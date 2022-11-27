We knew there'd be a shakeup in the top four of the AP Top 25 this week following Michigan's 45-23 win over Ohio State, and we got exactly what we expected. Michigan moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 while Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. The Wolverines also picked up five first-place votes, though they weren't nearly enough to put it within reach of surpassing Georgia for the top spot.

USC was the other team to move within the top four, climbing from No. 5 after a 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Fighting Irish took a big tumble, dropping six spots to No. 19. Of teams that remained in the poll, that's tied with North Carolina (No. 18 to No. 24) for the largest drop this week.

The biggest climbers were the Beavers of Oregon State, who erased a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win their rivalry game with Oregon 38-34. The Beavers are at No. 16 ... one spot behind Oregon at No. 15. Whoops!

The poll welcomes three new teams this week in South Carolina, UTSA and Mississippi State. Here are the top 25 in its entirety with first-place votes are in parentheses.

AP Top 25

No Longer Ranked: Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina

Receiving Votes: Troy (80), North Carolina State (62), Cincinnati (43), Boise State (39), Purdue (24), Ole Miss (22), South Alabama (12), Illinois (10), Coastal Carolina (6), Pittsburgh (5), Fresno State (4), James Madison (4), Ohio (2), Minnesota (1)