The 2020 New York Giants season showed signs of progress, marking the first time in years the franchise had something positive to look forward to heading into the offseason. Despite finishing 6-10 under new head coach Joe Judge, the Giants finished one game behind the Washington Football Team for first place in the NFC East, and recorded their most wins in a season since 2016.

New York didn't score a lot of points (280 was the franchise's third lowest point total in a season since 2003), but the Giants had a resurgent defense under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. After allowing the most points in the NFL in 2019, the Giants ranked ninth in points allowed in 2020 and 12th in yards allowed (they finished 28th in 2019). The Giants still aren't exactly sure if Daniel Jones is the franchise quarterback, but by adding playmakers on offense to help their young signal caller this offseason, they can find out before ultimately making a decision on him.

Getting back Saquon Barkley will be paramount, and the Giants must continue to build an offensive line that has been struggling for years. Expect to hear names like T.Y. Hilton, Corey Davis, Will Fuller and other pass-catching targets throughout the offseason as the Giants enter free agency looking to improve the offense and make a run at the NFC East title in 2021.

Our Giants offseason hub is below, and it will give you all the information you'll need to stay caught up. We'll have all the latest rumors and news for the Giants along with the important dates that you'll want to circle on your calendar.

Key upcoming dates

March 9 : Deadline for clubs to place the franchise or transition tag on players.

: Deadline for clubs to place the franchise or transition tag on players. March 15-17 : Legal tampering period opens. Clubs are permitted to contact -- and enter into contract negotiations with -- agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.

: Legal tampering period opens. Clubs are permitted to contact -- and enter into contract negotiations with -- agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year. March 17: The 2021 league year and free agency period begin at 4 p.m. EST. All 2020 contracts expire after this time and eligible players are free to officially signs deals with other clubs. Prior to this deadline, teams must exercise options for 2021 on all players who have option clauses in their 2020 contracts, must submit qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation, and must submit a minimum-salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2020 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

April 19 : Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs. April: 23 : Deadline for restricted free agents to sign.

: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign. April 28: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. April 29 - May 1: 2021 NFL Draft (Cleveland).

2021 regular-season opponents

Here's a brief explanation of the NFL scheduling formula, which was implemented in 2002 but will reportedly undergo a slight tweak in 2021 (we'll get to that in a bit). Here's a breakdown of how each team's opponents are set:

Six games against divisional opponents -- two games per team, one at home and one on the road.

Four games against teams from a division within its conference -- two games at home and two on the road -- on a rotating three-year cycle (four games). The Giants will play the NFC South in 2021.

Four games against teams from a division in the other conference -- two games at home and two on the road -- on a rotating four-year cycle (four games). The Giants will play the AFC West in 2021.

Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference -- one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season. These conference games are based on the prior year's standings.

Example: A first-place team will play against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in that conference are matched in the same way each year. The Giants will play the second-place team in the NFC North (Chicago Bears) and second-place team in NFC West (Los Angeles Rams).

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears

*The actual 2021 schedule will be released later this offseason. The league is planning on adding a 17th game to the regular season schedule with the opponent to be determined.

2021 NFL Draft picks

First round (11th overall)

Second round (43rd overall)

Third round

Fourth round*

Sixth round

Sixth round

Seventh round

*The Giants owe the New York Jets a conditional draft pick from the Leonard Williams trade in 2019. If the Giants re-sign Williams to a contract extension before the start of the 2021 league year, they owe the Jets a fourth-round pick in this year's draft. If they don't, the Jets get their 2021 fifth-round pick.

The Giants aren't projected to receive any compensatory picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pending in-house free agents

Unrestricted free agents:

The Giants have plenty of free agents they need to retain on a defense that continued to improve under Graham as the 2020 season went on. Williams is one of the best pass rushers on the market, but he will command a high salary. The Giants certainly know the production they will get out of Williams, but will he be worth the price for several seasons for a team with just $906,453 in available cap space (per Over The Cap)?

New York will likely clear enough cap space to have the room for Williams, but will the Giants be able to retain their other free agents? Fackrell and Tomlinson both had solid seasons, and both could get a pay raise from 2020 (other teams will certainly be in the market for Tomlinson). Gallman was excellent filling in for Barkley last season and would be an upgrade for many teams if he's seeking an expanded role.

The Giants may have to part ways with Tomlinson and Fackrell if they choose to upgrade the skill positions in free agency, which is vital if they wish to make a run at the NFC East. If they pass on giving Williams premier money, expect a massive overhaul on offense.

Restricted free agents:



The Giants need help at cornerback and it wouldn't hurt to bring back Lewis in 2021 -- for depth at the very least. In 271 snaps last season (three starts), Lewis allowed just 10 catches on 19 targets for 169 yards with no touchdowns. The Giants could do so much worse here for a player that made just $920,000 last year.

Teams may take a shot at signing Lewis unless the Giants place a right of first refusal restricted free agent tender on him -- they would have to pay Lewis a projected $2.133 million if no team were to sign him. If another team did sign Lewis, the Giants would get a draft pick back.

Exclusive rights free agents:



Austin Mack (WR)

C.J. Board (WR)

Exclusive rights free agents are players on expiring contracts who have three or fewer accrued seasons in the NFL. They can only negotiate with their original team ahead of the new league year, and if they're not tendered a contract, they become unrestricted free agents.

Madre Harper and David Sills were exclusive rights free agents, but the Giants designated Harper to return in December and gave Sills a renegotiated deal in January. Mack and Board are likely to return since neither player will cost much to bring back.

Free agent scorecard

Free agents the Giants retained:

TBD

Free agents the Giants signed from another team:

TBD

Free agents the Giants lost to another team:

TBD

Players the Giants signed who were cut by another team:

TBD

Players the Giants cut:

TBD

*It's important to differentiate between the players signed as unrestricted free agents and those signed after being cut by another team. Players who are signed after being released by another team do not count in the compensatory draft-pick formula for the team that signs them.

Rumors, reports, updates

February 22: Nate Solder intends to return in 2021, per reports

Solder, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to be back with the Giants this year. Getting Solder back would be a huge boost to the Giants offensive line, as Solder has two years remaining on his deal. The Giants could save $6 million in cap space if they decide to release the 32-year-old tackle.