The College Football Playoff will officially triple in size for the 2024-25 season. The CFP announced Thursday that the association's Board of Mangers has formally approved a 12-team field that will increase access to the playoff along revenue for the CFP and its associated parties.

"We're delighted to be moving forward," said CFP executive director Bill Hancock. "When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."

The first round of the 2024-25 playoff will take place throughout the week ending Saturday, Dec. 21. The CFP will attempt to schedule those first-round games later in the week. Games will be hosted either at home stadiums of the highest-seeded teams in those games or other sites chosen by that programs for logistical purposes. The top four teams will get byes into the quarterfinals.

While dates still need to be worked out, the game locations for the quarterfinals, semifinals and national championships across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 playoffs have already been determined.



2024-25 2025-26 Quarterfinals Fiesta, Peach, Rose, Sugar Cotton, Orange, Rose, Sugar Semifinals Cotton, Orange Fiesta, Peach National Championship Atlanta (Jan. 20, 2025) Miami (Jan. 19, 2026)

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.