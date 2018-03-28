2018 MLB Opening Day: CBS Sports staff picks and predictions for divisions, World Series, MVP, Cy Young and more

We made it, gang. A weird offseason where it took what seemed like ages for many free agents to end up with a job -- not to mention all the hand-wringing over pace-of-play rules -- is finally over. Opening Day is Thursday, when every single team has a game.

As we do prior to the beginning of every season, the CBS Sports staff is here with our predictions. We'll run through the divisions, pick wild cards, pennant winners, World Series champions and then run through the awards.

Some will be very wrong while other picks will be dead-on accurate. That's just how it goes.

Let's get to it!