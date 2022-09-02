Big changes are on the way for the College Football Playoff after the CFP Board of Managers voted Friday in favor of expanding the field from four teams to 12. The CFP Management Committee, comprised of the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, must still oversee implementation of expansion, but the board's vote marked a significant step toward adaptation of a format that was first proposed last year and could be put into place as soon as 2024.

The terms of the proposal will grant automatic bids to the top six conference champions, allowing annual access to at least one Group of Five team. Additionally, first-round byes will go to the nation's top four conference champions as determined by the CFP rankings. So even though Georgia, last season's national champion, finished the regular season 12-0 in 2021, it would have been relegated to the No. 5 seed by virtue of its loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game after finishing No. 3 in the actual final CFP rankings.

There is no path for Notre Dame to secure a first-round bye since it plays as an independent team with no potential for a conference title game (2020 being the lone exception when the Irish temporarily joined the ACC). The best the Fighting Irish can hope for is the No. 5 seed.

With playoff expansion finally gaining traction after last year's false start, debate is rampant over the new format and whether it will be good for the sport. Though only time will tell how it shakes out, a look back at the past eight seasons offers a glimpse at what could lie ahead.

So let's forget what happened over the last eight years in the old four-team format and take a look back at what college football's postseason would have looked like if the CFP had started with 12 teams at its inception back in 2014.

2021 season

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Alabama

2. Michigan

3. Cincinnati

4. Baylor

Rest of field (x-conference champion)

5. Georgia

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma State

10. Michigan State

11. Utah (x)

12. Pittsburgh (x)

Matchups

No. 12 Pittsburgh at No. 5 Georgia winner vs. 4. Baylor

No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Notre Dame winner vs. 3. Cincinnati

No. 10 Michigan State at No. 7 Ohio State winner vs. 2. Michigan

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 8 Ole Miss winner vs. 1. Alabama

With Alabama beating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the Crimson Tide would have landed as the No. 1 overall seed. Baylor would have received a first-round bye ahead of the Bulldogs since it won the Big 12 Championship Game. Michigan State would have gotten a rematch with Ohio State after the Buckeyes clobbered the Spartans 56-7 in the regular season. The winner of that game would have gotten a rematch with Michigan in what would have unofficially amounted to a Big Ten pod within the CFP bracket.

2020 season

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

Rest of field (x-conference champion)

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. Cincinnati (x)

9. Georgia

10. Iowa State

11. Indiana

12. Coastal Carolina (x)

Matchups

No. 12 Coastal Carolina at No. 5 Notre Dame winner vs. 4. Oklahoma

No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Texas A&M winner vs. 3. Ohio State

No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Florida winner vs. 2. Clemson

No. 9 Georgia at No. 8 Cincinnati winner vs. 1. Alabama

With Oregon winning the Pac-12 Championship Game but only registering at No. 25 in the CFP rankings, two Group of Five schools would have made the playoff in a 12-team format last year. A Coastal Carolina vs. Notre Dame meeting in the first round would have been fun. Four SEC schools would have made the field.

2019 season

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

Rest of field (x-conference champion)

5. Georgia

6. Oregon (x)

7. Baylor

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Memphis (x)

Matchups

No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Georgia winner vs. 4. Oklahoma

No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Oregon winner vs. 3. Clemson

No. 10 Penn State at No. 7 Baylor winner vs. 2. Ohio State

No. 9 Florida at No. 8 Wisconsin winner vs. 1. LSU

The 2019 College Football Playoff with a 12-team format is a prime example of how the Pac-12 can benefit from expansion. No team from the league made the top four, but both Oregon and Utah would have made a 12-team field. Ironically, though, they would have been pitted against each other in a first-round game after meeting each other in the conference title game on Dec. 6.

