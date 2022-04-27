The decisions on fifth-year options are overshadowed because of the timing. NFL teams typically don't turn their attention to fifth-year options until the conclusion of the NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday and culminates on Saturday. The window for 2019 first-round picks to have their options exercised opened Jan. 10, a day after the 2021 regular season ended. That window closes on May 3.

The decision to pick up options is more complicated because the new NFL collective bargaining agreement has changed how fifth-year options operate. Beginning with 2018 first-round picks, the fifth-year salary is fully guaranteed when the option is exercised. A player's fourth-year base salary will also become fully guaranteed at the time the option year is picked up if it wasn't already.

Previously, the fifth year was guaranteed for injury upon exercise of the option. The option year become fully guaranteed on the first day of the league year in the fifth contract year.

The option-year salaries are no longer strictly tied to where a player was drafted (i.e.; top 10 or outside of top 10). Originally, the fifth-year salary for the top-10 picks was the transition tender (average of the 10 highest salaries) at a player's position when the option was exercised. With players selected outside of the top 10 (picks 11-32), the fifth-year salary was the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at a player's position.

Performance now dictates the option-year salaries. With two or more Pro Bowl selections on the original ballot during the first three seasons of contracts, the fifth-year salary is the franchise tender -- which is the average of the five highest salaries for a player's position in the fourth year of his contract. One Pro Bowl selection on the original ballot during the first three seasons of a deal puts the fifth-year salary at the transition tender -- which is the average of the 10 highest salaries for a player's position in the fourth year of his contract.

Participating in 75% of offensive or defensive plays, whichever is applicable, in two of the first three seasons of deals or an average of at least 50% play time in each of the first three seasons, sets the fifth-year salary at the average of the third through 20th highest salaries at a player's position. For first-round picks that don't fall into any of these three categories, the fifth-year salary is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at a player's position.

Contracts for draft choices can't be renegotiated until the conclusion of a player's third regular season, which means players selected in the 2019 draft are eligible to sign new deals.

All but two of the 32 2019 first-round picks were eligible for the fifth-year option when the 2021 regular season ended. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been omitted. His eligibility for a fifth-year option ended when the Commanders released him late in the 2020 season. Haskins was killed earlier this month after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Chiefs CB DeAndre Baker lost his eligibility after being released by the Giants prior to the 2020 season.

Here's a look at each 2019 first-round pick's situation regarding the option year.

No. 1 pick: QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Fifth-year option: $29.703 million

At the beginning of March, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim indicated that Murray's fifth-year option would be picked up. Murray has been putting pressure both privately and publicly on the Cardinals about getting a new deal done as soon as possible. Erik Burkhardt, Murray's agent, released a statement in all capital letters during February essentially demanding a new contract. The Cardinals haven't made an offer to Murray. Burkhardt recently pulled the offer he had made to the Cardinals. When the offseason workout program started last week, Murray was a no-show. This prompted some speculation that Murray could eventually be traded. Keim stating there's "zero chance" of Murray being traded should end the rumors.

Murray could be the beneficiary of the Cardinals not operating on his timetable for a new contract. Nobody envisioned quarterback Deshaun Watson getting a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in connection with his trade from the Browns to the Texans, especially considering the sexual assault and misconduct allegations he's still facing. Watson had four years worth $136 million remaining on the four-year contract extension, averaging $39 million per year, he signed in September 2020. Burkhardt initially pushing for a fully guaranteed contract like Watson's is expected when contract negotiations begin.

No. 2 pick: DE Nick Bosa, 49ers

Fifth-year option: $17.859 million

The 49ers are exercising the option for Bosa's fifth year, which is a no-brainer. Bosa didn't show any ill effects from the left ACL tear he suffered in San Francisco's second game during the 2020 season. The 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was fourth in the NFL with 15.5 sacks last season. Bosa was named a starter for the NFC in the Pro Bowl for the second time in his three NFL seasons. He also earned All-NFL/All-Pro honors from the Pro Football Writers of America and the Sporting News.

49ers general manager John Lynch called Bosa a foundational piece shortly after the 49ers lost the NFC Championship Game to the Rams. Negotiations are expected to take place at some point this offseason. The 49ers are proactive in signing core players to contract extensions. It's hard to imagine a Bosa deal that doesn't top the four-year, $112.011 million extension, averaging $28,002,750 per year, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt signed at the start of the 2021 regular season. The deal currently makes Watt the NFL's highest-paid defensive player.

No. 3 pick: DT Quinnen Williams, Jets

Fifth-year option: $9.594 million

Williams isn't going anywhere anytime soon because his option has been picked up. He's been one of the only bright spots for the Jets the last couple of years. Williams has developed into one of the NFL's best run-stuffing interior defensive linemen but can also put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The four-year, $72 million extension, averaging $18 million per year, the Commanders gave Jonathan Allen last July should be Williams' salary floor on a new deal.

No. 4 pick: DE Clelin Ferrell, Raiders

Fifth-year option: $11.5 million

The Raiders were able to a find a highly productive pass-rusher in 2019's draft. It just wasn't Ferrell. Fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby signed a four-year, $94 million extension, averaging $23.5 million per year in March. Chandler Jones was brought in during free agency on a three-year, $50 million contract with $32 million of guarantees to pair with Crosby. An $11.5 million option is entirely too much for a situational pass-rusher.

No. 5 pick: LB Devin White, Buccaneers

Fifth-year option: $11.706 million

The Buccaneers picking up White's option isn't a surprise. He has become one of the NFL's best young off-ball linebackers. He is probably paying close attention to developments between 2018 eighth overall pick Roquan Smith and the Bears. Smith could be in line to sign a top-of-market deal for an off-ball linebacker before the 2022 regular season starts.

No. 6 pick: QB Daniel Jones, Giants

Fifth-year option: $22.384 million

A decision hasn't been made on Jones' fifth-year option. Which direction the Giants' new regime of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen takes with the option year will be a good indication on whether they believe Jones is potentially the long-term answer at quarterback.

No. 7 pick: DE Josh Allen, Jaguars

Fifth-year option: $11.5 million

As of last week, there hadn't been any discussion on Allen's fifth-year option, according to Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. It really shouldn't be a hard decision to make. Allen was a Pro Bowl replacement player as a rookie in 2019 when he had 10.5 sacks. He had a career-high 50 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hits and quarterback hurries) last season.

Fifth-year option: $9.392 million

The Lions have already picked up Hockenson's option. Hockenson earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020. His 2021 season was cut short after 12 games because of a thumb injury that required surgery. A Hockenson extension could be on the horizon. The Lions made 2018 first-round pick Frank Ragnow the league's highest-paid center last May after his third NFL season. Any deal will surely be more than the $12.5 million per year Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith got from the Patriots in 2021 free agency.

No. 9 pick: DT Ed Oliver, Bills

Fifth-year option: $10.753 million

The Bills have picked up Oliver's fifth-year option after the rising DT produced his best season as a pro in 2021.

No. 10 pick: LB Devin Bush, Steelers

Fifth-year option: $10.753 million

Bush struggled at times last season in his return from a left ACL tear during the 2020 season, which cuts against the option being exercised.

No. 11 pick: OT Jonah Williams, Bengals

Fifth-year option: $12.604 million

Remaking the offensive line was the top priority in free agency because quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times last season, including the playoffs. As Cincinnati's best offensive lineman last year, Williams is probably going to be part of the solution.

No. 12 pick: LB Rashan Gary, Packers

Fifth-year option: $10.892 million

Gary's breakout 2021 campaign with 9.5 sacks and 81 quarterback pressures made Za'Darius Smith, who missed most of last season with a back injury, expendable. A similar performance in 2022 should ensure that Gary gets a contract extension in excess of $20 million per year in 2023.

No. 13 pick: DT Christian Wilkins, Dolphins

Fifth-year option: $10.753 million

Picking up the option isn't the question with Wilkins. It's whether he gets a new deal this year or next year. Wilkins was better in 2021 than the two interior defensive linemen drafted ahead of him (Williams and Oliver).

No. 14th pick: G Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

Fifth-year option: $13.202 million

The Falcons are expected to exercise the option on Lindstrom. He is one of the league's better run-blocking offensive guards.

No. 16 pick: DE Brian Burns, Panthers

Fifth-year option: $16.012 million

Burns' option is getting picked up. He earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2021 after his second consecutive season with nine sacks. Burns surely took note of Crosby's $23.5 million-per-year extension from the Raiders.

