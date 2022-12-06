With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo going down with a foot injury, the San Francisco 49ers are turning to a familiar face for some signal-caller security. Tuesday, the team announced that they had signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal from the Denver Broncos practice squad. It will be what is technically his fourth stint with the 49ers.

Johnson, who attended the University of San Diego, will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Brock Purdy. Originally a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson has been with an NFL-record 14 different franchises during his long career. He has also spent time in other professional leagues, such as the Alliance of American Football and XFL.

Jim Harbaugh originally brought Johnson to The Bay in 2012, but he didn't make the final roster. Johnson also signed with the 49ers for short stints in 2014 and 2020, but has never played a game for San Francisco. Johnson is 1-8 as a starter in the NFL. His last start came for the Baltimore Ravens last season in Week 16. He completed 28 of 40 passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson's most notable stint came with Washington during its dramatic 2018 campaign. Washington started four total quarterbacks that season, with the final one being Johnson. He earned his first career victory over the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Dec. 16 of that year, as he threw for 151 yards and a touchdown in the 16-13 victory, and added 49 yards on the ground.

Johnson is regarded as one of the top backups to the backups, if you will. And the extensive list of teams he has been a part of proves it.