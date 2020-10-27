Round 1 - Pick 1 Anthony Edwards SG Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs PPG 19.1 RPG 5.2 APG 2.8 3P% 29.4% At a certain point you just can't overthink it. Edwards has tremendous upside as a scorer but is also advanced enough to provide an immediate third option next to Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. He's not the most active defender, but certainly has the capability to help you on that end down the road given his size and frame. LaMelo Ball will be tempting, but given his positional redundancy with Russell and potential defensive shortcomings, it's better to go safe here with Edwards.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 2 LaMelo Ball PG USA • 6'6" / 180 lbs PPG 17.0 RPG 7.6 APG 6.8 3P% .250 The Warriors reportedly aren't as high on Ball as many of the other teams at the top of the lottery, and the Knicks were saddled with the worst of lottery luck with the No. 8 pick. A trade here makes sense for both teams as long as Golden State finds a deal it likes. Ball has the potential to be the best player in the draft and just the kind of franchise-changing talent New York has been craving. He certainly may never live up to those expectations, but for an organization struggling to get back to relevance, it's worth the risk.

Round 1 - Pick 3 James Wiseman C Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs PPG 19.7 RPG 10.7 APG 0.3 3P% 0% This could be the lock of the draft, since the Wolves are set at center with Towns and the Warriors reportedly aren't as high on Wiseman as others. The Hornets are lacking at center and are in no rush to win now, so Wiseman is a perfect fit alongside a solid young core featuring Devonte' Graham, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges. At the very least Wiseman is a rim-running, shot-blocking, athletic big. If he develops his offensive skill set and can eventually consistently hit 3-pointers, he could turn out to be the best player in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tyrese Haliburton PG Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs PPG 15.2 RPG 5.9 APG 6.5 3P% 41.9% When you look at the Bulls roster, Haliburton seems like a perfect fit. They have scoring guards in Zach LaVine and Coby White, and Haliburton can play alongside either or both of them perfectly given his shooting ability, size and defensive versatility. He's good as a pick-and-roll ball-handler so he's also more than capable of running the offense with Lauri Markkanen and/or Wendell Carter Jr. He may not be the fourth-best player in the draft, but he make sense for Chicago here.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Obi Toppin PF Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs PPG 20 RPG 7.5 APG 2.2 3P% 39% The Cavs are constantly on the lookout for a Kevin Love trade partner and Andre Drummond doesn't appear to be in the team's plans beyond this season, so taking Toppin here -- a big man to pair with the young backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland -- would be a smart move. Toppin can contribute right away as a rim-runner and as a roll man, and his smooth shooting stroke will make him an immediate offensive weapon at the NBA level.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Onyeka Okongwu C Southern California • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs PPG 16.2 RPG 8.6 APG 1.1 3P% 25% The Hawks need to get serious about defense if they're going to become a real contender anytime soon, and Okongwu and his 7-foot wingspan will provide that right away as one of the draft's best rim protectors. He's also more than capable of holding his own on switches, which should make him an impact defender right away. His offensive skill set is still developing, but there is plenty of potential there if his shot continues to improve.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Killian Hayes PG France • 6'5" / 192 lbs PPG 12.8 RPG 2.3 APG 6.2 3P% .390 A 6-5 point guard with nearly a 6-9 wingspan, Hayes is getting a lot of buzz as a potential franchise player, so the Pistons will be happy if he falls to them at No. 7. He'll struggle defensively to begin his career, as most young guards do, but his offensive potential is off the charts with his vision, pick-and-roll instincts and consistently improving shooting. Detroit is looking for any sign of hope, and Hayes might be the answer.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 8 Deni Avdija SF Israel • 6'9" / 215 lbs PPG 4.0 RPG 2.6 APG 1.2 3P% .277 Avdija is tailor-made for the Warriors system as a big wing with excellent playmaking ability and the makings of a strong 3-point stroke. Golden State is obviously hoping to get contributions right away, and while Avdija will have a strong learning curve on the offensive end, his basketball IQ should earn him playing time from the jump. If the Warriors think they can add enough through free agency to get back into championship contention, taking Avdija would be a great way to start loading up for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Isaac Okoro SF Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs PPG 12.8 RPG 4.4 APG 2 3P% 28.6% The Wizards had a bottom-three defense in each of the last two seasons, and Okoro is arguably the best perimeter defender in the entire draft, so this is kind of a no-brainer if he's still around at No. 9. His offense at the NBA level is a big question mark, but with his 6-9 wingspan Okoro will be a lock-down defender, if not next season then very soon. He's a perfect fit alongside Bradley Beal and John Wall, with the ability to guard the other team's most prolific scorer every night.