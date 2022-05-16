The best action movies have compelling villains. It's part of the tried-and-true formula that draws us in, touching everything from Die Hard and Lethal Weapon to Star Wars and the Avengers. It is imperative to have a villain that draws us in and ultimately causes us to root even harder for the protagonist.

In sports, it usually isn't much of a chore for any fan base. You have a favorite team and each game the opponent is the villain. Simple enough.

At times, though, the fan bases for the rest of the league rally against a common foe. A lot of the time in baseball, it's the Yankees. The "Evil Empire" thing just fit so perfectly, didn't it? I think the best part about it is how comfortable Yankees fans are in general with this dynamic. As a group, they generally don't want other fan bases to like them. They enjoy the hate.

In recent years, a lot of the collective ire of baseball fandom has turned toward the Houston Astros. I have been urging Astros fans these last few years to embrace the hate and enjoy being the villain. After all, fans don't hate irrelevant teams. The Mariners have the longest playoff drought and do you really think there are legions of baseball fans out there expending a bunch of energy hating them? Yes, I'm aware there was a scandal, but if the Astros were now a terrible team, they wouldn't be showered with even remotely as many boos on the road.

Of course, the Astros aren't terrible. They are great. Again. They've now won 12 of their last 13 and 17 of 21. Only the Yankees have a better record in all of baseball.

The Astros have been doing it behind some incredible run prevention. They allowed 13 runs on Saturday -- the lone loss in their last 13 games -- but otherwise have only allowed 12 runs total in their last 12 wins. Justin Verlander, at age 39, coming off Tommy John surgery, looks like the best pitcher in baseball. The staff, collectively, looks as good as any in baseball, top to bottom, and that's with Lance McCullers on the shelf.

The offense isn't quite the wrecking crew it has been in years' past, but it's still one of the better groups in the league. Jose Altuve is heating up, Yordan Alvarez is among the best power hitters in baseball and Jeremy Pena would win AL Rookie of the Year right now. The likes of Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker fill out, again, a very deep lineup that can get put up a crooked number without warning.

I'll admit that while I've watched all the hate in the direction of the Astros the past few years, there's always been a part of me that feels a twinge of contentment when they are going well. I don't root for them, but I don't root against them. It's compelling to see a team so reviled by so many people perform as well as the Astros do. There's always been an element of it with the Yankees for me, too, even if the reasons for the opposing-fan hatred are different.

For me, there's just something about a good villain. It's enjoyable to watch it all unfold.

And now take note of the top two spots in this week's power rankings. I'll be hearing "The Imperial March" in my head as we move forward.