The New York Giants made the splash of the weekend by inking former Lions standout Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal, but they aren't done shopping for big names. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Jordan Schultz, the G-Men have made it a "high priority" to add cornerback Adoree' Jackson, recently released by the Titans, and are the early frontrunners to land the former first-round draft pick.

Just 25, Jackson was somewhat of a surprise cut by Tennessee early in free agency, even though his release saved the team $10.2 million in 2021, which he was set to play under the fifth-year option. Drafted 18th overall out of USC back in 2017, the young cornerback would conceivably start opposite James Bradberry, the Giants' big-ticket addition of 2020. He also has an extensive history as a kick and punt returner, which could appeal to Joe Judge, who was a special teams coordinator before taking over in New York.

Jackson's plan is reportedly to visit the Giants early Monday, then visit the NFC East rival Eagles that night. Philadelphia is also in search of short- and long-term secondary depth, and fresh off adding former Vikings safety Anthony Harris, it could be eyeing Jackson as competition to start opposite Darius Slay in 2021.

A jack of all trades in college, Jackson has had mixed results as an NFL corner. He played all 16 games in each of his first two seasons, totaling 143 tackles, 27 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Since then, however, he's missed a combined 18 games, starting just two in 2020 because of a knee injury.