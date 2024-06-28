1. Zaccharie Risacher, F, France

43. Nikola Djurisic, F, Serbia (via Heat)

Atlanta won the No. 1 pick in the lottery in a year where winning the No. 1 pick in the lottery felt like Nathan Felder teasing a five-course meal only to open up a shiny container that's completely empty. But you can't fault the Hawks for doing what most teams would have done: selecting the player most believe has both a high floor and a high ceiling in Risacher. It's what I'd have done. The real judgment will come in five years when we see what he becomes. Grade: A (Boone)

30. Baylor Scheierman, G, Creighton

54. Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga

Scheierman was in my final mock to Boston at No. 30 and makes a ton of sense for the Celtics. He's a smooth lefty wing who can rebound, shoot and facilitate. This team is so deep it's hard to imagine any rookie producing early, but he has the college experience and skill set to at some point help the reigning champs. Grade: B (Boone)

Brooklyn did not make a selection in the 2024 draft. Grade: N/A

6. Tidjane Salaun, F, France

42. KJ Simpson, G, Colorado

Charlotte was one of the big wild cards of the lottery on draft night and they indeed surprised with its pick at No. 6, selecting Salaun – not Dalton Knecht, Donovan Clingan, Matas Buzelis or Cody Williams. I think it was a perfectly reasonable choice to make at No. 6, even if it doesn't blow my socks off. Salaun's a big forward who can shoot the ball and at times looked like the better prospect between he and fellow Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher this season. He's a developmental prospect with room to grow but this is a nice swing for a franchise in something of a reboot. Grade: B- (Boone)

11. Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite

The Bulls drafted the hometown kid with their lone draft pick. Buzelis can do a little bit of everything and he has great size for the position. If he can get his shot to a consistent level, the Bulls will have hit a home run. Grade: B+ (Salerno)

20. Jaylon Tyson, F, Cal

Tyson is a plug-and-way two-way wing capable of stepping into the Cavaliers rotation immediately. Tyson was very ball-dominant at Cal and his role should be scaling down significantly at the next level. At worst, he's a rotation piece you can bring off the bench. Grade: B- (Salerno)

51. Melvin Ajinça, F, France

Ajinça had a productive season in the LNB Pro A this past year and brings good size and defensive versatility to the table. He needs to improve his offense and become more consistent as a shooter to stick in the NBA. Grade: C- (Boone)

22. DaRon Holmes ll, F/C, Dayton (via Suns)

There were rumors leading up to the draft that Holmes was promised by the Nuggets. That rumor came to fruition when Denver traded up to draft the stretch forward out of Dayton. Holmes was one of the best mid-major players in the sport. He should provide shooting and defense to Denver. Grade: B (Salerno)

5. Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite

37. Bobi Klintman, F, Sweden (via Timberwolves)

You have to feel for the Pistons. Two straight years, they could've landed at No. 1. And two straight years, they fell to No. 5. But I don't grade on a curve, so I'll be honest: not in love with what they did. Holland is a major homerun swing at No. 5, so I'll tip my cap for the courage to go there. The fit just doesn't make a ton of sense on a team with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey who need shooters around them. If you're Detroit, you're not in a position to draft for need, to be clear, but Holland is both an odd fit and someone who may have been available in a potential trade-back – especially with Donovan Clingan still lingering at No. 5 and slipping to No. 7. Grade: D (Boone)



52. Quinten Post, C, Boston College (via Trail Blazers)

Golden State adds size and shooting with a big stretch in Post. He's a 7-footer who shot 39% from 3-point range for his career but may struggle to defend in space with slow foot speed. If asked only to rebound, defend in the paint and occasionally step out for corner 3-pointers, he could develop into some sort of contributor. Grade: C+ (Boone)

3. Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

Sheppard was the best freshman in college basketball last season and now he goes to a situation where he will be the point guard of the future in Houston. Sheppard was one of the most efficient players in the sport but the concern heading into the next level is his size for the position and defense. Still, Sheppard was the right pick here. Grade B+ (Salerno)

35. Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas (via Spurs)

