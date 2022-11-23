|
|


Illinois visits Northwestern with slim division title hopes
Despite losing its last three games, Illinois still has a shot to represent the West Division in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3 -- but three rivalry games must go their way this weekend.
Not only do the Illini need Iowa to lose to Nebraska and Purdue to lose to Indiana, they need to hold on to the Land of Lincoln Trophy in Saturday's regular-season finale at Northwestern.
On paper, Illinois (7-4, 4-4) should be a significant favorite after coming within nine seconds of knocking off undefeated Michigan last week in the Big House. There's also the fact that Northwestern (1-10, 1-7) has dropped 10 games in a row -- the school's longest losing streak since a 14-game run from 1988-90.
"Northwestern is a 1-10 football team that has played really good," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "I think if you ask Ohio State and Purdue -- two of their last three opponents -- how good they are, I think they'd have an answer for you that they come to play every day, they're extremely tough, they're physical, they're well-coached."
Bielema's mother, Marilyn, passed away Thursday, so his week began with her visitation Sunday and burial Monday in his hometown of Prophetstown, Ill.
"Sunday was a really tough day," Bielema said. "I got home in the afternoon (and that was) the first time I've been around my family, so that was really, really, really tough. The visitation Sunday night had hundreds of people come through our little community."
Not only will Illinois be gunning to keep the Land of Lincoln Trophy, but Chase Brown will be shooting to claim the national rushing title. Brown leads the nation with 1,582 rushing yards -- 58 more than Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim -- and was named Tuesday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award.
Northwestern, too, will be focused on the ground game. Sophomore walk-on Cole Freeman -- the team's fourth-stringer at the start of the year -- figures to make his second straight start at quarterback, but the Wildcats' only touchdown drive last week at Purdue came when running backs Evan Hull and Cam Porter took turns running out of the Wildcat formation.
Freeman completed 9 of 20 passes for 78 yards and one interception. He also fumbled twice while being sacked.
"He learned a ton of valuable quarterback college lessons on Saturday," said Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald. "He did a lot of things really, really well and some things that he's going to learn and grow from. I was really proud of him. I think he stepped up for everybody. I'm sure he's going to step up again this week with his preparation and get ready to go play one week better against the Illini."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|5
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|107
|81
|Total Plays
|22
|18
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|48
|Rush Attempts
|15
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|33
|33
|Comp. - Att.
|4-7
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.5
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|33
|PASS YDS
|33
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|48
|
|
|107
|TOTAL YDS
|81
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|4/7
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|6
|43
|1
|20
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|6
|17
|0
|11
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|2
|-9
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|4
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Beatty 80 WR
|H. Beatty
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Strain 20 DB
|T. Strain
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jacas 17 LB
|G. Jacas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|2
|47.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|3/6
|27
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|3
|26
|0
|21
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|4
|14
|0
|5
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Himon II 20 RB
|J. Himon II
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Fleurima 19 WR
|R. Fleurima
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 23 DB
|D. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bastone 60 DL
|C. Bastone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|2
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(11:51 - 2nd) J.Himon rushed to ILL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; G.Jacas at ILL 32.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 46(12:16 - 2nd) C.Freeman rushed to ILL 33 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Strain at ILL 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(12:54 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at NW 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 40(13:17 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NW 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(13:44 - 2nd) M.Washington pass complete to NW 34. Catch made by C.Porter at NW 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ILL at NW 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 25(14:13 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Strain at NW 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NWEST 25(14:20 - 2nd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for R.Fleurima.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(14:52 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; T.Strain at NW 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - ILL 47(15:00 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 53 yards to NW End Zone Center-A.Hall. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ILL 48(0:45 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 47 for -5 yards (R.Heard; A.Adebawore)
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 48(1:25 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to NW 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bastone at NW 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 48(1:57 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bastone at ILL 48.
|+23 YD
4 & 12 - ILL 25(2:44 - 1st) H.Robertson rushed to ILL 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Navarro at ILL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ILL 25(2:47 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 27(3:31 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at ILL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 27(3:37 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for H.Beatty.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NWEST 31(3:41 - 1st) L.Akers punts 42 yards to ILL 27 Center-W.Halkyard. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - NWEST 24(4:13 - 1st) C.Freeman scrambles to NW 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at NW 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - NWEST 23(4:53 - 1st) A.Clair rushed to NW 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton; T.Barnes at NW 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(5:22 - 1st) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman sacked at NW 23 for -2 yards (T.Barnes; K.Randolph)
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 1st) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 2(5:25 - 1st) R.Love rushed to NW End Zone for 2 yards. R.Love for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 14(6:00 - 1st) R.Love rushed to NW 2 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 2.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 14(6:04 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 28(6:22 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to NW 28. Catch made by C.Washington at NW 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 29(7:02 - 1st) R.Love rushed to NW 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at NW 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 31(7:37 - 1st) R.Love rushed to NW 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at NW 29.
|+20 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 49(8:14 - 1st) R.Love rushed to NW 31 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(8:43 - 1st) R.Love rushed to ILL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ILL 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 32(9:00 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ILL 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30(9:30 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at ILL 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 28(9:37 - 1st) L.Akers punts 42 yards to ILL 30 Center-W.Halkyard. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NWEST 28(9:44 - 1st) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 23(10:30 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; S.Coleman at NW 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(10:37 - 1st) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 19(11:13 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at NW 23.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NWEST 19(11:46 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at NW 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 11(12:16 - 1st) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 11. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 11. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Darkangelo at NW 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ILL 47(12:23 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 42 yards to NW 11 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ILL 42(12:32 - 1st) H.Robertson punts yards to NW 16 Center-A.Hall. Downed by L.Zardzin. PENALTY on NW-A.Clair Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 46(13:10 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 42 for -4 yards (D.O'Rourke; A.Adebawore)
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 44(13:48 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at ILL 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(14:16 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 41. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; C.Mitchell at ILL 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 30(14:36 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at ILL 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 25. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ILL 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 60 yards from NW 35 to the ILL 5. Fair catch by P.Bryant.
