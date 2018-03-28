2018 MLB Opening Day: CBS Sports staff picks and predictions for divisions, World Series, MVP, Cy Young and more
We made it, gang. A weird offseason where it took what seemed like ages for many free agents to end up with a job -- not to mention all the hand-wringing over pace-of-play rules -- is finally over. Opening Day is Thursday, when every single team has a game.
As we do prior to the beginning of every season, the CBS Sports staff is here with our predictions. We'll run through the divisions, pick wild cards, pennant winners, World Series champions and then run through the awards.
Some will be very wrong while other picks will be dead-on accurate. That's just how it goes.
Let's get to it!
|Jonah Keri
|Matt Snyder
|Dayn Perry
|Mike Axisa
|R.J. Anderson
|AL Wild Card 1
|AL Wild Card 2
|NL Wild Card 1
|NL Wild Card 2
|AL Champion
|NL Champion
|World Series Champion
|Award
|Jonah Keri
|Matt Snyder
|Dayn Perry
|Mike Axisa
|R.J. Anderson
|AL MVP
|Carlos Correa
|Mike Trout
|Carlos Correa
|Gary Sanchez
|Mike Trout
|AL Cy Young
|Luis Severino
|Chris Sale
|Carlos Carrasco
|Justin Verlander
|Corey Kluber
|AL Rookie of the Year
|Willie Calhoun
|Willie Calhoun
|Shohei Ohtani
|Shohei Ohtani
|Shohei Ohtani
|AL Manager of the Year
|Aaron Boone
|Mike Scioscia
|Rick Renteria
|Alex Cora
|Aaron Boone
|AL Comeback Player of the Year
|David Price
|David Price
|Aaron Sanchez
|Aaron Sanchez
|Tim Lincecum
|NL MVP
|Bryce Harper
|Bryce Harper
|Bryce Harper
|Corey Seager
|Joey Votto
|NL Cy Young
|Stephen Strasburg
|Yu Darvish
|Clayton Kershaw
|Noah Syndergaard
|Stephen Strasburg
|NL Rookie of the Year
|Lewis Brinson
|Ronald Acuna
|Ronald Acuna
|Ronald Acuna
|Ronald Acuna
|NL Manager of the Year
|Craig Counsell
|Gabe Kapler
|Mickey Calloway
|Gabe Kapler
|Davey Martinez
|NL Comeback Player of the Year
|Noah Syndergaard
|Noah Syndergaard
|Adam Eaton
|Adam Eaton
|Adam Eaton
