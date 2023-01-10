correa-getty.png
Major League Baseball saw a flurry of free agent signings in December, but the calendar had flipped for the most stunning development when Carlos Correa agreed to a six-year deal to return to the Twins. Correa, the top shortstop on the market, originally agreed to a 13-year deal with the Giants, then pivoted to the Mets after San Francisco balked at his medicals. When New York and Steve Cohen had the same concerns, agent Scott Boras took Correa back to Minnesota.

The biggest name in MLB free agency is staying put. Aaron Judge reached a record $360 million agreement to remain with the Yankees during the MLB Winter Meetings. Other top free agents, however, have changed teams: Jacob deGrom is on the Rangers, Trea Turner headed to the Phillies, Dansby Swanson signed with the Cubs and Xander Bogaerts ended up with the Padres.

Michael Conforto, Carlos Rodón, Willson Contreras, Michael Brantley, Justin Turner, Chris Bassitt, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, J.D. Martinez and Jameson Taillon are some of the other names who signed during December, but some notable free agents remain on the market. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Aaron Judge (30)
OF Signed nine-year deal
2
Jacob deGrom (34)
SP Signed five-year deal
3
Carlos Correa (28)
SS Agreed to six-year deal
4
Trea Turner (29)
SS Signed 11-year deal
5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
SS Signed 11-year deal
6
Justin Verlander (39)
SP Signed two-year deal
7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
CF Signed eight-year deal
8
Carlos Rodon (30)
SP Signed six-year deal
9
Dansby Swanson (28)
SS Signed seven-year deal
10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
SP Signed one-year deal
11
Willson Contreras (30)
C Signed five-year deal
12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
1B Signed two-year deal
13
Chris Bassitt (33)
SP Signed three-year deal
14
Edwin Diaz (28)
CP Signed five-year deal
15
Michael Brantley (35)
OF Signed one-year deal
16
Jameson Taillon (31)
SP Signed four-year deal
17
Jose Abreu (35)
1B Signed three-year deal
18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
OF Signed five-year deal
19
Kenley Jansen (35)
CP Signed two-year deal
20
Andrew Heaney (31)
SP Signed two-year deal
21
Tyler Anderson (33)
SP Signed three-year deal
22
Zach Eflin (28)
SP/RP Signed three-year deal
23Kodai Senga (29)
SPFukuoka SoftBank Hawks (NPB)
 Signed five-year deal
24
Jean Segura (32)
2B Signed two-year deal
25
Joc Pederson (30)
OF Accepted qualifying offer
26
Christian Vazquez (32)
C Signed three-year deal
27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
CF Signed one-year deal
28
Jurickson Profar (29)
OF
Unsigned
29
J.D. Martinez (35)
DH Signed one-year deal
30
Justin Turner (38)
3B Signed two-year deal
31
Nathan Eovaldi (32)
SP Signed two-year deal
32
Michael Wacha (31)
SP
Unsigned
33
Ross Stripling (33)
SP Signed two-year deal
34
Michael Conforto (29)
OF Signed two-year deal
35
Josh Bell (30)
1B Signed two-year deal
36
Trey Mancini (30)
1B
Unsigned
37
Jace Peterson (32)
3B Signed two-year deal
38
Rafael Montero (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
39
Jose Quintana (33)
SP Signed two-year deal
40
Martin Perez (31)
SP Accepted qualifying offer
41Masataka Yoshida (29)
OFOrix Buffaloes (NPB)
 Signed five-year deal
42
Taijuan Walker (30)
SP Signed four-year deal
43
Robert Suarez (31)
RP Signed five-year deal
44
Nick Martinez (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
45
Evan Longoria (37)
3B Signed one-year deal
46
Wil Myers (32)
OF Signed one-year deal
47
David Peralta (35)
OF
Unsigned
48
Brandon Drury (30)
1B Signed two-year deal
49
Johnny Cueto (36)
SP Signed one-year deal
50
Adam Frazier (31)
2B Signed one-year deal