Major League Baseball saw a flurry of free agent signings in December, but the calendar had flipped for the most stunning development when Carlos Correa agreed to a six-year deal to return to the Twins. Correa, the top shortstop on the market, originally agreed to a 13-year deal with the Giants, then pivoted to the Mets after San Francisco balked at his medicals. When New York and Steve Cohen had the same concerns, agent Scott Boras took Correa back to Minnesota.

The biggest name in MLB free agency is staying put. Aaron Judge reached a record $360 million agreement to remain with the Yankees during the MLB Winter Meetings. Other top free agents, however, have changed teams: Jacob deGrom is on the Rangers, Trea Turner headed to the Phillies, Dansby Swanson signed with the Cubs and Xander Bogaerts ended up with the Padres.

Michael Conforto, Carlos Rodón, Willson Contreras, Michael Brantley, Justin Turner, Chris Bassitt, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, J.D. Martinez and Jameson Taillon are some of the other names who signed during December, but some notable free agents remain on the market. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.