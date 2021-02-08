For the first time since Feb. 2, 2009, Kansas was excluded from the AP Top 25 college basketball rankings Monday, snapping a record-setting 231 consecutive appearances in the poll. The Jayhawks (12-7, 6-5 Big 12) went 1-1 on the week with a 91-79 road loss to West Virginia on Saturday overshadowing a 23-point win over rival Kansas State earlier in the week.

Kansas' fall from the rankings highlights what has been an extraordinarily unusual season for college basketball's blueblood programs. Monday marks the first time since Dec. 18, 1961 that UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Kansas are all unranked. In Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology, he's projecting only three of those five will make the Big Dance, and one of those is flirting with the bubble.

The top of the AP poll held steady once again at the top with Gonzaga and Baylor coming in at Nos. 1 and 2, but there was significant shuffling inside the top 10. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 3, Ohio State leapt from No. 7 to No. 4 and Villanova dropped two spots to No. 5 following its stunning loss to St. John's.

No. 6 Illinois, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 9 Virginia and No. 10 Missouri all moved into the top 10. Mizzou was the biggest mover in the poll, jumping from No. 18 to No. 10.

Loyola-Chicago is ranked No. 22 in Monday's AP poll. It's the first time the program has been ranked since the end of the 1984-1985 season.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Gonzaga (55) 18-0 1,567 1 2 Baylor (8) 17-0 1,520 2 3 Michigan 13-1 1,438 4 4 Ohio State 15-4 1,365 7 5 Villanova 12-2 1,281 3 6 Illinois 13-5 1,239 12 7 Texas Tech 14-5 1,102 13 8 Houston 16-2 1,060 5 9 Virginia 13-3 969 14 10 Missouri 13-3 966 18 11 Alabama 15-5 911 10 12 Oklahoma 12-5 863 9 13 Texas 11-5 841 6 14 West Virginia 13-5 824 17 15 Iowa 13-6 757 8 16 Tennessee 13-4 690 11 17 Florida State 10-3 514 20 18 Virginia Tech 14-4 486 16 19 Creighton 14-5 465 15 20 USC 15-3 411 NR 21 Wisconsin 14-6 358 19 22 Loyola Chicago 0-0 200 NR 23 Oklahoma State 12-5 181 NR 24 Purdue 13-7 85 24 25 Rutgers 11-6 65 NR

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John's 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1