49. Tristen Newton, G, UConn

50. Enrique Freeman, F, Akron

Furphy falling out of the first round was quite surprising. The Pacers traded up with the Spurs to land the talented forward out of Kansas. On the surface, Furphy is a raw prospect but he could develop into a very good shooter at the next level. Newton and Freeman are two experienced college veterans with plenty of playing experience. Grade B- (Salerno)

46. Cam Christie, F, Minnesota

I thought Christie would sneak into the end of the first round, so for the Clippers to land him here was a steal. Christie is a much more talented prospect as his older brother, Max, when he was coming out of Michigan State. It may take some time for him to develop and fill out his frame, but the vision is there. Grade B+ (Salerno)

17. Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee

55. Bronny James, G, USC

The fact that the Lakers were able to land Knecht at No. 17 is still shocking. Knecht was arguably the second-best college basketball player in the country last season behind Zach Edey. He should be able to step in right away and provide shooting for his new coach, JJ Redick. Knecht may go down as the steal of the draft when it's all said and done. As for Bronny, joining the Lakers where his father already plays is a great storyline if nothing else. Grade: A (Salerno)

9. Zach Edey, C, Purdue

39 Jaylen Wells, G, Washington State

53. Cam Spencer, F, UConn (via Minnesota)

Call me crazy but I love what Memphis did in the draft. I respect a front office that has convictions, and they clearly valued Edey enough to stay put at No. 9 and take their guy. He's going to be a punishing screen-setter and finisher for Ja Morant in Memphis. That's going to be fun. The addition of shooters Wells and Spencer in Round 2 only further boosts their grade. Good week for the Grizz. Grade: A (Boone)

15. Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana

44. Pelle Larsson, F, Arizona (via Rockets)

Selecting Ware at No. 15 with Jared McCain, Dalton Knecht, Isaiah Collier and Kyshawn George all still on the board was a head-scratcher for me. It's not the direction I'd have gone if I were Pat Riley. Collier could've added dynamic playmaking, McCain elite shooting, Knecht scoring, George size and shooting – all tools this team needs. I'd have preferred to try and address the center spot via trade or free agency and bet on one of the guards or wings still on the board in the first round. Grade: C- (Boone)

23. AJ Johnson, G, NBL

33. Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite

I like Johnson and Smith as prospects. I'm just baffled by the Bucks selecting both of them. Neither are ready to compete for playing time, and I'd categorize both as developmental projects. Of course, Giannis at one point fit that bill, so never say never, but I can't imagine either will be an impactful player for this team in the near future, and both were selected much higher than where they ranked on my board. Grade: D (Boone)

8. Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky (via Spurs)

27. Terrence Shannon, G, Illinois

Minnesota traded a valuable future unprotected first-round pick to San Antonio to secure Dillingham at No. 8. It's a premium price, to be clear, and a bet I reckon it had to make given its current roster situation and competing window. Dillingham was worth the No. 8 pick in a weak draft but surrendering a future unprotected pick makes me a bit uneasy. He and Shannon will upgrade the team's backcourt depth, though, and that seems to be the goal of the Timberwolves entering the draft. Grade: B (Boone)

21. Yves Missi, C, Baylor

47. Antonio Reeves, G, Kentucky (via Magic)

Missi was the player I mocked to New Orleans at No. 21 in my final mock draft of the cycle. Missi has untapped potential as a rim-running shot blocker in the NBA. He's also extremely fluid with his movements and handle and could turn into the center of the future for New Orleans. Reeves was one of the best all-around scorers and shotmakers at Kentucky last season. Grade: A- (Salerno)

25. Pacome Dadiet, G, France

34. Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette (via Trail Blazers)

56. Kevin McCullar Jr., F, Kansas (via Suns)

58. Ariel Hukporti, C, Germany (via Mavericks)

The Knicks got two very good players in the second round: Kolek and McCullar. Both are veterans ready to be key rotational pieces at the next level. With the Knicks going all-in by trading for Mikal Bridges, it's smart they used the draft to add depth. It's unclear if Dadiet will come to the states this season to join the Knicks. Grade: B (Salerno)

