It's Memorial Day.

That means something of far greater importance than anything baseball-related, but I'm tasked with putting together the Internet's Most Official Power Rankings, so we'll stick to sports here.

Looking back at growing up -- no, we don't need to discuss how long ago that was -- I remember always hearing that Memorial Day was a good time to take stock of things. That is, there's no reason to overreact to a few weeks in April, but through Memorial Day we've got about two months of things we've seen on the field. Sure, things can change, but, generally speaking, we should have a good idea about how the season might continue to unfold.

Existential question: Do we know what we think we know?

Probably not, but we can have some beliefs by now. It's allowed.

Knowing this, you wanna know what I believe? Here's what I believe.

I believe the National League East is absolutely mediocre and the Braves are definitely in some trouble.

The Red Sox are for real and the Blue Jays are still going to hang around, meaning the AL East looks like a four-team race down the stretch.

I believe the Dodgers are still going to win the NL West, but the Padres absolutely have the stuff to push them. The Giants don't.

The Cardinals are still probably the best bet to win the NL Central, but it's the Cubs who will test them. If ownership forces Jed Hoyer to do anything but aggressively add in front of the trade deadline, at this rate, they should be ashamed and embarrassed.

I believe the best bet for a runaway race is the AL Central with the White Sox. That Cleveland offense is too pathetic to hang around and the Twins dug too deep a hole. The Royals are perfectly capable of maintaining their pace and winning 75-80 games, but the White Sox are headed for 95ish.

The Astros are gonna take the AL West and that's good for baseball, because many fans view them as a villain and villains make things fun. Oh, and the Angels are a total joke. Everyone should mock them for being so awful at finding supporting cast members for their super-duper stars.

I believe there oughta be a constitutional amendment outlawing AstroTurf and the designated hitter . Unlike Crash Davis, I believe there should be a universal DH. Heading into Sunday, pitchers were hitting a pathetic .108/.146/.142 while striking out more than half their at-bats. If you think there's beauty in that, we have a different definition of the word.

Anyway, I hope that was fun and you caught the reference before my Crash mention. Now let's rank.