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cole Anthony PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs PPG 18.5 RPG 5.7 APG 4 3P% 34.8% The Suns are on the cusp of a breakthrough after an undefeated performance in the bubble, and Anthony gives them someone to run the offense when Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio are on the bench. Anthony has tremendous potential as a scorer at the NBA level with his finishing ability and pull-up prowess. At this point Anthony appears to be more of a scorer than a playmaker, but those skills will continue to develop under Monty Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devin Vassell SF Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs PPG 12.7 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% The Spurs find themselves in the unique position of not only the lottery, but being at the precipice of a semi-rebuild. Their backcourt is in good hands with Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, so San Antonio should look for help on the wing. There should be some solid 3-and-D options at this stage of the draft, but Vassell provides the most upside at 6-6 with a 6-10 wingspan. He profiles as an elite wing defender and has proven he can hit catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, but his frame and athleticism should allow him to add more to his scoring package as he progresses in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kira Lewis Jr. PG Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs The new Kings front office will have a lot of decisions to make regarding personnel, but they'd be lucky to get Lewis at this stage in the draft. He's actually somewhat reminiscent of De'Aaron Fox given his blinding quickness and finishing ability, and Lewis should allow Sacramento to keep a torrid pace even with Fox on the bench. Lewis actually has a better jumper and deeper range than Fox did at the same stage, which means he should be an impact offensive player right away in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Aaron Nesmith SF Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs PPG 23 RPG 4.9 APG 0.9 3P% 52.2% The mission for the Pelicans is to surround Zion Williamson with shooting, and adding Nesmith, an elite 3-point marksman, is a perfect way to do that. His body, along with his jump shot, is NBA-ready, so he should be able to help the Pelicans in what they hope is a jump from intriguing young upstart to playoff staple. Nesmith isn't ready to be a strong playmaker at the NBA level, but when it comes to hitting open shots and defending wings with that 6-10 wingspan, there aren't many better in this draft.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 14 Saddiq Bey SF Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs PPG 16.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.4 3P% 45.1% Bey will fit right into the wing-heavy, switchy lineups that have brought the Celtics so much recent success. He's a knock-down 3-point shooter and has an NBA body at 6-8 with a 6-10 wingspan. At 21 years old, he should be able to contribute right away on a team that always seems to have at least one of its players injured. Bey will give Boston some much-needed depth and is a great pickup with the last pick in the lottery that they got from Memphis.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyrese Maxey SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs PPG 14 RPG 4.3 APG 3.2 3P% 29.2% Consistently falling in the bottom 10 in the NBA in offensive efficiency, the Magic are looking for someone who can create and put the ball in the basket. Orlando will be happy if a 3-and-D shooter like Vassell, Nesmith or Bey falls to them, but if not it should take a good look at Maxey. He's not a knock-down shooter and has an unorthodox low release, but shows tremendous potential as a shot maker. He's tenacious enough defensively to fit right into Steve Clifford's system, but can also provide the scoring punch they desperately need.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Precious Achiuwa PF Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs PPG 15.8 RPG 10.8 APG 1 3P% 32.5% The Blazers aren't likely to retain Hassan Whiteside, so they'll happily snatch up Achiuwa if he falls to them at No. 17. An elite athlete and rim protector with a 7-2 wingspan, Achiuwa could be so much more than that if his offensive skills continue to develop. His shooting form suggests he might be able to hit 3s consistently at some point in his career, though that's probably a long way off. Mostly he'll bring energy and defense, two things the Blazers need off the bench.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Tre Jones PG Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs PPG 16.2 RPG 4.2 APG 6.4 3P% 36.1% If the Wolves are going to make the leap they want to make, they're going to need players like Jones. Rock solid in every way, especially on defense, Jones can slot right in as Minnesota's backup point guard. The questions revolve around whether he can consistently hit NBA 3s, but if he can that raises his ceiling considerably. A Minnesota native, Jones makes sense in the same organization where his older brother Tyus started his career.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Theo Maledon PG France • 6'4" / 174 lbs PPG 7.4 RPG 1.8 APG 3.1 3P% .367 Sticking with the international flavor of the roster, the Mavericks will be happy to get the France product to place alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on one of the league's most promising rosters. Maledon is adept at pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop execution, giving the Mavs someone to run the show while Doncic is on the bench. He's a crafty finisher around the rim like his mentor Tony Parker, and Maledon displays good potential as a shooter, which could help him eventually space the floor next to Doncic.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 19 R.J. Hampton SG USA • 6'5" / 185 lbs PPG 8.8 RPG 3.9 APG 2.4 3P% .295 Hampton probably won't help the Nets' goal of becoming a title contender next season, but general manager Sean Marks will never pass up an opportunity to build for the future. An elite athlete with All-Star-level scoring potential, Hampton could benefit from getting into Brooklyn's strong culture of player development. He has things you can't teach, but now he needs to work on the things you can.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Patrick Williams SF Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs PPG 9.2 RPG 4 APG 1 3P% 32% Williams will defend and hit the offensive glass from the start of his career, which seems like a good fit in Miami. He profiles as a big 3-and-D wing or a stretch-four, but his shooting needs to improve if he's ever going to fulfill that potential. Williams is a Swiss Army knife who should be able to do enough to help out a Heat team on the rise, even if he's a bit of a project offensively.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 21 Grant Riller PG College of Charleston • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs PPG 21.9 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 36.2% The 76ers clearly need playmakers and 3-point shooters, and their financial obligations to several players will limit their free-agency options, so Riller is a solid choice for them at this point the draft. The 23-year-old with an NBA frame is ready to jump right into a team trying to contend for a title, and his scoring package should allow him to provide an instant offensive boost. His playmaking and decision-making leave something to be desired, but he can score out of the pick-and-roll and has the mechanics to become a good NBA 3-point shooter both off the catch and off the dribble.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Aleksej Pokusevski C Serbia • 7'0" / 205 lbs PPG 10.8 RPG 7.9 APG 3.1 3P% .321 Denver has a sparkling history of drafting international big men, and Pokusevski makes sense as a stash candidate at this juncture of the draft. He's a mobile 7-footer with guard skills, but he needs to add significant weight and get some seasoning before he's ready to contribute at the NBA level. The youngest major prospect in the draft, Pokusevski could end up becoming a serious asset down the road.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Malachi Flynn PG San Diego State • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs PPG 17.6 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 3P% 37.3% The Jazz have gotten very little from backup point guards in recent years, but Flynn has a chance to change that. He's an efficient scorer and playmaker out of the pick-and-roll despite not being the most explosive athlete, and he'll fit right in to Utah's defensive scheme as the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He can also space the floor as a shooter next to either Mike Conley or Donovan Mitchell in smaller lineups.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 24 Isaiah Stewart C Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs PPG 17 RPG 8.8 APG 0.8 3P% 25% The Bucks aren't going to find an impact player at this stage in the draft, so they might as well take a 19-year-old with intriguing potential in Stewart. His 7-4 wingspan combined with his strength, physicality and motor give him major defensive upside, but his offense is a long way off. Milwaukee will need to be patient, but it's in a great position to do so.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Xavier Tillman PF Michigan State • Jr • 6'8" / 245 lbs PPG 13.7 RPG 10.3 APG 3 3P% 26% OKC's backup center spot could be vacant this offseason, and Tillman is ready to step in and fill it right away. He certainly won't stretch the floor at this point in his career, but he's a good finisher around the rim with his 7-1 wingspan, and is also a capable playmaker from the high post.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Leandro Bolmaro SF Argentina • 6'7" / 178 lbs PPG 7.6 RPG 1.6 APG 2.5 3P% .293 Bolmaro is a good draft-and-stash candidate for the Celtics with their second first-round pick. An athletic slasher with good speed and finishing ability, Bolmaro could wreak havoc in transition when he matures, and could be a real offensive threat if his jumper, which looks good, continues to develop. He's a versatile wing who can also make plays for others, making him a worthwhile gamble.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 27 Cassius Stanley G Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 193 lbs PPG 12.6 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 36% There could be real value in taking Stanley, an elite athlete with a smooth shooting stroke, at one of the later first-round spots. He profiles as just the type of player who thrives more in an open NBA system than he did in college. He struggles to create his own offense, but that can come with development, and at the very least he'll be a monster in transition with a pretty high ceiling on both ends of the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Desmond Bane SF TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 215 lbs PPG 16.6 RPG 6.4 APG 3.9 3P% 44.2% No matter what the rest of the roster looks like, the Lakers need to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with as much shooting as possible, and that's where Bane comes in. An absolute knock-down shooter with an NBA body, Bane is more of a known commodity than the other 3-and-D players higher up in the draft, but that's exactly what the Lakers need right now. He can knock down open shots, and has some sneaky playmaking ability to increase his upside.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jalen Smith C Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 225 lbs PPG 15.5 RPG 10.5 APG 0.8 3P% 36.8% The Raptors have question marks at the center position with Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka both hitting free agency, and Smith is an intriguing prospect given his ability to shoot 3-pointers in addition to his rim protection and athleticism. He may need time to improve his lateral quickness to avoid getting killed in the pick-and-roll, but Toronto has a history of player development that help turn a player like Smith into gold.