NHL Playoffs 2018: Standings, postseason matchups, results, scores, odds for Stanley Cup

Here's everything you need to know heading into the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs

The NHL regular season has yet to wrap up, but the Stanley Cup playoff picture is starting to come into focus. The contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders and there will be plenty of jostling for position over the final week of the season. 

Below you can find the league's conference standings -- including which teams find themselves on the right and wrong side of the playoff bubble -- as well as the current playoff matchups if the season were to end today. We'll keep tabs on important matchups involving Stanley Cup contenders and the odds each team is given as they head into the postseason.

Contenders in action tonight (Tuesday, April 3)

  • Rangers vs. Devils, 7 pm EST
  • Flyers vs. Islanders, 7 pm EST
  • Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets, 7 pm EST
  • Jets vs. Canadiens, 7:30 pm EST
  • Bruins vs. Lightning, 7:30 pm EST
  • Predators vs. Panthers, 7:30 pm EST
  • Golden Knights vs. Canucks, 10 pm EST
  • Stars vs. Sharks, 10:30 pm EST

Last night's results

Standings

Eastern Conference

1
Bruins
78 GP, 49-17-11 (110 pts)
2
Lightning
79 GP, 52-23-4 (108 pts)
3
Capitals
80 GP, 48-25-7 (103 pts)
4
Maple Leafs
80 GP, 48-25-7 (103 pts)
5
Penguins
80 GP, 45-29-6 (96 pts)
6
Blue Jackets
79 GP, 44-29-6 (94 pts)
7
Flyers
79 GP, 40-25-14 (94 pts)
8
Devils
79 GP, 42-28-9 (93 pts)
9
Panthers
78 GP, 40-30-8 (88 pts)
10
Hurricanes
80 GP, 35-34-11 (81 pts)
11
Rangers
79 GP, 34-36-9 (77 pts)
12
Islanders
79 GP, 32-37-10 (74 pts)
13
Red Wings
79 GP, 30-38-11 (71 pts)
14
Canadiens
79 GP, 28-39-12 (68 pts)
15
Senators
79 GP, 27-41-11 (65 pts)
16
Sabres
79 GP, 25-42-12 (62 pts)
Western Conference
1
Predators
79 GP, 51-17-11 (113 pts)
2
Jets
79 GP, 49-20-10 (108 pts)
3
Golden Knights
79 GP, 50-22-7 (107 pts)
4
Wild
79 GP, 44-25-10 (98 pts)
5
Sharks
79 GP, 44-25-10 (98 pts)
6
Kings
80 GP, 44-28-8 (96 pts)
7
Ducks
79 GP, 41-25-13 (95 pts)
8
Avalanche
80 GP, 42-29-9 (93 pts)
9
Blues
79 GP, 43-30-6 (92 pts)
10
Stars
79 GP, 40-31-8 (88 pts)
11
Flames
79 GP, 36-33-10 (82 pts)
12
Blackhawks
79 GP, 32-37-10 (74 pts)
13
Oilers
80 GP, 34-40-6 (74 pts)
14
Canucks
79 GP, 30-40-9 (69 pts)
15
Coyotes
79 GP, 28-40-11 (67 pts)


Eastern Conference playoff seeding

Atlantic Division

  1. Boston Bruins
  2. Tampa Bay Lightning
  3. Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

  1. Washington Capitals
  2. Pittsburgh Penguins
  3. Columbus Blue Jackets

Eastern Conference Wild Cards

  1. Philadelphia Flyers
  2. New Jersey Devils

Western Conference playoff seeding

Central Division

  1. Nashville Predators
  2. Winnipeg Jets
  3. Minnesota Wild

Pacific Division

  1. Vegas Golden Knights
  2. San Jose Sharks
  3. Los Angeles Kings

Western Conference Wild Cards

  1. Anaheim Ducks
  2. Colorado Avalanche

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC No. 2)

Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (WC No. 1)

Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)

Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro No. 2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Metro No. 3)

Western Conference

Nashville Predators (Central No.1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC No. 2)

Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (WC No. 1)

Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. Minnesota Wild (Central No. 3)

San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (Pacific No. 3)

Current playoff odds

NHL Draft Lottery odds

  1. Buffalo Sabres (18%)
  2. Ottawa Senators (12.5%)
  3. Arizona Coyotes (10.5%)
  4. Montreal Canadiens (9.5%)
  5. Vancouver Canucks (8.5%)

