As we approach the end of May, we're roughly one fourth of the way through the season. We often in this space discuss how things tend to even out over the course of 162 games and recently there appears to have been a lot of evening out. Some lesser teams who got off to very good starts have tapered off. We don't really need to name names right now because I'm feeling the power of positivity (actually, you'll notice the extended bad stretches mentioned toward the bottom of the rankings below).

On the other end of the spectrum, some of the teams we thought as powers heading into the season are really hot right now.

It's safe to say the Dodgers are back. Their sequencing has been pretty funny, though. We could divide them up into three sections of the season right now with records of 13-2, 5-15 and 11-1. Despite that stretch where it felt like they were going to lose every single night, they are back on pace to win 100 games and have the second-best run differential in baseball. They're still banged up, too. After sitting alone at the top for weeks and them tumbling down to the late teens, they are back in the conversation for number one.

The Yankees started the season 5-10. Since then they are 23-9 (the best record in baseball in that span) and are currently riding a six-game winning streak after sweeping the White Sox. They are now within striking range of the top spot.

The Rays are a half-game ahead of the Yankees in the standings, as they are riding the longest winning streak in baseball at 10. Seven of those 10 have come against pretty tough competition, too. It's been quite the string after they were sitting 19-19. The defending AL champs are back in the conversation for number one.

None of those teams get the top spot this week, though. That distinction goes to the San Diego Padres, for I'm pretty sure is the first time ever since I took over The Official Power Rankings here on CBS Sports (2012). They've won nine straight and 12 of their last 13. They sport the best run differential in baseball and haven't really been full strength much at all. They've dealt with the adversity and emerged stronger than ever. And Fernando Tatis Jr. is out of his freaking mind right now (11 for his last 14 with four homers and 12 RBI).

Bask in the sunlight, San Diego. It's a breathtaking view from the top.