The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.

The Rams claimed Mayfield since they needed a quarterback with Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, and John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, per ESPN. Additionally, the Rams will get back a compensatory pick if Mayfield signs somewhere else this offseason. ESPN reports there's a shot Mayfield could play in two days vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. The team is reportedly in the process of sending the playbook to their new quarterback.

Apart from adding a quarterback who can finish out the season, the Rams also may have played some waiver-wire "defense," keeping Mayfield from the rival San Francisco 49ers, who lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Sunday. ESPN reports that the 49ers did not put in a claim for Mayfield, nor did any team other than the Rams.

Mayfield got the start at quarterback for the Panthers to begin the year after Carolina sent Cleveland a conditional fourth-round pick for his services. However, a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 5 knocked him out of the starting lineup. Mayfield went 1-5 as the starter for Carolina, and completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in seven total games played.

The Rams were one of our top four projected landing spots for Mayfield. The quarterback did not fall far down the waiver order, as the Rams were No. 4. This is not the campaign the reigning Super Bowl champions envisioned, as the Rams currently sit at 3-9 entering Week 14. L.A. can be officially eliminated from the postseason this week with a loss or tie, plus a Seattle Seahawks win or tie. They could also be eliminated with a Seahawks win and New York Giants win or tie. If the Rams are eliminated from playoff contention this week, it would match the earliest playoff exit for a defending Super Bowl champion with the 1999 Denver Broncos.