12. Nikola Topic, G, Serbia

26. Dillon Jones, F, Weber State (via Knicks)

38. Ajay Mitchell, G, UCSB (via Knicks)

I said before the draft that a smart team late in the lottery would be patient and select Topic knowing next year would be a redshirt season for him. Oklahoma City, as has been proven to be true over and over again, is indeed a smart team. Topic was a top-five player in this class for me before suffering a partially torn ACL. At full health he'll be a disruptive driver and distributor. Jones and Mitchell are big adds, too, that support the Thunder's ethos as intelligent and dynamic. Jones is a souped-up version of David Roddy who plays a selfless brand of ball and it wouldn't surprise me if he cracked the rotation. Grade: A+ (Boone)

18. Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado

Not a flashy pick but Orlando got a productive, experienced forward who can play defense, space the floor and compete for minutes early in his career. I had several others taken later in the first round ranked ahead of da Silva, but this feels like a reasonable selection that could help the team. Grade: C (Boone)

16. Jared McCain, G, Duke

41. Adem Bona, C, UCLA

McCain was a popular landing spot for Philadelphia in mocks leading up to the NBA Draft and that's exactly where he landed on draft night. McCain is a skilled 3-point shooter and tenacious rebounder who should provide valuable depth behind Tyrese Maxey. As for Bona, the skilled UCLA center is one of the best athletes and defenders in this class. There was buzz that Bona could go at the end of the first round, so snagging him at No. 41 is great value. Grade: A- (Salerno)

28. Ryan Dunn, G/F, Virginia

40. Oso Ighodaro, C, Marquette

This draft marked the first since 2000 that the Suns selected – and kept – any picks. Dunn and Ighodaro are both tough, experienced players who will help Phoenix on defense and could emerge at some point as role players. Dunn's defense is elite and if his shot starts to fall he could pay off with lottery production. Grade: B (Boone)

7. Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

Almost no one thought Clingan would fall out of the top five on draft night -- and betting markets actually had him with the second-best odds to go No. 1 -- but the fall was Portland's win. They got the foundational big they wanted, and they didn't have to trade assets to get their guy. Huge, huge pick that will help their defense and help maximize young guard Scoot Henderson. Grade: A+ (Boone)

13. Devin Carter, G, Providence

Carter was one of my favorite players leading up to the draft because he's a plug-and-play defensive-minded guard. Carter should be able to complement Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt because of his ability to guard the best player on the floor at all times. Carter took on a significant offensive role with Providence once Bryce Hopkins went down with an injury. He should be able to focus on the defensive side of the ball more now that he has playmaking and scoring talent around him. Grade: A (Salerno)

4. Stephon Castle, G, UConn

36 Juan Nunez, G, Spain (via Pacers)

48. Harrison Ingram, F, North Carolina

There may not have been a better prospect/team pairing than Castle and the Spurs. That's what I thought until Thursday when they added Nunez and Ingram in the second round. This front office stays true to its values. Castle can be a defensive stalwart in the backcourt, Nunez adds immense feel and playmaking, and Ingram is a do-it-all forward who brings shooting, toughness and a winning spirit. I'd be thrilled right now if I'm a Spurs fan. Grade: A+ (Boone)

19. Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor

31. Jonathan Mogbo, F, San Francisco

44. Jamal Shead, G, Houston (via Kings)

57. Ulrich Chomche, C, Cameroon (via Grizzlies)

I like what the Raptors did in this draft. Walter is a 3-and-D wing who should benefit from going to a situation where he develops his all-around game. Mogbo is a friend of Raptors star Scottie Barnes and Shead is pound-for-pound one of the best defenders in this class. Grade: B (Salerno)

10. Cody Williams, F, Colorado

29. Isaiah Collier, G, USC

32. Kyle Filipowski, F, Duke

In my opinion, the Jazz had the best draft out of any team in the association. They were able to land Williams, who has the potential to be the best two-way wing in this class. Then, they followed it up by -picking Collier, who came into the season as a contender to be the No. 1 overall pick. Utah finished the draft by landing Filipowski at No. 32, who ranked 16th on our CBS Sports Big Board. This was a masterclass by Danny Ainge and company. Grade A+ (Boone)