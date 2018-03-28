2018 MLB Opening Day: CBS Sports staff picks and predictions for divisions, World Series, MVP, Cy Young and more

Come check out our picks to make the playoffs, win it all and take individual awards

We made it, gang. A weird offseason where it took what seemed like ages for many free agents to end up with a job -- not to mention all the hand-wringing over pace-of-play rules -- is finally over. Opening Day is Thursday, when every single team has a game. 

As we do prior to the beginning of every season, the CBS Sports staff is here with our predictions. We'll run through the divisions, pick wild cards, pennant winners, World Series champions and then run through the awards.

Some will be very wrong while other picks will be dead-on accurate. That's just how it goes. 

Let's get to it!

American League East Predictions

1.
Yankees
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
Yankees
2.
Red Sox
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
Red Sox
3.
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
4.
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
5.
Rays
Rays
Rays
Rays
Rays
American League Central Predictions

1.
Indians
Indians
Indians
Indians
Indians
2.
Twins
Twins
Twins
Twins
Twins
3.
White Sox
White Sox
White Sox
White Sox
White Sox
4.
Royals
Royals
Tigers
Royals
Tigers
5.
Tigers
Tigers
Royals
Tigers
Royals
American League West Predictions

1.
Astros
Astros
Astros
Astros
Astros
2.
Angels
Angels
Angels
Angels
Angels
3.
Rangers
Athletics
Mariners
Athletics
Athletics
4.
Athletics
Mariners
Rangers
Mariners
Mariners
5.
Mariners
Rangers
Athletics
Rangers
Rangers
National League East Predictions

1.
Nationals
Nationals
Nationals
Nationals
Nationals
2.
Mets
Phillies
Mets
Phillies
Mets
3.
Phillies
Mets
Phillies
Mets
Phillies
4.
Braves
Braves
Braves
Braves
Braves
5.
Marlins
Marlins
Marlins
Marlins
Marlins
National League Central

1.
Cubs
Cubs
Cubs
Cubs
Cubs
2.
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Brewers
3.
Brewers
Reds
Brewers
Brewers
Cardinals
4.
Pirates
Brewers
Reds
Reds
Pirates
5.
Reds
Pirates
Pirates
Pirates
Reds
National League West Predictions

1.
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
2.
Diamondbacks
Rockies
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks
3.
Rockies
Diamondbacks
Rockies
Rockies
Giants
4.
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Rockies
5.
Padres
Padres
Padres
Padres
Padres
Picks

AL Wild Card 1
Red Sox
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
Red Sox
AL Wild Card 2
Twins
Angels
Angels
Twins
Angels
NL Wild Card 1
Cardinals
Rockies
Cardinals
Cardinals
Brewers
NL Wild Card 2
Brewers
Diamondbacks
Brewers
Brewers
Diamondbacks
AL Champion
Yankees
Yankees
Indians
Yankees
Yankees
NL Champion
Nationals
Cubs
Nationals
Cubs
Nationals
World Series Champion
Nationals
Cubs
Indians
Cubs
Nationals
Picks
Award
AL MVP Carlos Correa Mike Trout Carlos Correa Gary Sanchez Mike Trout
AL Cy Young Luis Severino Chris Sale Carlos Carrasco Justin Verlander Corey Kluber
AL Rookie of the Year Willie Calhoun Willie Calhoun Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani
AL Manager of the Year Aaron Boone Mike Scioscia Rick Renteria Alex Cora Aaron Boone
AL Comeback Player of the Year David Price David Price Aaron Sanchez Aaron Sanchez Tim Lincecum
NL MVP Bryce Harper Bryce Harper Bryce Harper Corey Seager Joey Votto
NL Cy Young Stephen Strasburg Yu Darvish Clayton Kershaw Noah Syndergaard Stephen Strasburg
NL Rookie of the Year Lewis Brinson Ronald Acuna Ronald Acuna Ronald Acuna Ronald Acuna
NL Manager of the Year Craig Counsell Gabe Kapler Mickey Calloway Gabe Kapler Davey Martinez
NL Comeback Player of the Year Noah Syndergaard Noah Syndergaard Adam Eaton Adam Eaton Adam Eaton
