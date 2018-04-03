NHL Playoffs 2018: Standings, postseason matchups, results, scores, odds for Stanley Cup

The NHL regular season has yet to wrap up, but the Stanley Cup playoff picture is starting to come into focus. The contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders and there will be plenty of jostling for position over the final week of the season.

Below you can find the league's conference standings -- including which teams find themselves on the right and wrong side of the playoff bubble -- as well as the current playoff matchups if the season were to end today. We'll keep tabs on important matchups involving Stanley Cup contenders and the odds each team is given as they head into the postseason.

Stick with CBS Sports for NHL coverage throughout the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, and tune into daily highlights, recaps and analysis on CBS Sports HQ.

Contenders in action tonight (Tuesday, April 3)

Rangers vs. Devils, 7 pm EST

Flyers vs. Islanders, 7 pm EST

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets, 7 pm EST

Jets vs. Canadiens, 7:30 pm EST

Bruins vs. Lightning, 7:30 pm EST

Predators vs. Panthers, 7:30 pm EST

Golden Knights vs. Canucks, 10 pm EST

Stars vs. Sharks, 10:30 pm EST

Last night's results

Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 2

Jets 6, Senators 5

Panthers 3, Hurricanes 2

Capitals 4, Blues 2

Wild 3, Oilers 0

Kings 3, Avalanche 1

Standings

Eastern Conference





Eastern Conference playoff seeding

Atlantic Division

Metropolitan Division

Eastern Conference Wild Cards

Western Conference playoff seeding

Central Division

Pacific Division

Western Conference Wild Cards

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC No. 2)

Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (WC No. 1)

Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)

Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro No. 2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Metro No. 3)

Western Conference

Nashville Predators (Central No.1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC No. 2)

Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (WC No. 1)

Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. Minnesota Wild (Central No. 3)

San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (Pacific No. 3)

Current playoff odds

Click here for Stanley Cup Playoffs odds

NHL Draft Lottery odds