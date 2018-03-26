MLB Power Rankings: Seven power teams head and shoulders are above the rest

HHHHHHHHEEEEEEEELLLLLLLLLLLLLOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!

We've made it. The 2018 Major League Baseball season is finally upon us, kicking off in just a few days.

Boy, what an offseason, too. It was annoying and actually pretty ugly. I see no need to go back through it right now, because I'm in a happy-go-lucky mood. Instead, let's look forward to the season that is to come.

For me, the biggest thing to jump out at me when putting together the power rankings is how clear-cut I feel like the top seven teams are. In fact, I already felt like this when putting together the pre-preseason power rankings with the Red Sox seventh, and they went out and added J.D. Martinez since then.

Interestingly, these seven teams all made the playoffs last season, too.

Some people might consider this bad for business, but powerhouse teams are a pretty big deal, historically, as well. For me, I like turnover, generally speaking, but compelling baseball is compelling baseball.

Plus, it's not like the season is going to go exactly how it looks like it should on paper.

Speaking of which, the SportsLine model projections line up with my thinking. The Dodgers, Nationals, Indians, Cubs, Astros, Yankees and Red Sox (in order of projected regular-season win totals) are all projected for at least 95 wins with no other team projected to win more than 88.

That's quite a separation. Hopefully it isn't that drastic this coming regular season, otherwise the only exciting races will be the AL East, the second AL wild card and both NL wild card spots. Sure, the playoffs would figure to be epic, but we all loves us some great regular-season races, too, right?

It needs to be said here that this isn't to say only these seven teams can win the World Series. Sports in general are predictable and the MLB playoffs are amazingly so. It was less than five years ago that a pair of wild card teams met in the World Series. I'd bet the champ is one of these seven powerhouses, but the chances of it being another team are higher than zero percent for sure.

As far as the rankings go, there might be movement but it's based upon personnel changes, injuries and simple mind changing. Neither team spring records nor individual spring stats have any impact on my thought process here because history has shown there's little-to-no correlation between spring and regular-season performance.

If you'd like to make comments, feel free to email me at matt.snyder@cbsinteractive.com or tweet at @MattSnyderCBS. As regulars know, any disagreement between us is likely due to ignorance and/or bias and it's unlikely that's on my end. We'll be right back here in two weeks and then weekly until the end of the season. Thanks for reading and it's great to be back!