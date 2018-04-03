NHL Playoffs 2018: Standings, postseason matchups, results, scores, odds for Stanley Cup
Here's everything you need to know heading into the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs
The NHL regular season has yet to wrap up, but the Stanley Cup playoff picture is starting to come into focus. The contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders and there will be plenty of jostling for position over the final week of the season.
Below you can find the league's conference standings -- including which teams find themselves on the right and wrong side of the playoff bubble -- as well as the current playoff matchups if the season were to end today. We'll keep tabs on important matchups involving Stanley Cup contenders and the odds each team is given as they head into the postseason.
Contenders in action tonight (Tuesday, April 3)
- Rangers vs. Devils, 7 pm EST
- Flyers vs. Islanders, 7 pm EST
- Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets, 7 pm EST
- Jets vs. Canadiens, 7:30 pm EST
- Bruins vs. Lightning, 7:30 pm EST
- Predators vs. Panthers, 7:30 pm EST
- Golden Knights vs. Canucks, 10 pm EST
- Stars vs. Sharks, 10:30 pm EST
Last night's results
- Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 2
- Jets 6, Senators 5
- Panthers 3, Hurricanes 2
- Capitals 4, Blues 2
- Wild 3, Oilers 0
- Kings 3, Avalanche 1
Standings
Eastern Conference
|1
|78 GP, 49-17-11 (110 pts)
|2
|79 GP, 52-23-4 (108 pts)
|3
|80 GP, 48-25-7 (103 pts)
|4
|80 GP, 48-25-7 (103 pts)
|5
|80 GP, 45-29-6 (96 pts)
|6
|79 GP, 44-29-6 (94 pts)
|7
|79 GP, 40-25-14 (94 pts)
|8
|79 GP, 42-28-9 (93 pts)
|9
|78 GP, 40-30-8 (88 pts)
|10
|80 GP, 35-34-11 (81 pts)
|11
|79 GP, 34-36-9 (77 pts)
|12
|79 GP, 32-37-10 (74 pts)
|13
|79 GP, 30-38-11 (71 pts)
|14
|79 GP, 28-39-12 (68 pts)
|15
|79 GP, 27-41-11 (65 pts)
|16
|79 GP, 25-42-12 (62 pts)
|1
|79 GP, 51-17-11 (113 pts)
|2
|79 GP, 49-20-10 (108 pts)
|3
|79 GP, 50-22-7 (107 pts)
|4
|79 GP, 44-25-10 (98 pts)
|5
|79 GP, 44-25-10 (98 pts)
|6
|80 GP, 44-28-8 (96 pts)
|7
|79 GP, 41-25-13 (95 pts)
|8
|80 GP, 42-29-9 (93 pts)
|9
|79 GP, 43-30-6 (92 pts)
|10
|79 GP, 40-31-8 (88 pts)
|11
|79 GP, 36-33-10 (82 pts)
|12
|79 GP, 32-37-10 (74 pts)
|13
|80 GP, 34-40-6 (74 pts)
|14
|79 GP, 30-40-9 (69 pts)
|15
|79 GP, 28-40-11 (67 pts)
Eastern Conference playoff seeding
Atlantic Division
Metropolitan Division
Eastern Conference Wild Cards
Western Conference playoff seeding
Central Division
Pacific Division
- Vegas Golden Knights
- San Jose Sharks
- Los Angeles Kings
Western Conference Wild Cards
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC No. 2)
Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (WC No. 1)
Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)
Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro No. 2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Metro No. 3)
Western Conference
Nashville Predators (Central No.1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC No. 2)
Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (WC No. 1)
Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. Minnesota Wild (Central No. 3)
San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (Pacific No. 3)
Current playoff odds
NHL Draft Lottery odds
- Buffalo Sabres (18%)
- Ottawa Senators (12.5%)
- Arizona Coyotes (10.5%)
- Montreal Canadiens (9.5%)
- Vancouver Canucks (8.5%)
