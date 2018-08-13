MLB Power Rankings: Playoff picture in the National League providing everything but clarity

With seven weeks left in the season, we know who the powerhouses are in the American League. In fact, the top-heaviness in the AL compared to the parity over in the National League is as wide as I can ever remember it at this point in the season.

The AL still has two teams on pace to win 100. The Astros are on pace for 99 wins and that's after getting swept in four games. The Indians have a 12-game lead. Hell, the Mariners could miss the playoffs right now but would also have more wins than any team in the NL.

Over on the NL side, the Cubs have the best record at 68-49 and that's a 162-game pace of 94-70. That's pretty meek for the top team in the league, no? In fact, the top 10 teams in the NL are within 8 1/2 games of the top spot. If we lop off the Cubs -- again, a flawed ballclub -- and their three-game lead, the next nine teams are within 5 1/2 games of each other. Think about that when considering there are 15 teams and it's Aug. 13. Pretty remarkable.

There's a reason and it's that no one has looked like a great team for extended stretches.

The Cubs haven't been great since the All-Star break and the starting pitching is a serious concern.

The Phillies had a losing record in June and have lost series to the Padres, Reds and Marlins within the last month.

The Diamondbacks went 8-19 in May and are exactly .500 since the start of July.

The Brewers have gone 12-17 since July 10 and the bullpen appears to be falling into "overworked" territory.

The Dodgers started 16-26, won't have Corey Seager back, have an injury-prone rotation and are 5-9 since July 28.

Then we get into the group with the Rockies, Cardinals, Pirates and Nationals, where we've seen flashes of extremely good and extremely bad in stretches.

Every team has significant flaws but just enough upside to believe there's a chance at the World Series. Yes, thanks to there being no dominant team, the door is open for one of those runs from a team in the 80s in wins. It's happened before.

The 2014 Giants won 88 regular-season games. Halfway through August, they were 64-58. The 2011 Cardinals fell to 67-63 in late August before they got hot. It was historic, but the 2007 Rockies were only 76-72 midway through September before they nearly won out all the way until the World Series. The 2006 Cardinals only won 83 games in the regular season, but now are called the World Series champions.

And that's all just within the last dozen seasons.

The point is, when the door is open like this, absolutely anyone involved could be the one who storms through the door. Yes, even the Pirates or Cardinals or Nationals could end up holding the trophy at the end of October. The Giants? Hey, stranger things have happened. I mean, as things stand, I can't possibly believe that any of these NL teams could beat someone like the Red Sox, Yankees or Astros, but we've seen it happen too many times in history to dismiss.

Quite simply: It's inferior baseball, but the NL is going to be a lot more exciting than the AL the rest of the regular season. And there are upwards of 10 teams on the NL side who might end up being the pennant winner.