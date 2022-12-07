Howdy, folks, and happy Wednesday. Joe Burrow's got a big game coming up this weekend (more on him in a bit), and that means John Breech has taken a midweek rest day to prepare his emotions. Have no fear: I, Cody Benjamin, am here to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter. Now let's get to it. (And please, do yourself a favor and make sure you're signed up to receive this newsletter every day! You don't want to miss our daily offerings of everything you need to know around the NFL.)

We've got Week 14 predictions, tons of quarterback news, playoff projections and more:

Today's show: Week 14 betting trends, picks, predictions

Joe Burrow USATSI

Will Brinson welcomed Tyler Sullivan and SportsLine analyst Katie Mox to Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL" podcast, previewing all the notable Week 14 matchups from a betting perspective. Some highlights:

Brinson is all over the Bengals (-6) against the Browns. Deshaun Watson may be better after an ugly 2022 debut against Houston, and Joe Burrow is 0-4 playing Cleveland in his career. But Brinson thinks the Bengals QB "is gonna go on an absolute tear," and maybe even challenge for the AFC's No. 1 seed this month.

Mox is steering clear of the Cowboys (-17) against the Texans. Houston kept it close against the Eagles earlier this year, she noted, and Dallas could easily go up early and sit on a lead by leaning on the ground game: "Give me Texans all day" to cover.

Sully likes the Over (53.0) for the Lions-Vikings divisional matchup. Detroit has been a quietly explosive offense all year, and both sides give up a ton of yards and points.

Catch the full episode (and subscribe for daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Prisco's picks: Lions stun Vikings, Purdy beats Brady

Pete Prisco is ablaze with NFL picks as of late, going 11-3-1 straight-up and 10-5 against the spread in Week 13. Now he's back with predictions for every single Week 14 matchup. Here's a sampling:

49ers 26, Buccaneers 17: The Bucs had an amazing fourth-quarter comeback Monday night to beat the Saints, but the offense struggled for most of the game. That's never a good thing against the 49ers defense.

The Bucs had an amazing fourth-quarter comeback Monday night to beat the Saints, but the offense struggled for most of the game. That's never a good thing against the 49ers defense. Lions 31, Vikings 28: The Vikings are a shoo-in to win the division, but the Lions are alive for a wild card spot. Detroit's offense will present big problems for a Vikings defense that hasn't played that well. Lions win it behind Jared Goff.

The Vikings are a shoo-in to win the division, but the Lions are alive for a wild card spot. Detroit's offense will present big problems for a Vikings defense that hasn't played that well. Lions win it behind Jared Goff. Chargers 33, Dolphins 28: This is Tua Tagovailoa against Justin Herbert in a battle of 2020 first-round draft picks. The Chargers need the game more and should be able to move it against the Miami defense.

3. Lamar Jackson has PCL sprain, expected out 1-3 weeks

Lamar Jackson USATSI

Big news out of Baltimore: the Ravens' star quarterback could be sidelined as many as three games while recovering from the knee injury that forced him out of Week 13's win over Denver. Coach John Harbaugh hasn't technically ruled Jackson out of this Sunday's game against the Steelers, but all signs point to backup Tyler Huntley making the first of what could be several starts. Next up for the Ravens after Sunday: Week 15 at Cleveland, Week 16 at home vs. the Falcons.

4. QB roundup: Rams claim Mayfield, Garoppolo could return

Lots of midweek news about signal-callers. Catch up right here:

5. Playoff picture: Projected final records, first-round matchups

Giants Getty

We're all over the playoff picture as we enter the final leg of the regular season. You can find updated standings and projected first-round matchups right here. In the meantime, John Breech has collected SportsLine simulations to forecast which teams will make it, and which teams will be left out. Here are the latest predictions from the SportsLine model:

AFC: Bills (1), Chiefs (2), Ravens (3), Titans (4), Bengals (5), Dolphins (6), Jets (7)

Just missed: Patriots (38.8%), Chargers (34.8%)

NFC: Eagles (1), Vikings (2), 49ers (3), Buccaneers (4), Cowboys (5), Seahawks (6), Giants (7)

Just missed: Commanders (53.8%)

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Luck opens up, Nickelodeon game, MVP watch

Hungry for more headlines? We've got a whole platter for you: