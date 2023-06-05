Now that the 2023 Major League Baseball season has moved into June, we can start to begin earnestly trying to sort things out. That is to say, while some teams with good records so far could collapse just as slow starters could get hot and move into playoff position, we have a decent enough sample to reconsider previously held notions. It would be totally foolish to abandon any strong convictions you had about teams in the preseason before we got to June. Now that we're in June, there's room for amendment.

Two teams from the southwest who should have turned heads to this point and hopefully are causing some reconsideration would be the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Heading into the season, I thought the D-Backs would be a total pest to contenders and possibly a sneaky sleeper to hang around in contention for a while. Ultimately, though, I didn't think they'd be a long-term contender as much as, again, a team that gives actual contenders fits.

Instead, they have the look of a contender. The offense is exciting. They have five players in double digits in doubles, decent home-run power and run the bases very well. Newcomer Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is having a huge year just as is must-watch rookie Corbin Carroll.

It's possible there will be down stretches, but overall to be 10 games over .500 is a huge accomplishment for these D-Backs on June 5. They've gone 15-7 since May 11, too.

Regarding the Rangers, I remarked multiple times that the Rangers had gigantic upside and that, if everyone was healthy and playing up to their ability, this team could win the World Series. I also thought the variance was so huge that a terrible season and fourth-place finish in the AL West was possible.

So far, things are pointing up in a big way. Hell, they you can't even say something like "everything has gone right," because it hasn't. Jacob deGrom has only made six starts and Corey Seager has missed more games than he's played.

And yet, the Rangers have been amazing to this point. They have the second-best record in the majors -- only 2 1/2 games behind a team that started the season 13-0 -- and have the best run differential by 30. The offense is arguably the best in the majors behind All-Star-caliber work from the likes of Marcus Semien, Adolis García, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim. The rotation has been excellent, too. Nathan Eovaldi would be in the running for Cy Young right now while Jon Gray and Dane Dunning (filling in for deGrom) have been great.

I also think we've seen enough to give the proper due to the impact Bruce Bochy has in that dugout.

I had both the Rangers and Diamondbacks missing the playoffs in my preseason predictions. If you gave me one mulligan, I'd take the Rangers in a heartbeat. If you gave me an NL-only mulligan, I'd have to give strong consideration to using it on the Diamondbacks.