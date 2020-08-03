Round 1 - Pick 1 Anthony Edwards SG Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.1 RPG 5.2 APG 2.8 3P% 29.4% If last season and the COVID situation have taught the Warriors anything, it's that nothing should be taken for granted. Sure they could trade down to get more win-now pieces, but ultimately they have to think about the future, and Anthony Edwards has the chance to be a special player. Of course there are question marks, but Edwards projects to be, at the very least, a high-profile scorer at the NBA level given his athleticism and shot-creation ability. At best, you're looking at a future All-NBA player who should thrive in the NBA style at the coveted wing position. Getting into a strong culture like Golden State's should help remedy any effort issues on both ends of the court.

Round 1 - Pick 2 LaMelo Ball PG USA • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.0 RPG 7.6 APG 6.8 3P% 25.0 I'm not as high on LaMelo Ball as a lot of draft evaluators, but I completely understand the infatuation. His size, vision and basketball IQ make him a drool-worthy guard prospect coming off of a strong (albeit brief) performance in Australia's NBL, but there's clearly bust potential given his poor shooting, lack of finishing ability and general disinterest in defense. In a relatively weak draft, Ball has too much upside to pass on at No. 2 -- but he's far from a sure thing.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tyrese Haliburton PG Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.2 RPG 5.9 APG 6.5 3P% 41.9% The NBA has moved away from a traditional mentality of having a point guard and and off guard as teams routinely put two playmakers in the game together. With that in mind, a combo guard/wing like Tyrese Haliburton makes perfect sense in any system, and his ability to score and distribute out of the pick and roll will translate immediately to the league. He has the length to guard multiple positions and his shot, while not pretty, was certainly effective at Iowa State. The comps to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are there for a reason, and Haliburton should fit right in next to D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Onyeka Okongwu C Southern California • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.2 RPG 8.6 APG 1.1 3P% 25% The youngest lottery prospect in the draft, Onyeka Okongwu is only cracking the surface of his talent on both sides of the ball, which is a scary thought. He's already an elite shot blocker with his 7-foot wingspan, and is agile and quick enough to handle perimeter switches. He can make an immediate impact on the defensive end, and his offensive game is surprisingly polished for a player his age. The shot isn't there yet, but he has good enough mechanics to develop that over the years. Okongwu could wind up being the best player in this draft when all is said and done.

Round 1 - Pick 5 James Wiseman C Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.7 RPG 10.7 APG 0.3 3P% 0% It's wild to think that James Wiseman could fall this far in the draft, but it goes to show the value that the center position has lost in the NBA in recent years -- particularly if the center isn't a knock-down shooter. Agile and mobile at 7-1 with a 7-6 wingspan, Wiseman is at the very least an elite shot-blocker/rim-runner, and his ceiling is as high as anyone in the draft's if he continues to develop his playmaking and ball-handling. He won't get the post touches in the NBA that he did in his brief time at Memphis, so he needs to improve his face-up and pick-and-roll game if he's going to score outside of lobs and putbacks.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Obi Toppin PF Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20 RPG 7.5 APG 2.2 3P% 39% Sure the Knicks would love a point guard, but at this juncture of the draft they simply have to take the best player, and that's Obi Toppin. A proven scorer who should be able to stretch to the NBA 3-point line, he can be a beast in transition as a rim-runner and in the halfcourt as a playmaker out of the short roll. He's not an elite shot-blocker but will certainly affect things on that end with his length, and he's a mobile enough defender to not get killed on switches. At 22, Toppin is older than the other top lottery picks, but teams shouldn't let that dissuade them.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Deni Avdija SF Israel • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 4.0 RPG 2.6 APG 1.2 3P% 27.7 Every year I fall unreasonably in love with at least one prospect, and this year it's Deni Avdija. He has the chance to be a special playmaker from the forward position, both in transition and in the halfcourt. The key offensive question for Avdija is his shooting -- he has good mechanics but has yet to put up consistent results from the 3-point line. If he can eventually do that, his ceiling is raised considerably. He has limitations defensively given his lack of athleticism, but you can tell the kid just knows how to play basketball.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Killian Hayes PG France • 6'5" / 192 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.8 RPG 2.3 APG 6.2 3P% 39.0 The Hornets are starting basically from scratch, so they're a perfect team to take Killian Hayes -- a long, lanky 19-year-old who has all the makings of an elite point guard. He'll need time, but he's already made tremendous strides as a 3-point shooter to go along with his natural court vision and pick-and-roll prowess. Hayes has the potential to be a starting point guard for many years in this league, but he needs to go to a team that will have patience and can develop his talent.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Isaac Okoro SF Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.8 RPG 4.4 APG 2 3P% 28.6% Any team would be lucky to snag Isaac Okoro at this point in the draft. He's an elite athlete who profiles as a lock-down perimeter defender at 6-5 with a 6-9 wingspan. You know Okoro will play hard, and he has the work ethic to improve as a 3-point shooter -- he has decent form but has yet to produce consistent results. Okoro can slide into an NBA starting lineup right now and help your team, a rare trait for a 19-year-old.