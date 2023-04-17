The Atlanta Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. They've won the NL East five straight years and won 101 games last season. It's a marquee franchise for Major League Baseball, too.

I say these things because the 2023 Braves shouldn't be a team that can fly under the proverbial radar. And yet, have we heard much about them this season? Have we discussed them enough? It feels like we haven't, especially for a team that is playing .750 ball (that's a full-season pace of 122 wins).

A big part of this is the Rays. Starting the season 13-0 is going to get the lion's share of the attention when the best teams in baseball are discussed, but the Braves are right there in the conversation.

The Braves are 12-4 and that's only one game behind their best-ever start through 16 games. The Braves went 13-3 in 1957, 1982, 1983, 1994, 1997 and 2013.

Not only do I feel like they haven't gotten enough love, but they aren't even playing above their level or anything. Ace Max Fried got hurt after 3 1/3 innings and hasn't been back yet. Last season's MLB win leader Kyle Wright just got off the injured list last week. Closer Raisel Iglesias has been on the IL all season. Michael Harris has only played in seven games. The shortstop position was given to Orlando Arcia and he got hurt and now it's Vaughn Grissom settling in. There have been other injuries.

And yet, the Braves have outscored their opponents by 24 runs and are already eight games over .500. They weren't eight games over last season until June 13 when they moved to 35-27. In 2021, they didn't get there until 65-57 on Aug. 18!

Plus, to reiterate, they're likely to get better. Reinforcements are on the way. The Phillies won the NL pennant last season and had a nice offseason. The Mets garnered a bunch of offseason attention. Then over in the AL, the Rays jumped out to one of the best starts in MLB history.

Through it all, the Atlanta Braves chugged out to one of the best starts in the history of a decorated franchise.