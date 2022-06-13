On June 1, the Mets won with relative ease, topping a hapless Nationals team, 5-0. I say "relative" because nothing is actually ever easy in Major League Baseball, as we all know. Aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer were on the injured list, for example, so overcoming that to sit where they were in in the standings was very difficult.

Still, the Mets had been making things look easy. They had a 10 1/2-game lead over the defending champion Braves and a 12 1/2-game lead over the Phillies.

Heading into the season, at least the Phillies and Braves were expected to contend while the Marlins were one of the possible breakout teams. And the Mets were heading into the third month of the season with a gigantic lead over everyone. It may still prove to be insurmountable. We'll see.

The plot is thickening, however. The Mets haven't even played that poorly. They split four games in L.A. against the Dodgers, lost two of three to an excellent Padres team and then took two of three in Anaheim. And yet, the standings have shifted.

The Phillies just won nine in a row heading into Sunday to work their way within eight games. Their winning streak snapped on Sunday and the Mets won, pushing it back up to nine. Still, it inched back to where it wouldn't be the most absurd comeback of all-time. They aren't the real threat, though.

The Braves still haven't lost in June. The defending champs have ripped off 11 victories in a row and are within 5 1/2 games of first place. Youngsters William Contreras and Michael Harris are providing a spark while veterans Matt Olson, Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña are all hitting well. The bullpen has been great while Max Fried looks like a Cy Young contender and Kyle Wright resembles a frontline starter. They also have that championship swagger. You know what it is. That aura where they walk around looking like they know they are those, um, guys. It's probably annoying to opposing teams, but that's one of the many cool things about being the champs.

The smart money remains on the Mets to win this thing. After all, they still have banked a 5 1/2-game lead. SportsLine projections have them as 80 percent favorites to win the division. The main takeaway would be that this now has a chance to be a race when it looked like a laugher just a week and a half ago.

Oh, and there's all kinds of potential for head-to-head fun.

There are 15 games remaining between the Braves and Mets and also 15 between the Phillies and Braves. There are seven between the Phillies and Mets.

Buckle up.