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Devin Vassell SF Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.7 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Devin Vassell probably has the most upside of the 3-and-D prospects who will go in the late lottery given his age and projectable frame. His motor, technique and physical skills make him an NBA-ready multi-position defender, and he's a knock-down spot-up shooter, making him the perfect complement to a lead scorer/playmaker. He's comparable to Mikal Bridges, so it will be interesting if the Suns end up with him.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Aaron Nesmith SF Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 23 RPG 4.9 APG 0.9 3P% 52.2% Aaron Nesmith is more than a 3-and-D prospect -- he has a chance to be an elite NBA shooter both in spot-up situations and off the dribble. If the medicals come back clean on his injured foot, Nesmith will be ready to make an immediate impact in the league. He's not a playmaker, but he'd be ideal for running off of screens and creating offensive gravity. On the defensive end, he has the strength and length to defend multiple positions right away.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kira Lewis Jr. PG Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 4.8 APG 5.2 3P% 36.6% With blazing speed and a sweet shooting stroke, Kira Lewis is another one of my favorites in the draft. He excels in transition, but is a strong finisher when he gets to the rim and can shoot both off the catch and off the dribble. Lewis also has the vision and acumen to operate out of the pick-and-roll in the halfcourt. His slight frame will cause issues defensively, but a team like the Pelicans should be willing to take the risk for his offensive upside.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Saddiq Bey SF Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.4 3P% 45.1% Saddiq Bey is as known a commodity as there is in this draft, as a 6-8 wing who can immediately become a 3-and-D specialist. He has a weird release on his shot, but you can't argue with the results as he hit 45% from deep as a sophomore at Villanova. He'll need work to become a shot creator or playmaker, but he could still make improvements in that area as he gets comfortable with his size (he was 6-1 as a high school sophomore).

Round 1 - Pick 14 Cole Anthony PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.5 RPG 5.7 APG 4 3P% 34.8% A polished bucket-getter with a solid handle, Cole Anthony should be able to impact games off the bench immediately as he grows into an NBA-caliber starting point guard. Portland (or any team near the bottom of the lottery or just out of it) is likely looking for immediate help, and Anthony should be able to provide that on the offensive end. He's more of a scorer than a playmaker, but he's adept at running pick-and-rolls and is a capable 3-point shooter off the catch and off the dribble. His shot selection is questionable at times, but he sure isn't afraid of competition or the moment.

Round 1 - Pick 15 R.J. Hampton SG New Zealand • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8.8 RPG 3.9 APG 2.4 3P% 29.5 R.J. Hampton did not perform well in the NBL as a member of the New Zealand Breakers, but this is about as far as he can slip before the intrigue proves too much for an NBA GM. An elite athlete who has tremendous scoring potential, Hampton was a top-five recruit coming out of high school. He has yet to find consistency on his jumper, something that would take him to the next level, and he will get pushed around on defense in the NBA, but Hampton is an enticing prospect who shouldn't slip past the mid-first round.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 16 Precious Achiuwa PF Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.8 RPG 10.8 APG 1 3P% 32.5% Precious Achiuwa more than earned the attention he got after James Wiseman left Memphis, proving himself to be a capable rim-runner and shot-blocker. He's much more than that as a prospect, however, with decent shot mechanics suggesting he may become a capable NBA 3-point shooter. He's certainly not a playmaker and his offensive game needs work, but his 7-2 wingspan will immediately disrupt opponents defensively and his athleticism will go a long way in transition and as a roll man.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 17 Theo Maledon PG France • 6'4" / 174 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 7.4 RPG 1.8 APG 3.1 3P% 36.7 Theo Maledon has great instincts as a pick-and-roll playmaker and his shooting should continue to improve given his solid mechanics. He's a crafty finisher around the rim, which helps him compensate for a lack of explosiveness and jumping ability. Maledon is not a draft-and-stash player, so defensively he may be a liability as a rookie ... just like so many young guards. His 6-6 wingspan should help him in that regard, and his offensive ceiling makes him a worthwhile gamble here.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyrese Maxey SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14 RPG 4.3 APG 3.2 3P% 29.2% Tyrese Maxey has quite a halfcourt scoring package, including an advanced pull-up and floater game that should serve him well at the next level. He has a low release on his jumper, which could cause problems, and he didn't make 3-pointers consistently as a fershman at Kentucky. He did shoot 83% from the free-throw line, however, which suggests it's just a matter of reps and slight mechanical tweaks that can come with coaching and body development. Maxey has the talent to be a lottery pick, so getting him at No. 18 would be a steal.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Patrick Williams SF Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 9.2 RPG 4 APG 1 3P% 32% Still just 18 years old, Patrick Williams is an intriguing prospect given his 6-11 wingspan and all-around offensive game. Right now his NBA position is unclear, but a team like the Bucks would take the time to develop him without the pressure of having to play him right away. He profiles as a plus defender as long as he can improve his lateral quickness to handle switches, and his jump shot shows real promise despite the 32% 3-point mark (he shot 84% from the free-throw line). He's likely a bit of a project, but one that could pay off big time.