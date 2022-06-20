I took over MLB Power Rankings here at CBS in the offseason between 2011 and 2012. As such, this is now the 11th season I've been at the helm here. I've certainly had my fair share of teams that were tops in the league for weeks on end. I bring this up because the Yankees are so far and away number one right now that it got me pondering if they are at this point the best team I've had in power rankings.

Let's take a look at a few very obvious ones and compare to where the Yankees sit right through around this point in the season.

2014 Giants

A lot of people remember these Giants won the World Series after winning "only" 88 games and having to take the wild card game in Pittsburgh. Some people might not remember they were awesome early. Through June 8, the Giants were 43-21 (.672), had a 10-game lead in the NL West and were five games better than the second-best NL team, the Brewers, and no one else was closer than 9 1/2 games. The +67 run differential said they probably weren't this good and a bit of a backslide happened, but then they got it together when it mattered most.

2015 Cardinals

It can be cruel what an early postseason exit does to the memory of a team. This Cardinals team was ridiculous early. Around the time I'm trying to look, the Cardinals were 43-21, but ran it to 51-24 by June 28. Even if we stuck with the 64-game mark, the Cardinals had the best record in baseball by 5 1/2 games. By June 28, they were leading the entire NL by nine games. They would go on to win 100 games, but the Pirates won 98 and the Cubs took 97, finishing on a multi-month tear. Those Cubs would get them in four games in the NLDS.

2016 Cubs

After a 25-6 start, the Cubs suffered their first lull, but they had rebounded by now. After winning, again, exactly six years ago Sunday, the Cubs were 47-20 with an absurd +171 run differential, which easily makes them the best team here in this regard in mid-June. Even with a rough stretch in the middle of two gangbusters ones, the Cubs were the easy and obvious best team for a decent portion of the early going. They'd go through another rough stretch before the All-Star break, but in the second half they were automatic at the top. They would go on to win the World Series.

2017 Astros

By later in the season, they were the obvious number two, and we'll get to why in a second. By now, the Astros were suffering through their rough stretch -- hey, it happens to everyone -- but they had started 42-16 and were nailing down the number one spot with ease. By this time on the calendar, they were 45-22 with a +102 run differential and had the best record over a team we'll mention in a second by 2 1/2 games. They would get hot again and were 54-26 after a win on June 29. They would go on to win the World Series.

2018 Red Sox

Is a 17-2 start good? Then through a 28-14 record (which is also amazing, but sequencing can get teams in trouble in small samples, as we all know), they had to hear nonsense like "since their 17-2 start, they have gone 11-12." I probably did it. Then they got really hot again. Through 70 games, they were 48-22 with a +104 run differential. They were actually only the best team by 1 1/2 games, though. Of course, they wouldn't slow down. They'd win 108 games and then not even face elimination in the playoffs, taking the World Series in five games where the only loss was that outrageously dumb 18-inning affair.

The Dodgers at various points

I haven't kept track of such things, but my hunch is in all my years of doing the rankings, the Dodgers have held down the number one spot most often -- and it's a blowout if we start in 2017 and come to the present. I hinted at their 2017 season in the Astros entry above. They won 16 of 17 through the bulk of June and though it's a bit later than we're looking, they were 51-26 after that run. It was much later, but they were 91-36 at one point. They'd lose Game 7 of the World Series. Through just about this point in 2019, they were winning 2/3 of their games (50-25 on June 19). They had a 10-game lead in the West and no one else in the NL was even in the same ballpark. The Twins had the best AL record. That Dodgers team would fall to the Nats in the NLDS. The 2020 Dodgers were dominant throughout. The 43-17 record is a 116-win pace over 162. They won the World Series. Last season, the Dodgers were 44-27 through June 20. They actually trailed the shocking Giants, but still held number one for most of the early going. The Dodgers would lose in the NLCS.

2022 Yankees

They seemed maybe, possibly mediocre through 10 games, having gone 5-5 and having lost a series to the Orioles. They've obliterated everyone since, basically. They now sit 49-17 with a +143 run differential. This is the best record and second-best run differential from this quick little exercise. There are other elite teams this season, but the Yankees are the -- say it with me -- an easy and obvious number one. They have a record that is six games better than anyone else right now. They have a run differential that is easily outpacing the rest of the league. They don't really have a glaring weakness. They are 19-9 against teams .500 or better.

To this point in the season, the best team I've had in the power rankings would probably be the 2016 Cubs, 2017 Astros, 2018 Red Sox or this Yankees team. The other three were great the rest of the way and won it all.

These Yankees will probably have a rough stretch. Maybe even here in the next few weeks. It happens to the best. See above.

More than anything, though, I'd like to now reveal the reason I went through this. I admittedly surf Twitter at times to see if anything inspires me for a topic here. I've already seen more than a few "they are peaking too early" comments -- usually from a dude with a Mets or Red Sox logo as his AVI. Some of the teams above would like to inform you that's not an actual argument. There's no such thing. The Yankees aren't "peaking early," because the 2014 Giants, 2016 Cubs, 2017 Astros, 2018 Red Sox and plenty of other teams throughout the long history of Major League Baseball -- check out the 1984 Tigers if you wish -- have already blazed the path that says you can be the best team early, stumble, and still win it all.