2018 season

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

Rest of field (x-conference champion)

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia

7. Michigan

8. UCF (x)

9. Washington (x)

10. Florida

11. LSU

12. Penn State

Matchups

No. 12 Penn State at No. 5 Notre Dame winner vs. 4. Ohio State

No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Georgia vs. winner vs. 3. Oklahoma

No. 10 Florida at No. 7 Michigan winner vs. 2. Clemson

No. 9 Washington at No. 8 UCF winner vs. 1. Alabama

With no exception in place for Notre Dame to get a bye without playing in a conference championship game, the Fighting Irish would have been relegated to the No. 5 seed under a 12-team format despite finishing the regular season 12-0. This year's first round would have featured some tantalizing matchups, including a Penn State vs. Notre Dame clash.

2017 season

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

Rest of field (x-conference champion)

5. Alabama

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. USC (x)

9. Penn State

10. Miami

11. Washington

12. UCF (x)

Matchups

No. 12 UCF at No. 5 Alabama winner vs. 4. Ohio State

No. 11 Washington at No. 6 Wisconsin winner vs. 3. Georgia

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Auburn winner vs. 2. Oklahoma

No. 9 Penn State at No. 8 USC winner vs. 1. Clemson

Alabama made the 2017 College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed despite not appearing in the SEC Championship game due to a loss at Auburn. However, the Crimson Tide would not have been the No. 4 seed in the new format. Rather, the No. 4 seed would have gone to Ohio State, which was left out of the 2017 field after coming in at No. 5 in the final CFP rankings. Since the Buckeyes were one of the top-four league champions, they would have gotten a first-round bye while Alabama would have been forced to play a 12-0 UCF team in the first round.

2016 season

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Washington

4. Penn State

Rest of field (x-conference champion)

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Oklahoma (x)

8. Wisconsin

9. USC

10. Colorado

11. Florida State

12. Western Michigan (x)

Matchups

No. 12 Western Michigan at No. 5 Ohio State winner vs. 4. Penn State

No. 11 Florida State at. No. 6 Michigan winner vs. 3. Washington

No. 10 Colorado at No. 7 Oklahoma winner vs. 2. Clemson

No. 9 USC at No. 8 Wisconsin winner vs. No. 1 Alabama

The Big Ten would have been well-represented with four teams in the 2016 College Football Playoff under a 12-team format in place. But this playoff would have included a couple quirks, too, with Western Michigan in the mix as the No. 12 seed and Mike MacIntyre's Colorado Buffaloes in the picture as the No. 10 seed.

2015 season

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oklahoma

Rest of field (x-conference champion)

5. Iowa

6. Stanford (x)

7. Ohio State

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida State

10. North Carolina

11. TCU

12. Houston (x)

Matchups

No. 12 Houston at No. 5 Iowa winner vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

No. 11 TCU at No. 6 Stanford winner vs. No. 3 Michigan State

No. 10 North Carolina at No. 7 Ohio State winner vs. No. 2 Alabama

No. 9 Florida State at No. 8 Notre Dame winner vs. No. 1 Clemson

North Carolina's football revival is in full swing under Mack Brown, but the 2015 Tar Heels would have made the CFP under the 12-team format. That squad, coached by Larry Fedora, would have been pitted against a No. 7 seed Ohio State team that slipped from the playoff picture with a late season loss to Michigan State.

2014 season



Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Alabama

2. Oregon

3. Florida State

4. Ohio State

Rest of field (x-conference champion)

5. Baylor (x)

6. TCU

7. Mississippi State

8. Michigan State

9. Ole Miss

10. Arizona

11. Kansas State

12. Boise State (x)

Matchups

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Baylor winner vs. No. 4 Ohio State

No. 11 Kansas State at No. 6 TCU winner vs. No. 3 Florida State

No. 10 Arizona at No. 7 Mississippi State winner vs. No. 2 Oregon

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 8 Michigan State winner vs. No. 1 Alabama

In the debut season with the College Football Playoff, both Ole Miss and Mississippi State rose to prominence and were in the top four of the first rankings released on Oct. 28. But losses dropped both Magnolia State schools from the top four by the time the final batch of CFP rankings rolled out in early December. With a 12-team format, though, both schools would've made the playoff. An Arizona team coached by Rich Rodriguez also would have made it as an at-large squad out of the Pac-12.