoomanawanui and Garrett Griffin providing depth.
- The Seahawks' Jimmy Graham (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 13 after having only turned in one full practice for the second straight week, but as with Week 12 prep, that unrestricted session came on Friday. Graham has yet to miss a game this season, and barring any setbacks, he's expected to start against the Eagles on Sunday night.
- The Steelers' Vance McDonald is out once again for the Week 13 clash against the Bengals, leaving Jesse James as the top option at the position.
- The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers after having turned in two limited practices to finish the week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. Brate has only managed one reception apiece in each of the last four games, but the return of Jameis Winston against Green Bay could certainly prompt a revival in his production.
Kickers
- The Chargers placed Nick Novak on injured reserve Saturday after his back issues apparently led to too much uncertainty about both his Week 13 availability and the season's remaining games as well. Travis Coons, who made 28 of 32 field-goal attempts for the Browns over 16 games in 2015, was called up from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Key defensive players
- The Falcons' Desmond Trufant (concussion) is out in Week 13 against the Vikings after failing to practice all week. His absence props up the fantasy prospects of Stefon Diggs, who would have likely seen plenty of Trufant on the outside.
- The Colts' Rashaan Melvin (hand) is out against the Jaguars in Week 13, furthering weakening an Indianapolis secondary against the speedy receiving trio of Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook.
- The Chargers' Casey Heyward (personal) is officially questionable to face the Browns after suffering the passing of his brother this week, but as of early Sunday morning reports, he's returned to the team and will play Sunday.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (Achilles) is questionable to face the Lions after putting in three limited practices this week.
- The Bears' Adrian Amos (hamstring) is doubtful after also putting in a trio of limited sessions.
- The Steelers' Mike Mitchell (ankle) is doubtful to face the Bengals on Monday night.
- The Bengals' Shawn Williams (hamstring) is once again out in Week 13 after failing to practice all week.
- The Dolphins' Michael Thomas (knee-ACL) is questionable to face the Broncos despite progressing to a full practice by Friday.
- The Saints' Marcus Williams (groin) is out against the Panthers in Week 13. Meanwhile, although cornerback Ken Crawley is now free of an injury designation, position mate Marshon Lattimore (ankle) is questionable but will try to play, as per early Sunday morning reports. P.J. Williams (shoulder) is also questionable after not practicing Friday.
- The Seahawks' Kam Chancellor (neck) remains out against the Eagles in Week 13. Meanwhile, fellow safety Earl Thomas (heel) is questionable despite wrapping up the week with a full practice. Thomas' absence would be particularly concerning against Philadelphia's prolific passing attack.
- The Buccaneers' T.J. Ward (concussion) is out against the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Giants' Eli Apple (hip) is questionable to face the Raiders after failing to practice Friday.
- The Raiders' David Amerson (foot) is questionable after logging three limited practices this week.
- The Bucs' Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) remains out in Week 13 after missing another entire week of practice.
- The Steelers' Joe Haden (upper leg) will not suit up against the Bengals on Monday night.
- The Cardinals' Corey Peters (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, while teammate Josh Mauro (ankle) is questionable after closing out the week with a limited practice.
- The Bengals' Domata Peko (knee-MCL) is out Sunday after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Kenny Clark (ankle) is questionable against the Buccaneers after putting in three limited practices this week.
- The Giants' Damon Harrison (elbow) is questionable to face the Giants after not practicing this week.
- The Panthers' Charles Johnson is out against the Saints after receiving a four-game suspension for PEDs on Friday.
- The Bengals' Michael Johnson (back) is questionable to face the Steelers on Monday night.
- The Broncos' Derek Wolfe (neck) is out against the Dolphins after not practicing this week.
- The Rams' Connor Barwin (arm) is out versus the Rams after also missing the entire week of practice.
- The Patriots' Trey Flowers (ribs) is out against the Bills on Sunday despite putting in three limited practices this week.
- The Seahawks' Dion Jordan (neck) is doubtful to face the Eagles on Sunday night after missing all three sessions of Week 13 prep.
- The Buccaneers' Robert Ayers (concussion) has been ruled out against the Packers.
- The Cardinals' Deone Buccanon (ankle) is out against the Rams, leaving Arizona without a top tackler against Todd Gurley.
- The Ravens' C.J. Mosley (ankle) is questionable to face the Lions after logging three limited practices this week.
- The Panthers' Thomas Davis (hamstring) is officially questionable to face the Saints after closing out the week with a pair of limited practices. Teammate Shaq Thompson (foot) is also questionable after a trio of limited sessions.
- The Bengals' Vincent Rey (hamstring) and Nick Vigil (ankle) are both already declared out for the Monday night clash against the Steelers, leaving them without a pair of sure tacklers in their efforts to slow down Le'Veon Bell.
- The Packers' Clay Matthews (groin) is questionable to face the Buccaneers in Week 13 after logging limited practices throughout the week. Position mate Ahmad Brooks (back) carries the same designation after mirroring Matthews' practice pattern.
- The Broncos' Shane Ray (illness) is questionable to face the Dolphins after missing the last two practices of the week. Fellow linebacker Todd Davis (ankle) share the same designation after missing practice Friday following limited and full sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
- The Chiefs' Dee Ford (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's battle with the Jets, while teammate Tamba Hali (knee) is questionable after three limited practices.
- The Jaguars' Telvin Smith (concussion) is out against the Colts in Week 13.
- The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (hip) is questionable to face the Falcons on Sunday after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Patriots' Kyle Van Noy (calf) is questionable against the Bills after a trio of limited practices this past week.
- The Giants' Jonathan Casillas (neck) has been declared out against the Raiders in Week 13 after missing practice all week.
- The Raiders' Cory James (knee) is questionable to face the Giants after pair of limited practices to finish week
- The Seahawks' D.J. Alexander (shoulder) is questionable to face the Eagles on Sunday night, while Bobby Wagner (hamstring) shares the designation despite having finished week with a full practice.