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 20 Xavier Tillman PF Michigan State • Jr • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.7 RPG 10.3 APG 3 3P% 26% Xavier Tillman can make an immediate defensive impact with his 7-1 wingspan and relentless motor. He probably won't be a go-to scorer at any point during his NBA career, but he is an efficient playmaker out of the high post and short roll, which is rare for a rim-runner/shot-blocker type. At 21 years old and 250 pounds, he should be ready to contribute to a team almost immediately.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 21 Grant Riller PG College of Charleston • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 21.9 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 36.2% With the 76ers moving Ben Simmons away from point guard duties, they could use someone at the position capable of scoring and shooting off the ball -- Grant Riller is that guy, and he should still be on the board at this point in the draft. A four-year player, Riller is physically ready to contribute right away, and has the confidence to score in both isolation and out of the pick-and-roll. His playmaking is questionable, but if you pair him with Simmons (or any point forward), it could be a deadly combination.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Green SG Arizona • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12 RPG 4.6 APG 2.6 3P% 36.1% At 6-5 with a 6-10 wingspan, Josh Green should be able to slot in either on the wing or as a combo guard. He's a good athlete who thrives in transition, but can also be a spot-up threat with good footwork on catch-and-shoot opportunities. He may not be a strong creator or playmaker at the NBA level, but he is aggressive and has a great motor on both ends. He should benefit from a more wide-open NBA style.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Desmond Bane SF TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 15th PPG 16.6 RPG 6.4 APG 3.9 3P% 44.2% Desmond Bane is an elite shooter with an NBA body, so he should fit right in with Miami's 3-point-heavy attack. He improved each of his four seasons at TCU, and made nearly three 3-pointers per game as a senior while nearly doubling his assists. He probably profiles more as a guard than a wing at the next level, which could create defensive issues given his level of athleticism. That being said, Bane should be able to step onto the court and make an impact right away.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tre Jones PG Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.2 RPG 4.2 APG 6.4 3P% 36.1% The younger brother of Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, Tre Jones should have, at the very least, a similar impact at the NBA level as a solid backup point guard for years to come. He gets after it on the defensive end despite his relatively small frame, and is a solid playmaker in the halfcourt. He will need to improve his 3-point shot if he's going to be able to thrive at the next level, but he clearly has the work ethic and pedigree to do so.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalen Smith C Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.5 RPG 10.5 APG 0.8 3P% 36.8% On the surface Jalen Smith looks like a potentially elite rim-runner/protector, but his 3-point shooting makes him all the more intriguing. He has strong mechanics and shot nearly 37% from deep as a sophomore at Maryland after shooting just 27% as a freshman. If he can consistently hit 3-pointers, Smith's ceiling goes from a strong bench player to a starting stretch-five. He'll need to improve his lateral movement to not get killed on switches, but strength and maturity should help in that department.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Isaiah Stewart C Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 17 RPG 8.8 APG 0.8 3P% 25% There is still room in the NBA for a traditional big man, and Isaiah Stewart is exactly that. An imposing 6-9 with a massive 7-4 wingspan, he's a bruiser with a relentless motor who will be able to mix it up down low from Day One in the NBA. His lack of lateral quickness will probably limit his upside as a defender, but he will certainly protect the rim and the paint.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 27 Cassius Stanley G Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 193 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 12th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 36% Cassius Stanley is the definition of an elite athlete, with breakaway speed and head-above-the-rim level hops. He also has a good looking jump shot that could become more consistent through hard work. At 6-6, Stanley has the makeup of a lottery talent, but for some reason he didn't showcase that talent as a Duke freshman. There's no better place to take a gamble on him than at the end of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Malachi Flynn PG San Diego State • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 17.6 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 3P% 37.3% Malachi Flynn did it all for San Diego State, scoring nearly 18 points per game and dishing out five assists while showcasing an impressive scoring and playmaking package. He has excellent shot mechanics, which makes him projectable as a catch-and-shoot or pull-up 3-point threat, and he was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He's undersized, but if there's any team that can get the most out of undersized, savvy guards, it's the Raptors.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Cassius Winston PG Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 12th PPG 18.6 RPG 2.5 APG 5.9 3P% 43.2% We know LeBron James has a penchant for proven college performers, and that's exactly what Cassius Winston is. He lacks athleticism and is undersized, but that didn't stop him from excelling at Michigan State for four years. He is a master manipulator in the pick-and-roll, and may have improved his draft stock by shooting 43% from deep as a senior. He may not be the flashiest prospect, but Winston is as rock solid as they come.