No. 17 pick: DT Dexter Lawrence, Giants

Fifth-year option: $10.753 million

Stopping the run is Lawrence's forte. Lawrence doesn't generate many sacks (nine in 48 career games). He is more disruptive in the passing game than his sack total suggests. Lawrence having four fewer quarterback pressures last season than teammate Leonard Williams, who is signed to a three-year, $63 million contract, with 43 could tip the option decision in his favor.

No. 18 pick: C Garrett Bradbury, Vikings

Fifth-year option: $13.202 million

The Vikings are expected to decline Bradbury's option. Bradbury was benched for Mason Cole last season. He only got back in the starting lineup because shifting Cole to right guard was necessary with injuries to the offensive line.

No. 19 pick: DT Jeffery Simmons, Titans

Fifth-year option: $10.753 million

The Titans should probably lock Simmons up long term sooner rather than later since he is an ascending player. Simmons was unblockable in Tennessee's AFC divisional playoffs lost to the Bengals, in which he had three sacks.

No. 20 pick: TE Noah Fant, Seahawks

Fifth-year option: $6.85 million

Fant was acquired in the trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos. The Seahawks have exercised Fant's option.

No. 21 pick: S Darnell Savage, Packers

Fifth-year option: $7.901 million

Ryan Downard, who was promoted to safeties coach, thinks Savage can be elite. If that's the consensus view within the organization, the option will be exercised.

No. 22 pick: OT Andre Dillard, Eagles

Fifth-year option: $12.604 million

Dillard was drafted to be the cornerstone of the offensive line at left tackle. Those days were over once 2018 seventh-round pick Jordan Mailata, a rugby player who had never played American football when drafted, signed a four-year, $64 million extension (worth up to $80 million through salary escalators) with $40.85 million of guarantees as the starting left tackle right before 2021 regular season started.

No. 23 pick: OT Tytus Howard, Texans

Fifth-year option: $13.202 million

The Texans using the third overall pick on an offensive lineman should signify that Howard's option is being declined. Howard can play guard and both tackle spots. His versatility still may not be enough for the option if another need is addressed with the third pick.

No. 24 pick: RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Fifth-year option: $8.034 million

Jacobs has averaged 1,029 rushing yards in his three NFL seasons. The only thing that could prevent Jacobs' option from being exercised would be the new regime of head Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler bringing the Patriots' running back-by-committee approach with them to Las Vegas from New England.

No. 24 pick: WR Marquise Brown, Ravens

Fifth-year option: $13.413 million

Brown had career highs of 91 receptions and 1,008 receiving yards in 2021. That was with 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson missing the last four games of the season with an ankle injury. Brown's $13.413 million 2023 salary seems like a bargain in an exploding wide receiver market where $20 million-per-year deals are starting to feel routine.

No. 26 pick: LB Montez Sweat, Commanders

Fifth-year option: $10.892 million

It wouldn't be a surprise if Sweat filed a grievance to be classified as a defensive end instead of a linebacker for his fifth-year option like Jadeveon Clowney did in 2018. The applicable defensive end salary for Sweat is $11.5 million. The Texans paid Clowney an additional $1.005 million to resolve the dispute.

No. 27 pick: S Johnathan Abram, Raiders

Fifth-year option: $7.901 million

Abram is a one-dimensional safety who is most effective in the box with durability concerns. That's not a recipe for exercising an option.

No. 28 pick: DT Jerry Tillery, Chargers

Fifth-year option: $10.753 million

The Chargers had one of the NFL's worst run defenses last season with Tillery on the field for 73.9% of the defensive snaps. That's why interior defensive linemen Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day were signed for $7 million and $8 million per year, respectively.

No. 29 pick: DE L.J. Collier, Seahawks

Fifth-year option: $11.5 million

The pass rush certainly wasn't a Seahawks strength in 2021. Collier only saw limited action last season after starting every game in 2020.

No. 30 pick: CB DeAndre Baker, Chiefs

Baker's eligibility for a fifth-year option ended when the Giants released him days before the 2020 regular-season opener.

No. 31 pick: OT Kaleb McGary, Falcons

Fifth-year option: $13.202 million

McGary hasn't been the answer at right tackle. It remains to be seen whether free agent pickup Germain Ifedi will challenge McGary for the right tackle spot.

No. 32 pick: WR N'Keal Harry, Patriots

Fifth-year option: $12.425 million

Harry was been a disappointment with the Patriots. A change of scenery, ideally through a trade, would be best for Harry.